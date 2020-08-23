PM Modi shares videos of precious moments feeding peacocks, wins the internet

Shekhar Gupta, one of the foremost faces of supposed "neutrality" in the world of journalism and the chief of the Editors Guild of India recently acknowledged that journalists naturally had political biases
Prime Minister Modi on Sunday took to Instagram to share various images and videos of himself feeding the peacocks in his leisure time.
The video was shared with a caption “precious moments” and showed various snippets of PM Modi spending some time feeding grains to the peacocks. The beautiful images captured show the peacocks dance in its full glory in what is believed to be PM’s residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.
