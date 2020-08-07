Four pages of the diary of Sushant Singh Rajput missing : Reports

The story surrounding the untimely death of the 34-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput is getting murkier with every passing day. The diary of Sushant, wherein the late actor documented the daily events and his future milestones, had been tampered with, reported Times Now. As per the report, four pages of the diary were been ripped off.

According to journalist Navika Kumar, the fact that Sushant maintained a diary was first revealed by his former partner Ankita Lokhande in an interview that was aired on July 31. Despite being a crucial piece of evidence, the Mumbai police have remained silent about the possible tampering of evidence.

“Diary pages being ripped off is a clear indication of someone who wanted to remove the facts of the case so that they did not fall in the orbit of investigation,” Kumar was heard as saying. Journalist S Shivshankar said the diary contain names but the media organisation cannot reveal it at this point.

Siddharth Pithani did not allow the blacksmith to enter the room of Sushant Singh Rajput

The creative manager of Sushant Singh Rajput, Siddharth Pithani, was the first to see the corpse of the late actor. According to journalist Navika Kumar, Pithani called in a blacksmith instead of trying to find the duplicate key.

Reportedly, he refused to allow the key maker to enter the room of Sushant and instead saw him off. Later, Pithani and another man Dipesh opened the door, entered the room, and allegedly brought down the ‘hanging body’ of the deceased actor. She accused the Mumbai police of inaction and not interrogating the duo who first saw the corpse of Sushant.

CBI takes up the case of Sushant Singh Rajput;

The Union government on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that it has accepted Bihar police’s request to hand over the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case to CBI. This has come as a big blow to the Maharashtra govt, which has been vehemently opposing handing over the case to the central agency.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the apex court hat the notification for the CBI investigation will be issued soon, preferably by the end of the day. The court gave all the parties three days to place their respective stand on record. Also, the court ordered the Mumbai Police to submit a report on the investigation so far.