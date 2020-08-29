On Friday, riots broke out in the city of Malmo in Sweden after a member of the ‘Stram Kurs’ group burnt a copy of the Quran.

The burning of the Quran was a part of an anti-Islam protest which took place in the city, following the arrest of one Rasmus Paludan. He is the leader of a Danish anti-immigration political party ‘Hard-Line’ and was supposed to hold a meeting in the city.

Authorities have informed that Paludanone had been banned from Sweden for two years due to concerns about him breaking the Swedish law. As such, he was stopped at the border and was denied entry into Malmo. Last year, Paludan had set a Quran on fire after wrapping the book with a piece of bacon.

In response, Paludan had put up a post on Facebook that read, “Sent back and banned from Sweden for two years. However, rapists and murderers are always welcome!” Reportedly, Paludan was supposed to take part in an anti-Muslim rally and had earlier urged his supporters to burn the Quran.

His arrest had sparked outrage among his followers who then went ahead with the rally and set a copy of the Quran ablaze. Besides, three men were seen kicking the Quran around a public square during the day.

In a viral video, a member of the ‘Stram Kurs’ group could be seen setting spraying gasoline over a copy of the Quran and then setting the book on fire during the day. The man was then seen pointing towards the burnt Quran and condemning Islam in Swedish.

This is why the city of #Malmo is rioting; a member of the “Stram Kurs” group lit the Quran on fire. #Sweden pic.twitter.com/qxA7m40zp6 — SV News 🚨 (@SVNewsAlerts) August 28, 2020

However, by night, an angry Muslim mob hit the streets and shouted chants of ‘Allah hu Akbar’ while setting tyres on fire. The Swedish police have arrested three people for burning the Quran and promoting ‘racial hatred.’

Crowds chanting “Allah Akbar” in #Malmo, #Sweden, after the “Stram Kurs” group burnt the Quran pic.twitter.com/UdlKTEAbGA — SV News 🚨 (@SVNewsAlerts) August 28, 2020

Muslims mobs unleash mayhem on the streets of Sweden

The incident triggered radical Islamists to take to the streets and unleash violence. While the rioters first protested against the actions of the group, they soon resorted to burning tyres and pelting rocks at the police.

Following the events of the day, rioters pelted rocks at vehicles and police personnel who were trying to maintain the law and order situation in the city.

Rioters pelting stones at a police convoy (Photo Credits: TT News Agency/AFP)

In another picture, a rioter is seen carrying tyres so that it can be set ablaze as a ‘mark of protest’.

Man carrying unburnt tyres (Photo Credits: TT News Agency/AFP)

The city of Malmo in Sweden was covered in dense smoke with rioters gathering in large numbers, engaging in arson and destruction of public property after a video of the burning of the Quran went viral and riots broke out.

Malmo covered in dense smoke amidst riots (Photo Credits: EPA)

In a statement, the police have informed that they are trying to restore the law and order situation in Malmo. “We don’t have this under control but we are working actively to take control. We see a connection between what is happening now and what happened earlier today,” a police spokesperson, Calle Persson, was quoted as saying.