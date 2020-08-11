On Monday, the Sultanpur police had arrested one Sajid for giving rape threats and sharing violent remarks on Facebook against the Hindu community.

Sajid, Arshad wants to rape ‘minor’ Hindu girls

While sharing screenshots of the objectionable comments made by Sajid and a man named Arshad, a Twitter user complained, “Arshad and Sajid Ali who happen to be the residents of Sultanpur have threatened to exterminate the Hindus and bomb the temples. When a man named Suraj Pandey objected to the communal remarks, the duo threatened to rape his minor sister. Please take action against them.”

Arshad and Sajid were seen threatening Sooraj that they will make Hindus beg for survival in the area and will rape his minor sister.

Screenshot of the abusive comments, via Twitter

NCIB took cognisance, one accused arrested by Sultanpur police

Following a complaint by a Twitter user, the National Crime Investigation Bureau of Uttar Pradesh took cognisance of the matter and directed the Sultanpur police to take necessary action in this regard.

SO धम्मौर द्वारा अवगत कराया गया कि उक्त प्रकरण के सम्बन्ध में अभि0 साजिद पुत्र निजाम निवासी-सरकंडेडीह,थाना-धम्मौर,जनपद-सुलतानपुर को गिरफ्तार कर अभियुक्त के विरुद्ध मु0अ0सं0-187/20 धारा-295A/504/506भा0द0वि0 व 67IT ACT पंजीकृत कर अभियुक्त को जिला कारागार भेजा गया — Sultanpur Police (@PROCell19) August 10, 2020

The Sultanpur police then informed that the accused Sajid has been arrested and have been sent to the district prison. In a reply to the tweet by NCIB, the Sultanpur police stated that the accused is a resident of Sarkandedih in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The tweet further informed that Sajid was booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 295A (deliberate attempt to outrage religious feelings), 504 (provocation), 506 (criminal intimidation), Section 67 (publishing sexually explicit content electronically) of the Information Technology Act.