Thursday, August 27, 2020
Rajdeep Sardesai insinuates Sushant Singh Rajput was suffering from ‘bipolar disorder’ despite evidence to the contrary, interviews prime accused in the case

Rajdeep Sardesai seems to operate on the premise that Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged "mental health issues" are an established fact. However, in reality, the actor's family have been vehemently denying it and no evidence of expert opinion and medical history has been revealed so far.

Rajdeep Sardesai interviews Rhea
During an interview with Rhea, Rajdeep Sardesai again assumed Sushant had mental illness (Image: screengrab from India Today's interview video)
In an interview with India Today, Rhea Chakraborty HAS said that she realised Sushant Singh Rajput had ‘mental health problems’ during their trip to Europe. The interview is going to be aired on 27th August at 9 PM.

Though the full interview will be aired at 9 pm tonight, in the clip shared by India Today, Rajdeep Sardesai seems to operate on the premise that Sushant Singh Rajput’s alleged “mental health issues” are an established fact. However, in reality, the actor’s family have been vehemently denying it and no evidence of expert opinion and medical history has been revealed so far.

The only people alleging Sushant had ‘mental health issues’ are the deceased actor’s live-in partner whose involvement in the case is already under probe, and some Bollywood personalities and their media counterparts who were not even associated with the actor.

The only ‘claims’ of mental issues that were ‘revealed’ was by a councillor who was not medically equipped to make that decision and had breached patient confidentiality while speaking to Barkha Dutt.

In the exclusive interview, Rhea talks about her trip with Sushant to Europe. She said when they were leaving for Europe, Sushant said that he feels claustrophobic in a flight. He had medicine for that without any prescription. Though Sushant was excited about the trip, he did not leave the room in Paris for three days. Rhea said, “He told me that he is very excited for the trip as he will show me his true side during this trip. He will walk on the streets and have fun with me, which he couldn’t do in India. We were really happy. I was wondering what happened.”

She added that Sushant became normal when they reached Switzerland, but things got weird while in Italy. They booked a hotel that turned out to be Gothic. She said that their room had a dome-like structure with weird pictures. She asked Sushant if he wanted to change the hotel, but he insisted on staying there. His health deteriorated and he had anxiety attacks. She said, “Then he told me that in 2013, he had a depressive episode and he told me that he met a psychiatrist called Haresh Shetty. He told me that the same doctor advised him to take the medicines he took on the flight. He told me that he was fine after that. After that, now, he was feeling more depressed and anxious. Then we cut short the trip and returned.”

Showik’s presence on the Europe trip

In another clip, Rajdeep asks Rhea why her brother Showik has accompanied them on the Europe trip. Rhea says that Showik had a great bonding with Rajput. “It was Sushant who insisted that he should join them on the Europe trip. They often joked that Showik is her “sautan”. She mentioned that it was Sushant’s idea to name the company Rhealityx in which Rajput, Showik and Rhea were partners. Rhea claimed she paid for Showik’s share in the company as at that time he did not have any job.

“He loved to live life king size” claimed Rhea

Rhea Chakraborty claimed that the allegations that she was living on Sushant’s money are false and they were living as a couple. She said, “I had a fashion shoot by the clothing brand Shein in Paris. The company sent me business class tickets. Sushant said it was a good chance for us to spend time together. He cancelled my tickets and booked first-class tickets for us. He loved to live King size.” She added that she realized he was spending a lot of money during the trip, but he was like that. Even before the Europe trip he went to Thailand with his male friends and spent around 70 lakh on the trip. He loved living like a star.

Rajdeep’s assumptions in the case

It is notable here that TV anchor Rajdeep Sardesai has been very critical of a police investigation into the suspicious death of the actor. Earlier he had asserted that Sushant’s family should “mourn in peace” and raised objections when a police investigation was initiated. However, when he was told by IPS officers that it is the law to investigate every unnatural death, he had deflected his assertions.

Rajdeep’s tweet

Later, when the CBI was asked to take up the probe, Rajdeep had again tweeted saying that while the nation battles floods and the coronavirus pandemic, CBI is being asked to investigate Sushant’s death. In his attempts to insinuate that state resources are being wasted, Sardesai had probably ignored that the pandemic and floods are not the CBI’s concern, but crimes are.

