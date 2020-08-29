Two teenage boys were allegedly raped, tortured and buried alive at a cemetery recently in Solna near Stockholm, Sweden. The incident is reported to have occurred around 11 om on Saturday. According to the Police, the two boys were taken to the cemetery after declining an offer to boys. The criminals are reported to be of migrant backgrounds.

The incident occurred six days before riots broke out in the city of Malmo, Sweden after a copy of the Quran was set on fire by ‘Stram Kurs’, a far-right group in the country. The rioters burnt tyres and pelted stones at the police. Sentiments against the country’s ‘Refugees Welcome’ migration policy has been growing following a rise of crimes in the country.

In this instance, the boys were forced to strip by a 21-year old Iranian immigrant and an 18-year old born to a Tunisian father before the criminals proceeded to force them into a pit where they were buried alive partially. They are also accused to have raped them. The suspects have been charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault, robbery and rape.

The precise ages of the victims is not yet known although they are reported to be less than the age of 15, the legal age for consent in Sweden. Both the accused have denied the charges. The boys were spotted by a passer-by at 8.39 a.m. on Sunday, 10 hours after they were abducted by the accused.

- Advertisement -

Seven minutes later, the 18-year old accused was arrested, sixteen minutes later, the police got their hands on the 21-year old. One suspect is reported to have been wearing items of the victim at the time of arrest. A Court ruled that the accused should remain in custody. The motive for the attack is not yet known.