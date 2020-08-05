Wednesday, August 5, 2020
Home News Reports Sushant Singh Rajput case: Center accepts Bihar Police request for CBI enquiry, SC refuses...
News Reports
Updated:

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Center accepts Bihar Police request for CBI enquiry, SC refuses interim relief for Rhea Chakraborty

Slamming the Maharashtra govt for putting Bihar police officials under quarantine, the Supreme Court remarked, "it doesn't give a right message. He was there to do his job"

OpIndia Staff
Sushant Singh Rajput, CBI
143

The union govt on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that it has accepted Bihar police’s request to hand over the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case to CBI. This has come as a big blow to the Maharashtra govt, which has been vehemently opposing handing over the case to the central agency.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the apex court hat the notification for the CBI investigation will be issued soon, preferably by the end of the day. The court gave all the parties three days to place their respective stand on record. Also, the court ordered the Mumbai Police to submit a report on the investigation so far. The hearing will continue next week.

Bihar police on 4th August 2020 had submitted a request to the Center to accept the request for CBI inquiry in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s murder case. In the request, Home Department, Government of Bihar (Police Branch) said, “In exercise of the powers conferred under section-6 of the Delhi Police Establishment Act, 1946, the Governor of Bihar is pleased to accord his consent to exercise of powers and jurisdiction to whole of Bihar and other places related to the member of Delhi Special Police Establishment to investigate/supervise and inquire into the case.”

During the hearing, Rhea Chakraborty’s petition seeking direction for transfer of investigation from Patna to Mumbai, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the court that the centre had accepted Bihar govt’s request recommending CBI inquiry into Sushant Singh Rajput death case. SG Mehta appeared on his own and said in court that the case is in the public domain.

SC overruled Maharashtra Government’s opposition to CBI probe

Maharashtra Government had opposed CBI inquiry in the court. They insisted that the authorization to probe the case is with the Mumbai Police. The court said that they want to know what the Mumbai Police has done so far in the case. The court noted, ‘a very unfortunate incident has taken place. A gifted and talented artist has passed away in circumstances which are unusual. Now, the circumstances in which this death took place needs to be inquired into’.

On the action taken against the Bihar Police officials in Mumbai, Maharashtra Government told the court that they are not against Bihar Police registering an FIR. Still, there was no cause of action in Bihar. Sr Adv R Basanth representing Maharashtra government said that the whole situation has turned political. KK Singh did not file any case in Mumbai but decided to record one in Bihar.

The apex court also criticised the Maharashtra govt for not cooperating with Bihar police team in Mumbai. Slamming the state govt for putting Bihar police officials under quarantine, the court remarked, “it doesn’t give a right message. He was there to do his job. You must do everything in a professional manner. Protect all evidence.” In the reply, Sr Adv R Basanth representing Maharashtra government said that only the Mumbai Police that has duty, power and function to register the case here.

SC refuses interim relief for Rhea Chakraborty

Shyam Divan, Rhea’s lawyer, had requested the court for her interim relief. He requested the court to direct the authorities not to take any coercive against his client. But the Court didn’t accept the request, and no interim relief was granted to her. Justice Hrishikesh Roy said, “Truth should unravel”.

The court also noted, “we want all parties to hold their hands for the time being. Lawyers are here and I am sure they have all heard you.”

Adv Vikas Singh, appearing for Sushant’s father KK Singh, opposed the bail plea and said that the evidence is being tampered with. As now CBI inquiry has been ordered, Rhea’s plea for interim relieve does not survive in the court.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

News Reports

Islamists, ‘liberals’ attack cricketer Mohammad Kaif for urging haters to not spew venom over Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

OpIndia Staff -
Mohammad Kaif was attacked by Islamists for urging people who were spewing venom over the Bhoomi Pujan to spread the message of love and dignity instead.
Read more
News Reports

Families of Kar Sevaks burnt alive in Godhra welcome the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

OpIndia Staff -
The relatives of the victims and those who survived the blaze in Godhra claim that their sacrifice have finally borne fruits
Read more

Islamists trend ‘#ReturnBabriLandToMuslims’ and ‘#BabriZindaHai’ on the day of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
Well, one feels bad to see these radical Islamists so perturbed, but, the absoluteness of the Ram Mandir is undisputable

Live: Prime Minister Modi does Bhoomi Pujan of Bhavya Ram Mandir at Ayodhya

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lay the foundation of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya on 5th August 2020

Watch: Footage from November 1990 when Mulayam Singh Yadav ordered firing upon Karsevaks with casualties believed to be in hundreds

Political History of India OpIndia Staff -
Mulayam Singh Yadav as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh ordered firing upon the Karsevaks who had gathered at Ayodhya.

Signs of time to come? Union Law Minister RS Prasad shares image of Constitution of India first drafted by Dr BR Ambedkar with Lord...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
RS Prasad, Union Minister of Law and Justice, on Wednesday took to Twitter to share an image of the Constitution of India originally drafted by Dr BR Ambedkar with sketch of Lord Ram on it.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Here is why #BabyPenguin is trending on Twitter, and why Aaditya Thackeray is called so by some

OpIndia Staff -
Yuva Sena registered complaint against twitter user for calling Aaditya Thackeray "Baby Penguin" and Uddhav Thackeray "Aurangzeb"
Read more
Opinions

How one call from Chief Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi changed my views from ‘Why Ram Mandir’ to ‘Mandir Wahin Banayenge’

Nirwa Mehta -
As we get closer to the dream of Bhavya Ram Mandir coming true, my perception of importance of the Ram Mandir underwent a transformation
Read more
News Reports

“Will believe in coronavirus if Amit Shah dies”: Shaheen Bagh ‘activist’ Aiman Rizwi urges Muslims to pray for his death

OpIndia Staff -
Rizwi also strongly believes that Coronavirus is a myth and propagated to conceal failures of Modi government.
Read more
Entertainment

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has a prolonged meltdown, announces a movie on Arnab Goswami, “Arnab, The News Prostitute”

OpIndia Staff -
Ram Gopal Varma vented his spleen against the Republic TV Editor-in-Chief in a series of tweets on Twitter.
Read more
News Reports

NASDAQ billboard at NYC’s Times Square not to beam Lord Ram’s image after petitions by Muslim groups

OpIndia Staff -
Muslims groups in New York have objetected to the plan of displaying the images of Lord Ram on the large LED screens of Times Square on Bhoomi Pujan day.
Read more
Opinions

Why it’s wrong to call Aatish Taseer a ‘bastard’ even if he is one

Sanghamitra -
All Amit Shah ever did to Taseer was revoke a privilege that allowed him to circumvent the usual visa application process that common people go through.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Islamists, ‘liberals’ attack cricketer Mohammad Kaif for urging haters to not spew venom over Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

OpIndia Staff -
Mohammad Kaif was attacked by Islamists for urging people who were spewing venom over the Bhoomi Pujan to spread the message of love and dignity instead.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Center accepts Bihar Police request for CBI enquiry, SC refuses interim relief for Rhea Chakraborty

OpIndia Staff -
Centre informed Supreme Court that the it has accepted Bihar govt's request for CBI inquiry into Sushant Singh Rajput death case
Read more
News Reports

Families of Kar Sevaks burnt alive in Godhra welcome the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

OpIndia Staff -
The relatives of the victims and those who survived the blaze in Godhra claim that their sacrifice have finally borne fruits
Read more
Social Media

Islamists trend ‘#ReturnBabriLandToMuslims’ and ‘#BabriZindaHai’ on the day of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

OpIndia Staff -
Well, one feels bad to see these radical Islamists so perturbed, but, the absoluteness of the Ram Mandir is undisputable
Read more
News Reports

Live: Prime Minister Modi does Bhoomi Pujan of Bhavya Ram Mandir at Ayodhya

OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lay the foundation of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya on 5th August 2020
Read more
News Reports

Bhoomi Pujan for Ram Mandir in Ayodhya brings closure for a sister who had lost her brothers Ram and Sharad Kothari for the cause...

OpIndia Staff -
Ram and Sharad Kothari were killed in police firing ordered by the former UP CM Mulayam Singh in November 1990.
Read more
News Reports

On the historic day of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan, Islamists suffer a meltdown

OpIndia Staff -
Rana Ayyub and Arfa stated that it is not the country they knew and they do not recognise it anymore.
Read more
Political History of India

Was Narsimha Rao complicit in the demolition of Babri Masjid by Karsevaks? His personal doctor doesn’t think so

OpIndia Staff -
His detractors within the Congress party claim PV Narasimha Rao was complicit in the Babri Masjid Demolition.
Read more
Social Media

Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: Asaduddin Owaisi hallucinates, claims demolished disputed structure is ‘alive’

OpIndia Staff -
Asaduddin Owaisi has been venting out his anger in Congress leaders too, for supporting the Ram Mandir.
Read more
Political History of India

Watch: Footage from November 1990 when Mulayam Singh Yadav ordered firing upon Karsevaks with casualties believed to be in hundreds

OpIndia Staff -
Mulayam Singh Yadav as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh ordered firing upon the Karsevaks who had gathered at Ayodhya.
Read more

Related Articles

Connect with us

238,934FansLike
421,800FollowersFollow
289,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com