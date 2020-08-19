Wednesday, August 19, 2020
Home News Reports Rajdeep, who had wanted Sushant's family to 'mourn quietly', accuses their lawyer of holding...
Editor's picksFeaturedMediaNews Reports
Updated:

Rajdeep, who had wanted Sushant’s family to ‘mourn quietly’, accuses their lawyer of holding a media trial, gets a ‘befitting reply’

It is quite ironical for Rajdeep to accuse others of a 'media trial' on Sushant Singh case. After the actor's death, when the Mumbai Police had first started an inquiry and Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had tweeted about it, Rajdeep was even opposed to a basic inquiry that is mandatory in all suicide cases.

OpIndia Staff
Rajdeep Sardesai gets a befitting reply by Vikas Singh, the lawyer representing Sushant's family
Sushant Singh's family lawyer walks out of interview on India Today (Image: screengrab from the interview on India Today)
337

Since Sushant Singh Rajput’s suspicious death on 14th June 2020, the actor’s life, and the discussions around his death has taken much media and social media space. Advocate Vikas Singh, who is representing Sushant Singh Rajput’s family on their case against Rhea Chakraborty, was called by India Today for an interview with Rajdeep Sardesai via video conference.

In just two minutes, Singh walked out from the interview after Sardesai pointed fingers on the family for holding a ‘media trial’ of Rhea Chakraborty. Ironically, Rajdeep, who has himself held multiple shows over the actor’s death and even keeps tweeting his opinions on it, accused the deceased actor’s family of holding a ‘media trial’.

Watch the clip here:

The video clip by India Today

Rajdeep accuses Sushant’s family of using media against Rhea

According to the video posted by India Today, as soon as the interview started, Rajdeep Sardesai asked Vikas Singh about his views about the ‘media trial’ against Chakraborty. He said, “charge today that is being made or I am going to make today is that you and Sushant’s family are conducting a media trial. You are using television studios, Vikas Singh, to put pressure on the judge, who tomorrow will give a verdict.”

- Advertisement -

He added that from last several weeks, #CBIforSSR is trending, Rhea herself has asked for CBI, but the manner this case is being handled is as if Rhea is already guilty. He further asked Singh, “if that is the way a trial should run in studios and surround sound.”

Sardesai’s allegations irked Vikas Singh who had agreed to the interview on the channel’s request. He said, “Well, Rajdeep if that is your complaint that I should not talk to you. I am not asking you to talk to me. It’s you who wanted to talk to me. If you don’t want to me, I have no issues in that.”

Rajdeep, clearly sensing that Vikas Singh may be calling out his baseless allegations, tried to salvage the situation. But Singh did not stop there. He added, “Mr Rajdeep Sardesai, please let me answer to your question. I am not interested in the media trial. I am not going to any media and asking them to take me on their channel. It is people like you who are after me to join your channel.”

Within seconds after that Singh removed the earpiece and moved out of the camera while Sardesai kept trying to convince him otherwise.

Rajdeep has been opposed to even a police inquiry on Sushant’s death

It is quite ironical for Rajdeep to accuse others of a ‘media trial’ on Sushant Singh case. After the actor’s death, when the Mumbai Police had first started an inquiry and Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had tweeted about it, Rajdeep was even opposed to a basic inquiry that is mandatory in all cases of unnatural death, including suicides.

Objecting to the basic inquiry, Rajdeep had tweeted that this is what happens when governments watch too much social media and they should instead let the family ‘mourn quietly’. A senior IPS officer had to remind him that  Section 174 of CrPC mandates an enquiry into every unnatural death.

Rajdeep’s tweet and Arun Bothra’s reply

Rajdeep and fake news

Recently Rajdeep was slammed by former president Pranab Mukherjee’s family for tweeting about his ‘death’ when he is, in fact under treatment after complicated brain surgery. Without verifying with the family, Sardesai had tweeted that the former president has passed away. In 2017, during an interview, Mukesh Ambani had told Sardesai that he does not take his reporting seriously.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsRajdeep Sardesai video, Sushant Singh death case, Sushant Singh girlfriend
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Rajdeep, who had wanted Sushant’s family to ‘mourn quietly’, accuses their lawyer of holding a media trial, gets a ‘befitting reply’

OpIndia Staff -
Vikas Singh, lawyer representing Sushant Singh Rajput's father, walks out of an interview on India Today by Rajdeep Sardesai.
Read more
News Reports

Saudi Arabia snubs Pakistan as Army chief Bajwa returns without a meet with Crown Prince

OpIndia Staff -
Failing to secure a meet with Prince Salman, Bajwa finally met Saudi Arabia's Deputy Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman and Saudi Arabia's military chief of staff General Fayyad bin Hamid Al-Ruwaili.
Read more

Congress pays tribute to Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit, ‘first Indian woman to hold a cabinet post in pre-Independent India’, netizens point out brazen nepotism

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Social media users pointed out that Congress party has truly been the flagbearers of nepotism in Indian political landscape

Akshay Kumar donates to Assam flood relief, gets abused and attacked for ‘being Canadian’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal took to Twitter to thank Akshay Kumar for his generous donation in time of need.

Casteism and Government Schools: Behind the veils of the Dravidian Delusion

Political History of India Suren -
Whenever the Dravidian movement, especially the DMK is challenged on account of corruption or their support for divisive Breaking India Forces or their Hinduphobia, an immediate shield they use is that of their position as defenders of lower castes against caste-based occupation and discrimination in education.

“Even a prostitute in India charges more for selling herself than Ranjan Gogoi did”: Munawwar Rana spews venom over Ram Janmabhoomi verdict

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Munawwar Rana refused to apologize for his statements, saying that he had not said anything wrong. He said that if he apologises he would feel that he too has sold himself.

Recently Popular

Media Fact-Check

Did Aamir Khan really say ‘my wives may be Hindu but my kids will only follow Islam’? Read the details here

OpIndia Staff -
The article earlier published on Santa Banta and still carried by ‘The Siasat Daily’ asserts that Aamir Khan ​claimed that he would raise his kids from Hindu wives as devout Muslims
Read more
News Reports

NIA arrests Bengaluru doctor Abdur Rehman for ISIS links: Had visited Syria, was working to further terrorist activities in India

OpIndia Staff -
NIA had registered the case after Delhi Police arrested a Kashmiri couple from Okhla Vihar, Jamia Nagar in Delhi earlier in March.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: The extra-judicial killing of Hayat Baloch at the hands of Frontier Corps. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
According to SSP (Turbat), an internal investigation by the Frontier Corps found that the accused personnel 'reacted in haste' and handed him over to the police for further probe into the extra-judicial killing of the 25-year-old student.
Read more
News Reports

ISKCON requests action against Assam based artist Akram Hussain for depicting Lord Krishna with bikini-clad women, minister responds

OpIndia Staff -
Akram Hussain displayed his Krishna's painting along with another which dishonoured the National Flag in 2015
Read more
News Reports

Here is why #BabyPenguin is trending on Twitter, and why Aaditya Thackeray is called so by some

OpIndia Staff -
Yuva Sena registered complaint against twitter user for calling Aaditya Thackeray "Baby Penguin" and Uddhav Thackeray "Aurangzeb"
Read more
News Reports

“Even a prostitute in India charges more for selling herself than Ranjan Gogoi did”: Munawwar Rana spews venom over Ram Janmabhoomi verdict

OpIndia Staff -
Munawwar Rana refused to apologize for his statements, saying that he had not said anything wrong. He said that if he apologises he would feel that he too has sold himself.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Pakistan’s slapgate: Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi slaps Imran Khan’s principal secretary. What we know so far

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani media reported that Qureshi wanted to meet Imran Khan. However, outside the PM's office, Azam Khan stopped Qureshi from entering the premises, which angered Qureshi and he reportedly slapped him.
Read more
News Reports

Rajdeep, who had wanted Sushant’s family to ‘mourn quietly’, accuses their lawyer of holding a media trial, gets a ‘befitting reply’

OpIndia Staff -
Vikas Singh, lawyer representing Sushant Singh Rajput's father, walks out of an interview on India Today by Rajdeep Sardesai.
Read more
News Reports

Saudi Arabia snubs Pakistan as Army chief Bajwa returns without a meet with Crown Prince

OpIndia Staff -
Failing to secure a meet with Prince Salman, Bajwa finally met Saudi Arabia's Deputy Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman and Saudi Arabia's military chief of staff General Fayyad bin Hamid Al-Ruwaili.
Read more
News Reports

“Wanted to turn India into an Islamic republic”, Delhi riots accused Asif Iqbal Tanha reveals how he engineered anti-CAA riots in Jamia

OpIndia Staff -
Asif Iqbal stated that the JCC received funding from radical Islamist organisation such as PFI and Jamia Alumni Association
Read more
Media

Shekhar Gupta’s website The Print spreads misinformation about Modi govt’s proposal to review marriage age for women, Health Ministry corrects them

OpIndia Staff -
ThePrint has many times maliciously resorted to publishing fake, embellished or distorted articles to malign Modi govt
Read more
News Reports

Mewat: Bajrang Dal activists rescue Raju, a minor boy from WB who was held hostage and tortured for the last five years by one...

Jhankar Mohta -
When Raju was able to tell a shopkeeper that he has been forcefully held by Muslim family in Mewat, Bajrang Dal rescued him
Read more
News Reports

Abusive troll masquerading as journalist Swati Chaturvedi spreads misinformation by sharing cropped image to further Congress agenda

OpIndia Staff -
Not only Swati Chaturvedi but mostly all leftists use carefully cropped or edited images, video to suit their agenda
Read more
News Reports

“Life should move on”, Supreme Court dismisses petitions to defer JEE and NEET examinations

OpIndia Staff -
The Supreme Court said that any further delay in JEE, NEET exams would result in the waste of "precious year" for students
Read more
News Reports

WSJ runs paid promotion of article linking Facebook and BJP based on unknown sources: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
Wall Street Journal spends money to promote promote controversial article alleging link between Facebook and BJP on Twitter
Read more
News Reports

Even as Sena hounds citizens for party’s criticism, Netizens mock Sanjay Raut for ridiculous comments against medical professionals

OpIndia Staff -
Shiv Sena spokesperson had asserted that compounders know more than the doctors, drawing the ire of the Indian Medical Association.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

240,925FansLike
433,200FollowersFollow
306,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com