Tuesday, August 11, 2020
Home Media PTI spreads another fake news, misquotes PM Modi on coronavirus cases in India
Editor's picksFeaturedMediaFact-CheckMedia Fact-Check
Updated:

PTI spreads another fake news, misquotes PM Modi on coronavirus cases in India

The absolute number of active cases of coronavirus have been increasing at a decreasing rate since past few days. That means, while the total new cases are also rising, so are the recoveries.

OpIndia Staff
PTI spreads fake news again on coronavirus cases in India, misquotes PM Modi
1

News agency Press Trust of India (PTI) today misquoted Prime Minister Modi on the percentage of active Chinese coronavirus cases in India. Prime Minister Modi while interacting with the Chief Ministers of ten states of India said that in past few weeks, the percentage of active coronavirus cases in India has been coming down.

Prime Minister Modi said that the percentage of active cases of coronavirus cases in India has come down and the recovery rate has come up. “That means, our efforts have been fruitful,” PM Modi said. He added that this has added ray of hope and made us confident that things will get better soon.

However, news agency PTI again misquoted him and reported that PM Modi said that the number of active cases of COVID-19 in India have come down.

PTI misquotes PM Modi

This information is not only incorrect in sense that it misquotes PM Modi but it is also misleading because the absolute number of active cases of coronavirus in India is increasing. However, since the recovery rate has also gone up, the daily active cases curve has slightly taken a curve, thereby showing a decrease in the percentage of active coronavirus cases.

Active coronavirus cases in India

- Advertisement -

The absolute number of active cases of coronavirus have been increasing at a decreasing rate since past few days. That means, while the total new cases are also rising, so are the recoveries.

Slight bend in the daily total of active cases in India (graph courtesy: worldometers.info)

As per the details shared by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), one can notice a consistent decline in the total percentage of active cases.

Graph of recovery rate and active cases rate since June 15 (graph courtesy: PIB)

As can be seen above, the recovery rate is currently at almost 70%, which means almost 70% of total Chinese coronavirus patients in India have recovered. The same was about 51% on June 15. While India has still not peaked (where daily recoveries are more than daily new active cases consistently), the above graph shows that India is well on its path to recovery.

Hence, even though number of active cases is rising consistently, the percentage of active cases in India is seeing a decline.

PTI, the habitual fake news spreader

Earlier in June, PTI interviewed Chinese ambassador Sun Weidong wherein he blamed India for the clash between the two countries at Galwan Valley. PTI received flak over the fact that its journalist did not bother to counter-question the Chinese ambassador on his dubious claims. People had also pointed out that the ‘interview’ came across as a press release by the Chinese Communist Party rather than a genuine interview.

During Delhi assembly elections held earlier this year, the news agency had completely misreported the share of candidates with criminal records from various parties. While AAP had 51% candidates facing serious criminal cases, PTI reported it as only 25%, misquoting a report by Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR). Similarly, they had also changed the numbers for BJP and Congress.

Similarly, in July last year, PTI had published a report claiming that finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in parliament that demonetisation has no affect on economy. The finance minister herself had to clarify that she didn’t made any such statement, after several media houses carried the misleading report.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termscoronavirus in india, active coronavirus cases in india, modi coronavirus cases in india, are active coronavirus cases in india decreasing
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

PTI spreads another fake news, misquotes PM Modi on coronavirus cases in India

OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Modi said that the percentage of active cases of coronavirus cases in India has come down and the recovery rate has come up.
Read more
News Reports

NCP leader Ajit Pawar’s son Parth Pawar draws flak for welcoming the Ram Mandir and demanding CBI inquiry into the alleged suicide of actor...

OpIndia Staff -
The Maharashtra Minority Development minister, Nawab Malik dismissed Parth Pawar’s statements, saying the deputy chief minister’s son is young and inexperienced and that there’s no difference of opinions among the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance members
Read more

Karnataka: Outrage across the state as raped minor commits suicide, family demands capital punishment for accused Basheer

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The accused Basheer accosted the girl when she was going to a temple to pray for her ailing mother and molested and raped her

Rajasthan: Day after Sachin Pilot called Ashok Gehlot ‘his leader’, Congress forms committee to resolve grievances between the two

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Day after Sachin Pilot hailed Ashok Gehlot as 'his leader' Congress decides to form a committee to sort out grievances.

Over 50% migrant workers and 74% rural Indians happy with PM Modi handling coronavirus situation despite hardships, survey reveals

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
An overwhelming majority of rural Indians were happy with how Prime Minister Modi has handled the coronavirus crisis

Bhuj magistrate denies permission for use of loudspeaker at Shiv Mandir for Shravan as they ‘increase transmission of coronavirus’

Live Updates OpIndia Staff -
Bhuj Magistrate has denied permission to use loudspeaker for the holy month of Shravan at a Shiv Mandir on ground that loudspeakers disperse the virus and will spread coronavirus.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Pakistan: Maulvi rapes child reading Quran in mosque in Sindh province, caught on CCTV

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim Cleric in Sindh province in Pakistan on the run after video of hem raping a child inside a mosque emerges, case registered
Read more
Social Media

Who really is Binod? Read how one Youtube comment triggered a bizarre meme fest

OpIndia Staff -
The name 'Binod', which has now become the talk of the town and trending on Twitter, originated from a YouTube channel 'Slayy Point'
Read more
News Reports

Rhea Chakraborty leaks WhatsApp conversation to accuse that Sushant Singh Rajput considered his sister Priyanka as ‘pure evil’

OpIndia Staff -
Rhea Chakraborty tries to prove that Sushant Singh Rajput did not like his family, releases chat messages with him
Read more
News Reports

Reports claim Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Disha Salian’s post-mortem report says she was found nude after her death, Mumbai police deny the reports

OpIndia Staff -
According to the post-mortem report of Disha Salian, her body was found nude, which was not revealed by the police so far
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law gives a befitting reply to toxic journalism of Shekhar Gupta’s portal

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law Vishal Kirti on Sunday slammed Shekhar Gupta and his portal for toxic journalism.
Read more
News Reports

DU Professor Apoorvanand mastermind behind the Delhi riots conspiracy, says Delhi riots accused Gulfisha

OpIndia Staff -
DU Professor Apoorvanand had already warned the students that riots would ensue and asked them to be prepared with stones, bottles, acid, knives and dry chilli powder
Read more

Latest News

Media

PTI spreads another fake news, misquotes PM Modi on coronavirus cases in India

OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Modi said that the percentage of active cases of coronavirus cases in India has come down and the recovery rate has come up.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala gold smuggling case: All you need to know about the murky affair and the developments so far

OpIndia Staff -
The gold smuggling gang had reportedly smuggled about 150 kgs of gold into the country since September 2019.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: 20-year-old woman studying in USA dies in a road accident in Bulandshahr, police deny media’s claims of eve-teasing

OpIndia Staff -
Contradictory to media reports, the statement by the victim's brother released by the police says that their bike had hit the Bullet bike travelling ahead after the Bullet rider applied brakes. He does not mention any incident of eve-teasing or harassment.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Three injured as a group of Muslim men attacks Hindu youths in Meerut, FIR registered

OpIndia Staff -
The Muslim youths attacked the Hindu youths in Mewana district in Meerut over a fight between children of both the communities
Read more
News Reports

NCP leader Ajit Pawar’s son Parth Pawar draws flak for welcoming the Ram Mandir and demanding CBI inquiry into the alleged suicide of actor...

OpIndia Staff -
The Maharashtra Minority Development minister, Nawab Malik dismissed Parth Pawar’s statements, saying the deputy chief minister’s son is young and inexperienced and that there’s no difference of opinions among the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance members
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Noida man arrested for making threatening call regarding PM Modi ahead of Independence Day

OpIndia Staff -
Noida Police arrested one Harbhajan Singh for making a threatening call to harm PM Modi
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: Outrage across the state as raped minor commits suicide, family demands capital punishment for accused Basheer

OpIndia Staff -
The accused Basheer accosted the girl when she was going to a temple to pray for her ailing mother and molested and raped her
Read more
News Reports

Rajasthan: Day after Sachin Pilot called Ashok Gehlot ‘his leader’, Congress forms committee to resolve grievances between the two

OpIndia Staff -
Day after Sachin Pilot hailed Ashok Gehlot as 'his leader' Congress decides to form a committee to sort out grievances.
Read more
News Reports

Beirut blast aftermath: Amid widespread protests against corruption, Lebanon government resigns

OpIndia Staff -
Lebanon PM Hassan Diab resigns over Beirut blast, blames corruption. 20 cabinet ministers have already resigned.
Read more
News Reports

Over 50% migrant workers and 74% rural Indians happy with PM Modi handling coronavirus situation despite hardships, survey reveals

OpIndia Staff -
An overwhelming majority of rural Indians were happy with how Prime Minister Modi has handled the coronavirus crisis
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

239,751FansLike
426,276FollowersFollow
295,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com