Saturday, August 8, 2020
Does Rajdeep Sardesai think that untimely death of Sushant Singh Rajput doesn’t deserve attention because he was not a “very big star”? Seems so

Lamenting over media channels providing space for Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey and turning into a judge, Rajdeep Sardesai attacked the senior IPS officer by stating that he has made wild allegations without any proof.

Sushant Singh Rajput (R)
The death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has opened a can of worms with several theories surrounding his death gaining traction across social media platforms, suspecting foul play into the death of the actor. With Sushant Singh Rajput’s death becoming the focal point, the media organisations, as usual, have begun media trial to peddle their conspiracy theories and are coming up with their own assessment on the case.

While several people and even sections of the media are now questioning what really transpired and whether the untimely death of the actor was even a ‘suicide’, there are several Lutyens journalists who are busy in whitewashing the evidence that is now emerging.

On Saturday, Rajdeep Sardesai speaking on the issue of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death on a Lallantop show, made shocking condescending remarks against the deceased actor claiming that the 34-year-old was “not such a big actor anyway for which the Mumbai Police should have been put under so much pressure”.

“People have lost their trust in the police. Questions are being raised on public institutions, IPS officers, be it Mumbai or Bihar Police. Are they really carrying out a fair probe? Let’s be very honest about it. Sushant Singh Rajput was not such a big star that Mumbai Police should be put under so much pressure,” said Rajdeep Sardesai as fellow anchor Saurabh Dwivedi asked his opinion on the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

“Who is that VIP pressurising the police forces to carry out investigations?” asked Rajdeep Sardesai.

Rajdeep Sardesai’s statements were shocking, to say the least. If one is to go by the logic being provided by Rajdeep, it would mean that he is saying Sushant Singh Rajput’s death deserves less attention and dedication in the investigation since he was not “that big a star”.

Further, calling the investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death a ‘circus’, Rajdeep Sardesai went on to claim that the issue has now turned out to be another feud between Mumbai Police and Bihar Police. The ‘veteran journalist’ then added that a media trial is carrying out against certain individuals to settle personal scores.

Lamenting over media channels providing space for Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey and turning into a judge, Rajdeep Sardesai attacked the senior IPS officer by stating that he has made wild allegations without any proof. Noting how the feud between Bihar and Mumbai Police have now become a talking point on the media, Rajdeep Sardesai suspected that the case has already taken a political angle with police forces from both the states siding with their respective state governments.

Rajdeep Sardesai’s attack on Bihar Police comes at the backdrop of the ongoing feud between the Bihar and Mumbai police departments over the jurisdiction of the death case of the actor.

Rajdeep Sardesai asks BJP leader Narayan Rane to provide proof after he spoke about Sushant Singh Rajput death

Responding to the recent statements of BJP leader Narayan Rane that the actor did not die by suicide but was murdered, Rajdeep Sardesai attacked Narayan Rane to claim that the BJP leader was making remarks to settle personal scores against Shiv Sena, particularly Thackerays. Sardesai also challenged Rane to submit proof after the BJP Rajya Sabha member had alleged that Maharashtra government is trying to hide something or someone.

Rane statements had come at the backdrop of reports linking Shiv Sena Prince Aaditya Thackeray not only to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput but also the alleged suicide case of Sushant’s former manager Disha Salian. There are also reports stating that the Maharashtra government, specifically the Mumbai Police, were trying to shield a politician connected to Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

