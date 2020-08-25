Sambit Patra on live television today explained how ‘Rahul is Rashi’ from the popular meme, ‘Rasode mein kaun hai’ that has taken the Internet by the storm past few days.

Explaining the CWC drama from Monday, Patra said how it was nothing less than soap operas running on television these days. Answering the question that is on everyone’s mind these days, ‘who was in the kitchen’, Patra explained it was Rashi. And that Rashi is Rahul Gandhi. “Rahul hi Rashi hai. Aur yeh khaali cooker hi Congress party hai. Saare chane nikal diye. Saare chane lad ke bahar hai cooker mein se aaj aur khaali cooker gas pe chadha diya. Rahul hi Rashi hai (Rahul is Rashi and the empty cooker on the stove is Congress. Rahul only removed all the chana from the cooker and put the empty cooker back on the stove. Rahul is Rashi),” he drew the analogy.

Rasode mein kaun tha?

The original clip of the popular show Saath Nibhana Saathiya, one character Kokilaben, who plays the role of a mother in law, asks her two daughters in law, Rashi and Gopi that when she was taking a bath after juice was spilled on her saree, who was in the kitchen (Rasode mein kaun tha?)

A terrified Gopi says it was Rashi who was in the kitchen. Apparently, Rashi had removed the chana from the cooker which was on the stove and then put back an empty cooker, which eventually exploded.

At the CWC meet held on Monday, after seven hour marathon session which included sly tweets and retraction by Kapil Sibal and offer of quitting by Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress leaders again chose that Sonia Gandhi will continue to be the party’s interim President. Patra said how just like Rashi, it is Rahul Gandhi who is keeping the chana (other leaders of the party) out and putting an empty cooker (Congress party) on the stove.

Rahul Hi Rashi Hai, says Patra.