Sunday, August 2, 2020
Home News Reports PETA files petition in Madras HC to take away Lakshmi the Elephant from her...
News Reports
Updated:

PETA files petition in Madras HC to take away Lakshmi the Elephant from her home at Manakula Vinayagar Temple in Puducherry again

"We are warning PETA India it won't be an online protest this time. We Devotees will go to any extent for our Lakshmi to be in our Temple," Indu Makkal Katachi warned.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
16

On Saturday, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) reportedly filed a petition in the Madras High Court in a bid to take away Lakshmi the Elephant from her home at Manakula Vinayagar Temple in Puducherry. The development comes two weeks after the elephant was returned back to the temple, following the intervention by Chief Minister of Puducherry, V. Narayanasami.

A Twitter user named Murali informed that Puducherry Forest Department is trying to enforce the Tamil Nadu Captive Elephants (Management and Maintenance) Rules 2011 to seek custody of Lakshmi the Elephant. In a video shared on Twitter, he informed that the temple elephant was happy and slept peacefully in the temple, following her return to her home in the temple after 40 days.

Indu Makkal Katachi informed that a case has been filed by PETA to take the Lakshmi the Elephant away from the Hindus. “We are warning PETA India it won’t be an online protest this time. We Devotees will go to any extent for our Lakshmi to be in our Temple,” the organisation said in a tweet.

PETA patronises on ‘animal cruelty’

On Sunday morning, PETA had tweeted not to torture or chain animals for recreational activities. The ‘animal rights’ organisation uploaded a picture of an elephant, accompanied by an overlay text that read, “Not Ours to Abuse.” In its tweet, PETA wrote, “Elephants are social animals who love to be with their families in the wild. Not on concrete floors, confined and chained to be tortured for rides and circuses.” Despite its overemphasis on animal cruelty, PETA India has spuriously talked about encouraging ‘kindness in animals’ amongst Muslims by sharing guidelines on how to slaughter them ‘kindly’.

PETA conspired to take Lakshmi away but failed

Lakshmi the Elephant was taken away from her home after PETA and the Animal Welfare Board intervened in the matter and accused the Temple of violating the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. BJP leader Maneka Gandhi, too, was involved in the whole affair and she requested Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi and Directorate of Forests and Wildlife to remove the elephant from the temple and shift her to a ‘safer’ location. At the time, Lakshmi the Elephant was forcibly removed from the Temple and shifted to the Krishi Vigyan Kendra at Kurumamber, where her health was reported to have deteriorated.

On July 18, the official Twitter account of Indu Makkal Katchi informed that Lakshmi the Elephant had returned to her home in Manakula Vinayagar Temple. Earlier, Chief Minister of Puducherry, V. Narayanasami, had directed the forest department to return Lakshmi back to her home at the Manakula Vinayagar Temple in the Union Territory. The development was confirmed by the IT cell of the Congress party on social media.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

News Reports

Watch: Cow for slaughter lifted from rooftop through crane falls to death in Pakistan on Bakri Eid

OpIndia Staff -
Horrifying visuals have gone viral on social media where a cow being lifted through crane loses its balance and falls to its own death as people around stand and watch.
Read more
News Reports

‘Filing criminal charges against woman not against feminism’: Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law takes on Barkha Dutt’s interview with Sushant’s ‘therapist’

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant’s brother-in-law Vishal Kirti said that it was Rhea who was seeking treatment for Sushant Singh Rajput and not Sushant himself
Read more

“I will rape you and cut you into four pieces”: Sameer Ahmed had threatened a girl in Delhi’s Maujpur area a day before riots...

News Reports रवि अग्रहरि -
Delhi girl says that her neighbour Sameer Ahmed threatened to rape and murder her just days ahead of northeast riots.

‘Ram Janmabhoomi Movement exposed pseudo-secularism and communal appeasement, we will restore past glory of sacred Ayodhya’: Yogi Adityanath

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Yogi Adityanath paid homage to the sacrifices made by Ram Bhakts and remembered the contributions made by his Gurus.

Jharkhand: Cow slaughtered on Bakri Eid, meat thrown near Narsingh Temple in Hazaribagh

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On Saturday, tension reportedly flared up between two communities in the Khapariyawan area of Hazaribag city in Jharkhand after a cow was allegedly slaughtered in a house near Narsingh temple on the occasion of Bakr Eid.

Barkha Dutt interviews Sushant Singh Rajput’s therapist, who breaks client confidentiality to give a clean chit to Rhea in middle of investigation

Media OpIndia Staff -
Barkha Dutt and Susan Walker Moffat breaks patient confidentiality by releasing mental illness history of Sushant Singh Rakput

Recently Popular

Satire

If Bakra Eid was a Hindu festival: 10 images that tell the tale of how ‘liberal’ media and celebs would have reacted

THE SKIN DOCTOR -
Today is the Islamic festival of Bakra Eid where thousands of cattle, goats and buffaloes specifically are slaughtered by pious Muslims as an offering to Allah
Read more
News Reports

Aaditya Thackeray meets Mumbai Police Commissioner, reports say Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was discussed

OpIndia Staff -
According to reports, a politician's son had attended a party at Sushant Singh Rajput's residence, a night before his alleged suicide
Read more
News Reports

“I am the bigger don, I know how to easily manipulate smaller goons,” actress Rhea Chakraborty’s video saying she controlled her boyfriend goes viral:...

OpIndia Staff -
"I can easily control him," Rhea Chakraborty is heard saying in an undated video that has gone viral on social media
Read more
Media

Barkha Dutt interviews Sushant Singh Rajput’s therapist, who breaks client confidentiality to give a clean chit to Rhea in middle of investigation

OpIndia Staff -
Barkha Dutt and Susan Walker Moffat breaks patient confidentiality by releasing mental illness history of Sushant Singh Rakput
Read more
Media

When NDTV wanted 1000 karsevaks to be murdered in a storm of bullets to protect the secular fabric of the country

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV journalist had asked Kalyan Singh if it was wise to save lives of thousands of karsevaks at the expense of "dividing the country"
Read more
News Reports

After Kangana Ranaut hits out at the son of a Chief Minister, gunshots heard outside her house in Himachal Pradesh

OpIndia Staff -
Kullu district police rushed to the house of Kangana Ranaut after gunshot sounds were heard near her house in Himachal Pradesh.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

PETA files petition in Madras HC to take away Lakshmi the Elephant from her home at Manakula Vinayagar Temple in Puducherry again

OpIndia Staff -
After Lakshmi the Elephant returned to Manakula Vinayagar Temple in Puducherry, PETA files petition in Madras HC to remove it again
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan bans dumping of animal waste generated after Bakrid sacrifices near airports as they can cause air crashes

OpIndia Staff -
Govt of Sindh in Pakistan has banned the dumping of animal waste near airports that will be generated after sacrifices on Eid to avoid air crashes
Read more
News Reports

Chattisgarh: Naxal terrorist gives up arms as a gift to his sister on Rakhsabandhan

OpIndia Staff -
Naxal Deputy Commander in Chattisgarh, Malla Tamo, surrendered before police his sister's request on Rakhsabandhan
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Cow for slaughter lifted from rooftop through crane falls to death in Pakistan on Bakri Eid

OpIndia Staff -
Horrifying visuals have gone viral on social media where a cow being lifted through crane loses its balance and falls to its own death as people around stand and watch.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Thousands of people take out a procession in Peshawar to hail the killer of an elderly blasphemy accused inside court

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistanis take out march in support of Khalid Khan, who had shot dead an elderly Ahmadiyya man facing blasphemy charges inside court
Read more
News Reports

‘Filing criminal charges against woman not against feminism’: Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law takes on Barkha Dutt’s interview with Sushant’s ‘therapist’

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant’s brother-in-law Vishal Kirti said that it was Rhea who was seeking treatment for Sushant Singh Rajput and not Sushant himself
Read more
News Reports

“I will rape you and cut you into four pieces”: Sameer Ahmed had threatened a girl in Delhi’s Maujpur area a day before riots...

रवि अग्रहरि -
Delhi girl says that her neighbour Sameer Ahmed threatened to rape and murder her just days ahead of northeast riots.
Read more
Politics

‘Ram Janmabhoomi Movement exposed pseudo-secularism and communal appeasement, we will restore past glory of sacred Ayodhya’: Yogi Adityanath

OpIndia Staff -
Yogi Adityanath paid homage to the sacrifices made by Ram Bhakts and remembered the contributions made by his Gurus.
Read more
News Reports

28-year-old fast of 81-year-old Urmila Chaturvedi to end with Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

OpIndia Staff -
81-years-old Urmila Chaturvedi will break her fast when Ram Mandir construction begins, she has been eating only fruits since 1992
Read more
News Reports

Jharkhand: Cow slaughtered on Bakri Eid, meat thrown near Narsingh Temple in Hazaribagh

OpIndia Staff -
On Saturday, tension reportedly flared up between two communities in the Khapariyawan area of Hazaribag city in Jharkhand after a cow was allegedly slaughtered in a house near Narsingh temple on the occasion of Bakr Eid.
Read more

Connect with us

238,540FansLike
419,739FollowersFollow
287,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com