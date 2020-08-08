Saturday, August 8, 2020
Pakistan: Maulvi rapes child reading Quran in mosque in Sindh province, caught on CCTV

The act of the cleric was recorded in the CCTV installed inside the mosque. The clip was later accessed by Pakistani media.

1

A disturbing video has emerged showing a child being raped by a cleric inside a mosque in Pakistan. The incident happened in Kandiaro in Naushahro Feroze district in the Sindh province.

According to reports, the minor child was reading the Quran in the mosque when a cleric named Abbas sodomised him. The act of the cleric was recorded in the CCTV installed inside the mosque. The clip was later accessed by Pakistani media.

Sharing a clip broadcast by KTN News, human rights activist Rahat Austin said that such incidents happen regularly in Pakistan. He tweeted, “It happens everyday around country but not considered blasphemy in Islam. 1000s Non-Muslims lynched by mob, or are in death row on false allegations.

The report by KTM news says that after the incident came to light, an FIR has lodged against Abbas at the local police station. The cleric is absconding at moment, while police is looking for him to arrest him.

Rahat Austin further questioned the double standard in Pakistan in regards to crimes. He said that while non-Muslims are killed over minor incidents accusing them of blasphemy, rape and sexual activities inside Islamic prayer houses are not considered blasphemy. He tweeted, “Rape, Sexual activities in House of Allah are not blasphemy? Why no punishment,While kill non-Muslims on small things? Is this ok to do this in presence of Quran & Allah? What about Islamic Prayer NAMAZ on such place? Is this ok to perform Namaz where a MOLVI sprayed his semen?”

