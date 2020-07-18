Amidst celebration and fanfare, Lakshmi the Elephant returns home to Manakula Vinayagar Temple

On Saturday, the official Twitter account of Indu Makkal Katchi informed that Lakshmi the Elephant has returned to her home in Manakula Vinayagar Temple, a month after she was shifted to the Krishi Vigyan Kendra at Kurumamber due to the intervention of PETA and Animal Welfare Board. Lakshmi was adopted by the Temple after she was abandoned by her herd and has been living there since 1997.

When the Directorate of Forests and Wildlife demanded that the Temple provide all details of her well-being, the documents were provided except for her pending blood report. However, due to mounting pressure from PETA, the department ordered that Lakshmi be removed from her home. The forest officials have reportedly asked the Sri Arilmigu Manakular Vinayagar Devasthanam to provide a ‘wide enclosure’ for the animal.

The power of Hindu unity.



Imagine if on Twitter we could achieve this – on votes how much we can accomplish….



Trend this to show our unity to those rouge NGOs. #WeGotOurLakshmiBack pic.twitter.com/7ut7iBVVXj — Indu Makkal Katchi ( Official ) (@Indumakalktchi) July 18, 2020

Take that @PetaIndia



We have collected all the info of these rouge NGOs.



Any temple elephants threatened to be taken away, immediately contact us. pic.twitter.com/AJ8mIIPlmI — Indu Makkal Katchi ( Official ) (@Indumakalktchi) July 18, 2020

Intervention by the Puducherry Chief Minister

Earlier, Chief Minister of Puducherry, V. Narayanasami, had directed the forest department to return Lakshmi the Elephant back to her home at the Manakula Vinayagar Temple in the Union Territory.

The development was confirmed by the IT cell of the Congress party on social media on Monday. Mr Subrat Goswami from Gurugram, who was involved in the efforts to bring Lakshmi home, had confirmed that the order for her return had been passed and following the completion of certain formalities, she will return to the Manakula Vinayagar Temple.

When Lakshmi, the Temple Elephant, was taken away from her home

Lakshmi the Elephant was taken away from her home after PETA and the Animal Welfare Board intervened in the matter and accused the Temple of violating the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. BJP leader Maneka Gandhi, too, was involved in the whole affair and she requested Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi and Directorate of Forests and Wildlife to remove the elephant from the temple and shift her to a ‘safer’ location.

At the time, Lakshmi the Elephant was forcibly removed from the Temple and shifted to the Krishi Vigyan Kendra at Kurumamber, where her health was reported to have deteriorated.