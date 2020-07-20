PETA India’s glaring hypocrisy on animal rights reached a new peak. Columnist Shefali Vaidya on Monday took to Twitter to expose the NGO’s hypocrisy yet again. Sharing screenshots from PETA India’s website she showed how PETA India spuriously talks about encouraging ‘kindness in animals’ amongst Muslims while sharing guidelines on how to slaughter them ‘effectively’.

So @PetaIndia recommends a ‘resource’ set up by PETA US to know more about the ‘Islamic Teachings On Compassion’. I did. Producing the screenshots with no comments. pic.twitter.com/x2tLPJlxyL — Shefali Vaidya. (@ShefVaidya) July 20, 2020

PETA India, which is known to selectively target Hindu traditions and customs, while giving other religions a free pass, has on its website recommended a ‘resource’ set up by PETA US which advocates ‘Islamic Teachings On Compassion’. PETA India’s website read that “AnimalinIslam.com is an excellent resource that our friends at the PETA US have created to help Muslims encourage ‘kindness to animals’ in their community trough Islamic teaching of compassion”.

PETA India advocates ‘kindness to animals’ amongst Muslims

Though PETA India’s this endeavour looks quite encouraging, on visiting the ‘resource’ which PETA India exulted about in its website, we came across a link on ‘Qurbani’, (the archive of which can be viewed here). Here, ‘Animals In Islam’ gives detailed guidelines on how animals should be sacrificed ‘effectively’.

“When you must kill a living being, do it the proper way—when you slaughter, use the best method and sharpen your knife so as to cause as little pain as possible.” When the Prophet (pbuh) saw a man sharpening his knife in the presence of the animal destined for slaughter, he said, “Do you intend inflicting death on the animal twice—once by sharpening the knife within its sight and once by cutting its throat?” (Muslim), reads the article, which gives, a step by step, in-depth knowledge, of how to go about slaughtering an animal.





Screenshot of the article on “Qurbani” on ‘Animals in Islam’ website

The article also goes on the speak on how Children should be sanitised with regard to the ‘spiritual significance of Qurbani’ as they develop stronger bonds with animals than adults.

It’s rather surprising that on one hand, PETA India is advocating veganism to the entire world, and on the other hand, it is tutoring on how to execute an ‘effective’ slaughter.

PETA India’s double-standards are no longer surprising. Recently, the NGO had faced the ire of Netizens for its selective and biased campaigning. Soon after removing ‘Turn Vegan’ posters, since it had hurt the ‘religious sentiments’ of Muslim clerics, PETA India had launched a Rakshbandhan campaign in Ahmedabad featuring a cow urging people to give up leather for Rakhi. This had irked the social media users who went all out to then expose the animal rights advocacy group. It soon became evident how PETA India is more concerned about the criticism it faces on social media than actual physical attacks on its workers by Islamist mobs.

Miffed netizens also exposed how the NGO, which supposedly works against animal cruelty, had displayed double-standards by conferring awards on people who have a history of promoting animal slaughter and abuse. Following which, PETA joined hands with Congress and Islamists to attack a private citizen, Shefali Vaidya, and indulged in name-calling and bullying.