Sunday, August 23, 2020
Home News Reports PM Modi shares videos of precious moments feeding peacocks, wins the internet
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

PM Modi shares videos of precious moments feeding peacocks, wins the internet

The beautiful images captured show the peacocks dance in its full glory in what is believed to be PM's residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

OpIndia Staff
PM Modi spends 'precious moments' with his feathered friends - shares video on Instagram (image courtesy: still from video shared by @narendramodi on Instagram)
795

Prime Minister Modi on Sunday took to Instagram to share various images and videos of himself feeding the peacocks in his leisure time.

View this post on Instagram

भोर भयो, बिन शोर, मन मोर, भयो विभोर, रग-रग है रंगा, नीला भूरा श्याम सुहाना, मनमोहक, मोर निराला। रंग है, पर राग नहीं, विराग का विश्वास यही, न चाह, न वाह, न आह, गूँजे घर-घर आज भी गान, जिये तो मुरली के साथ जाये तो मुरलीधर के ताज। जीवात्मा ही शिवात्मा, अंतर्मन की अनंत धारा मन मंदिर में उजियारा सारा, बिन वाद-विवाद, संवाद बिन सुर-स्वर, संदेश मोर चहकता मौन महकता।

A post shared by Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) on

The video was shared with a caption “precious moments” and showed various snippets of PM Modi spending some time feeding grains to the peacocks. The beautiful images captured show the peacocks dance in its full glory in what is believed to be PM’s residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

- Advertisement -

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsprime minister modi peacocks, modi peacocks video, modi instagram, narendra modi instagram
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

IIPM Director and Mamata Banerjee sympathiser Arindam Chaudhuri arrested for tax evasion

OpIndia Staff -
Arindam Chaudhuri was arrested for exceedingly claiming payment of CENVAT service tax credit of about Rs 23 crore
Read more
News Reports

PM Modi shares videos of precious moments feeding peacocks, wins the internet

OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Modi on Sunday took to Instagram to share various images and videos of himself feeding the peacocks in his leisure time.
Read more

Human bomb jackets, explosives and inflammatory literature found at ISIS terrorist Abdul Yusuf’s house

News Reports Anurag -
The Delhi police and UP ATS searched ISIS operative Abdul Yusuf's house and detained three people for questioning.

Bloomsbury India Vs Freedom of expression: How ‘liberals’ dictated what could and should be consumed by readers

Opinions Rajan Laad -
The self-appointed custodians of freedom of speech decided that the virtual event provided a forum for ‘bigots’ to propagate ‘hate’.

Russian pranksters dupe Kamala Harris into slamming Donald Trump posing as Greta Thunberg

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
US Vice President Candidate Kamala Harris pranked by Russian pranksters posing as Greta Thunberg

Left historian William Dalrymple was behind the withdrawal of book on Delhi riots by Bloomsbury, informs Islamist Aatish Taseer

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Earlier William Dalrymple had announced on Twitter that he is working to stop the publication of the book by Bloomsbury

Recently Popular

News Reports

Ex-RAW officer alleges Deepika Padukone went to JNU on instructions of Pakistan’s Aneel Mussarat, was paid Rs 5 crore for same

OpIndia Staff -
Former RAW officer NK Sood on his Youtube Channel, he alleged that Deepika Padukone has connections with Aneel Mussarat. He claimed that Padukone visited JNU on instructions of Mussarat.
Read more
News Reports

Bloomsbury India bullied into withdrawing Delhi riots book amidst pressure from Congress supporters and Islamists

OpIndia Staff -
Bloomsbury India has decided to withdraw the publication of the book 'Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story'.
Read more
News Reports

Left historian William Dalrymple was behind the withdrawal of book on Delhi riots by Bloomsbury, informs Islamist Aatish Taseer

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier William Dalrymple had announced on Twitter that he is working to stop the publication of the book by Bloomsbury
Read more
News Reports

Hyderabad: 25-year-old woman files 42-page complaint saying she was raped over 5,000 times by 139 men and women in 10 years

OpIndia Staff -
The woman has alleged the men run an online sex racket, and there are many other girls who are raped video-recorded by this gang
Read more
News Reports

Rajasthan: Shahrukh pretends to be Ravi to befriend Hindu girl, uses objectionable photos to blackmail her to convert to Islam

OpIndia Staff -
Shahrukh was handed over to the police by the locals after his blackmail was revealed, but police let him go, and now he is absconding
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan Minister boasts of having such a precise bomb that it will target India all the way to Assam, but without harming the Muslims

OpIndia Staff -
The Pakistan minister admits that the Indian Army is far superior to the Pakistan Army in conventional warfare
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

IIPM Director and Mamata Banerjee sympathiser Arindam Chaudhuri arrested for tax evasion

OpIndia Staff -
Arindam Chaudhuri was arrested for exceedingly claiming payment of CENVAT service tax credit of about Rs 23 crore
Read more
News Reports

PM Modi shares videos of precious moments feeding peacocks, wins the internet

OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Modi on Sunday took to Instagram to share various images and videos of himself feeding the peacocks in his leisure time.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus vaccine Covishield to be commercialised in 73 days in India, Modi govt to purchase vaccines directly from manufacturer for free immunisation

OpIndia Staff -
Govt has given SII a special manufacturing priority license and fast-tracked trials for the Coronavirus vaccine Covishield
Read more
News Reports

Human bomb jackets, explosives and inflammatory literature found at ISIS terrorist Abdul Yusuf’s house

Anurag -
The Delhi police and UP ATS searched ISIS operative Abdul Yusuf's house and detained three people for questioning.
Read more
Opinions

Bloomsbury India Vs Freedom of expression: How ‘liberals’ dictated what could and should be consumed by readers

Rajan Laad -
The self-appointed custodians of freedom of speech decided that the virtual event provided a forum for ‘bigots’ to propagate ‘hate’.
Read more
News Reports

Russian pranksters dupe Kamala Harris into slamming Donald Trump posing as Greta Thunberg

OpIndia Staff -
US Vice President Candidate Kamala Harris pranked by Russian pranksters posing as Greta Thunberg
Read more
Crime

Bihar: 45-year-old widow gang-raped in Patna, six arrested after video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
The matter came to light after the video of the rape surfaced on social media this week. The Gaurichak police station of the state capital filed a case late Friday night.
Read more
News Reports

Left historian William Dalrymple was behind the withdrawal of book on Delhi riots by Bloomsbury, informs Islamist Aatish Taseer

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier William Dalrymple had announced on Twitter that he is working to stop the publication of the book by Bloomsbury
Read more
News Reports

At least 3 authors withdraw their books from Bloomsbury after the publishing house withdrew a book under pressure from leftist gang

OpIndia Staff -
3 authors have announced they are withdrawing 11 books from Bloomsbury, while other have committed to never work with them
Read more
News Reports

As Delhi Court observes Tahir Hussain instigated Muslims to riot, a flashback into how his role in Delhi Anti-Hindu riots was whitewashed by liberals

OpIndia Staff -
Tahir Hussain has admitted that Khalid Saifi, who is very close to him, planned the riots with him.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

241,293FansLike
436,062FollowersFollow
310,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com