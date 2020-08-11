Tuesday, August 11, 2020
Home News Reports Uttar Pradesh: Sultanpur police arrest one Sajid who threatened to exterminate Hindus and bomb...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Sultanpur police arrest one Sajid who threatened to exterminate Hindus and bomb temples

Sultanpur police were asked to look into the issue by the UP NCIB. The police then informed that they have taken cognisance of the issue and have arrested one of the accused named Sajid.

OpIndia Staff
Sultanpur police nabs one Sajid for issuing communally violent threats against Hindus
UP police logo (left), screenshot of abusive messages (right), images via Twitter/ NCIB
152

On Monday, the Sultanpur police had arrested one Sajid for giving rape threats and sharing violent remarks on Facebook against the Hindu community.

Sajid, Arshad wants to rape ‘minor’ Hindu girls

While sharing screenshots of the objectionable comments made by Sajid and a man named Arshad, a Twitter user complained, “Arshad and Sajid Ali who happen to be the residents of Sultanpur have threatened to exterminate the Hindus and bomb the temples. When a man named Suraj Pandey objected to the communal remarks, the duo threatened to rape his minor sister. Please take action against them.”

Arshad and Sajid were seen threatening Sooraj that they will make Hindus beg for survival in the area and will rape his minor sister.

Screenshot of the abusive comments, via Twitter
Screenshot of the abusive comments, via Twitter

NCIB took cognisance, one accused arrested by Sultanpur police

Following a complaint by a Twitter user, the National Crime Investigation Bureau of Uttar Pradesh took cognisance of the matter and directed the Sultanpur police to take necessary action in this regard.

- Advertisement -

The Sultanpur police then informed that the accused Sajid has been arrested and have been sent to the district prison. In a reply to the tweet by NCIB, the Sultanpur police stated that the accused is a resident of Sarkandedih in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The tweet further informed that Sajid was booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 295A (deliberate attempt to outrage religious feelings), 504 (provocation), 506 (criminal intimidation), Section 67 (publishing sexually explicit content electronically) of the Information Technology Act.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsUP police news, Sultanpur news, Online threat
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

Ashok Gehlot reportedly offers to resign from the post of Rajasthan CM after Sachin Pilot’s return to Congress: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Sachin Pilot had recently returned to Congress after meeting with former Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Read more
Media

PTI spreads another fake news, misquotes PM Modi on coronavirus cases in India

OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Modi said that the percentage of active cases of coronavirus cases in India has come down and the recovery rate has come up.
Read more

The curious case of a ‘Hindi Supremacist’ Twitter account, its Islamist origins and links to widely followed Islamist accounts on the platform

Social Media K Bhattacharjee -
Twitter user Shubham Tripathi which has been trying to fan communal tensions by making regionalist comments is probably run by an Islamist.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar’s son Parth Pawar draws flak for welcoming the Ram Mandir and demanding CBI inquiry into the alleged suicide of actor...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Maharashtra Minority Development minister, Nawab Malik dismissed Parth Pawar’s statements, saying the deputy chief minister’s son is young and inexperienced and that there’s no difference of opinions among the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance members

Karnataka: Outrage across the state as raped minor commits suicide, family demands capital punishment for accused Basheer

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The accused Basheer accosted the girl when she was going to a temple to pray for her ailing mother and molested and raped her

Rajasthan: Day after Sachin Pilot called Ashok Gehlot ‘his leader’, Congress forms committee to resolve grievances between the two

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Day after Sachin Pilot hailed Ashok Gehlot as 'his leader' Congress decides to form a committee to sort out grievances.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Pakistan: Maulvi rapes child reading Quran in mosque in Sindh province, caught on CCTV

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim Cleric in Sindh province in Pakistan on the run after video of hem raping a child inside a mosque emerges, case registered
Read more
Social Media

Who really is Binod? Read how one Youtube comment triggered a bizarre meme fest

OpIndia Staff -
The name 'Binod', which has now become the talk of the town and trending on Twitter, originated from a YouTube channel 'Slayy Point'
Read more
News Reports

Reports claim Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Disha Salian’s post-mortem report says she was found nude after her death, Mumbai police deny the reports

OpIndia Staff -
According to the post-mortem report of Disha Salian, her body was found nude, which was not revealed by the police so far
Read more
News Reports

Rhea Chakraborty leaks WhatsApp conversation to accuse that Sushant Singh Rajput considered his sister Priyanka as ‘pure evil’

OpIndia Staff -
Rhea Chakraborty tries to prove that Sushant Singh Rajput did not like his family, releases chat messages with him
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law gives a befitting reply to toxic journalism of Shekhar Gupta’s portal

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law Vishal Kirti on Sunday slammed Shekhar Gupta and his portal for toxic journalism.
Read more
News Reports

DU Professor Apoorvanand mastermind behind the Delhi riots conspiracy, says Delhi riots accused Gulfisha

OpIndia Staff -
DU Professor Apoorvanand had already warned the students that riots would ensue and asked them to be prepared with stones, bottles, acid, knives and dry chilli powder
Read more

Latest News

Politics

‘Where do you want me to move on? I am in abyss,’ Rajdeep Sardesai trolled on social media after Asaduddin Owaisi’s Bhoomi Pujan meltdown

OpIndia Staff -
After a clip of his interview with AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi went viral on social media, Rajdeep Sardesai was trolled.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Sultanpur police arrest one Sajid who threatened to exterminate Hindus and bomb temples

OpIndia Staff -
Following a complaint by a Twitter user, the National Crime Investigation Bureau of Uttar Pradesh took cognisance of the matter and directed the Sultanpur police to take necessary action in this regard.
Read more
Politics

Ashok Gehlot reportedly offers to resign from the post of Rajasthan CM after Sachin Pilot’s return to Congress: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Sachin Pilot had recently returned to Congress after meeting with former Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Read more
News Reports

Netizens demand arrest of SP MLA Abu Azmi after he flouts social distancing guidelines, cuts birthday cake with a sword

OpIndia Staff -
Last month, the Mumbai Police had arrested a man named Haris Khan for celebrating birthday amid covid pandemic and cutting cakes with a sword.
Read more
Media

PTI spreads another fake news, misquotes PM Modi on coronavirus cases in India

OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Modi said that the percentage of active cases of coronavirus cases in India has come down and the recovery rate has come up.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala gold smuggling case: All you need to know about the murky affair and the developments so far

OpIndia Staff -
The gold smuggling gang had reportedly smuggled about 150 kgs of gold into the country since September 2019.
Read more
Social Media

The curious case of a ‘Hindi Supremacist’ Twitter account, its Islamist origins and links to widely followed Islamist accounts on the platform

K Bhattacharjee -
Twitter user Shubham Tripathi which has been trying to fan communal tensions by making regionalist comments is probably run by an Islamist.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: 20-year-old woman studying in USA dies in a road accident in Bulandshahr, police deny media’s claims of eve-teasing

OpIndia Staff -
Contradictory to media reports, the statement by the victim's brother released by the police says that their bike had hit the Bullet bike travelling ahead after the Bullet rider applied brakes. He does not mention any incident of eve-teasing or harassment.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Three injured as a group of Muslim men attacks Hindu youths in Meerut, FIR registered

OpIndia Staff -
The Muslim youths attacked the Hindu youths in Mewana district in Meerut over a fight between children of both the communities
Read more
News Reports

NCP leader Ajit Pawar’s son Parth Pawar draws flak for welcoming the Ram Mandir and demanding CBI inquiry into the alleged suicide of actor...

OpIndia Staff -
The Maharashtra Minority Development minister, Nawab Malik dismissed Parth Pawar’s statements, saying the deputy chief minister’s son is young and inexperienced and that there’s no difference of opinions among the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance members
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

239,751FansLike
426,314FollowersFollow
295,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com