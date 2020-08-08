Saturday, August 8, 2020
CrimeNews ReportsSocial Media
Child Rights Commission takes cognisance of tweets by AltNews co-founder where he had doxxed a minor girl: Read details

Forum for Indigenous Rights- North-East India confirmed that NCPCR is taking action against the tweet by Md Zubair following their complaint against him with the commission

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has taken cognizance of a matter where a minor girl child was threatened and tortured by a Twitter user on the microblogging site. Priyank Kanoongo, the chairperson of the commission informed the same on Twitter today evening.

Kanoongo informed that Twitter India and the concerned law enforcement officials has been informed about the tweet, and they have been asked to take appropriate action.

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) is a statutory body established by an Act of the Parliament of India, and it works under the Ministry of Women and Child Development of the government of India.

Although the NCPCR chairperson didn’t mention the tweet against which the action is taken by the commission, our sources have informed that it is related to a tweet posted by Mohammed Zubair, co-founder of Islamic propaganda website AltNews.

Forum for Indigenous Rights- North-East India, an organisation working for the rights of people of North East India, also confirmed that NCPCR is taking action against the tweet by Md Zubair. Yesterday, the organisation had lodged a complaint with the commission seeking action against online harassment and threats to the girl after she was stalked by the AltNews cofounder. They had requested the commission to register a non-bailable warrant against Zubair, and asked to file case against him under POCSO and other relevant laws.

Yesterday, Mohammed Zubair had targeted a minor girl in his Twitter fight with a social media user. Instead of replying to the user, he had referred to a minor girl seen in the profile picture of the user Jagdish Singh, presumably his granddaughter. After Zubair had highlighted the minor girl seen in the photo, Islamists had started to issue rape threats to the girl. When one Twitter user had tagged National Commission for Women to raise an alarm about the predatory behaviour by Zubair, the co-founder of AltNews brazened it out justifying his blatant doxxing that was clearly endangering the life of a minor.

