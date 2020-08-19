Since Sushant Singh Rajput’s suspicious death on 14th June 2020, the actor’s life, and the discussions around his death has taken much media and social media space. Advocate Vikas Singh, who is representing Sushant Singh Rajput’s family on their case against Rhea Chakraborty, was called by India Today for an interview with Rajdeep Sardesai via video conference.

In just two minutes, Singh walked out from the interview after Sardesai pointed fingers on the family for holding a ‘media trial’ of Rhea Chakraborty. Ironically, Rajdeep, who has himself held multiple shows over the actor’s death and even keeps tweeting his opinions on it, accused the deceased actor’s family of holding a ‘media trial’.

Watch the clip here:

The video clip by India Today

Rajdeep accuses Sushant’s family of using media against Rhea

According to the video posted by India Today, as soon as the interview started, Rajdeep Sardesai asked Vikas Singh about his views about the ‘media trial’ against Chakraborty. He said, “charge today that is being made or I am going to make today is that you and Sushant’s family are conducting a media trial. You are using television studios, Vikas Singh, to put pressure on the judge, who tomorrow will give a verdict.”

He added that from last several weeks, #CBIforSSR is trending, Rhea herself has asked for CBI, but the manner this case is being handled is as if Rhea is already guilty. He further asked Singh, “if that is the way a trial should run in studios and surround sound.”

Sardesai’s allegations irked Vikas Singh who had agreed to the interview on the channel’s request. He said, “Well, Rajdeep if that is your complaint that I should not talk to you. I am not asking you to talk to me. It’s you who wanted to talk to me. If you don’t want to me, I have no issues in that.”

Rajdeep, clearly sensing that Vikas Singh may be calling out his baseless allegations, tried to salvage the situation. But Singh did not stop there. He added, “Mr Rajdeep Sardesai, please let me answer to your question. I am not interested in the media trial. I am not going to any media and asking them to take me on their channel. It is people like you who are after me to join your channel.”

Within seconds after that Singh removed the earpiece and moved out of the camera while Sardesai kept trying to convince him otherwise.

Rajdeep has been opposed to even a police inquiry on Sushant’s death

It is quite ironical for Rajdeep to accuse others of a ‘media trial’ on Sushant Singh case. After the actor’s death, when the Mumbai Police had first started an inquiry and Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had tweeted about it, Rajdeep was even opposed to a basic inquiry that is mandatory in all cases of unnatural death, including suicides.

Objecting to the basic inquiry, Rajdeep had tweeted that this is what happens when governments watch too much social media and they should instead let the family ‘mourn quietly’. A senior IPS officer had to remind him that Section 174 of CrPC mandates an enquiry into every unnatural death.

Rajdeep’s tweet and Arun Bothra’s reply

Rajdeep and fake news

Recently Rajdeep was slammed by former president Pranab Mukherjee’s family for tweeting about his ‘death’ when he is, in fact under treatment after complicated brain surgery. Without verifying with the family, Sardesai had tweeted that the former president has passed away. In 2017, during an interview, Mukesh Ambani had told Sardesai that he does not take his reporting seriously.