Friday, August 7, 2020
Home Crime Uttar Pradesh: Hindu activists block highway, demand arrest of Md Arif, Shadab and others...
CrimeNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Hindu activists block highway, demand arrest of Md Arif, Shadab and others for communal posts on Facebook on Bhoomi Pujan

Based on one Sagar Kapoor's complaint, the police had registered an FIR against the accused for their communal posts on social media, but somehow the accused managed to escape police custody.

OpIndia Staff
Hindus block highway, demand arrest of Muslim youth for sharing communal posts on Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan day (courtesy: Live Hindustan)
2

Activists belonging to various Hindus organisations took to the streets in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur-Kheri district, demanding the arrest of a few Muslim youths for their communally charged posts on Facebook on the day of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan event, reports Live Hindustan. 

The protestors allegedly created a ruckus in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri’s Mohammadi town and blocked the Lakhimpur-Bareilly NH 370A after one Banne, Mohammad Arif, Mohammad Shadab, and three-four others, who had written the anti-religious post on Facebook on the day of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan event, escaped police custody.

Vehicles coming from Delhi and Bareilly got stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic for hours due to the massive protest. MLA Lokendra Pratap Singh, SDM Swati Shukla and CO Pradeep Yadav reached NH 370A to pacify the protestors and extra police force was deployed in Mohammadi town to gain control of the situation.

In what transpired one Sagar Kapoor, a resident of Bazar Ganj town falling in Muzaffarnagar municipal limits, had filed a complaint on 5 August, against one Mohammad Fayyaz Mansoori’s son Banne, for posting a communally charged posts on his Facebook page and also aginst Banne’s friends, including Mohammed Arif, Mohammed Shadab and three-four others for allegedly supporting Banne. Based on the complaint, the police had registered an FIR against the accused, but somehow the accused managed to escape police custody.

Enraged by this incident, the Hindus had taken to the streets, demanding immediate arrest of the accused.

OpIndia tried contacting Kheri police for more information on the incident, but could not get through.

Three linked to radical Islamist outfits PFI and SDPI arrested for sharing communal posts on Bhoomi Pujan Day

In a similar incident, earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh police had arrested three people associated with radical Islamist outfits Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) for their communally charged posts on social media on the day of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan event. As per reports, one of them is a doctor.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Hindus, the last standing major pagan culture in the world: Hagia Sophia, AIMPLB and why secularism is a scam

Abhishek Banerjee -
While Muslim majority Turkey wants to intervene in Kashmir, AIMPLB talks about the Hagia Sophia even as it wags its finger at the Supreme Court
Read more
News Reports

“Ghus ke maro salo ko”: Muslims clashed with Hindus objecting to Ram Pujas on 5th August in West Bengal

OpIndia Staff -
Muslims came out in large numbers in Kolkata to prevent Hindus from celebrating the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan on 5th August
Read more

Child abuse? Netizens react as co-founder of AltNews shares the photo of an underage girl to intimidate the grandfather

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
Responding to a tweet by a Twitter user, Md Zubair chose to target the young girl seen in the profile image of the user instead of replying

‘Kashi Mathura Baki Hai’: Krishna Janmabhoomi Nirman Nyas set up in Mathura, 80 sadhus from 14 states named as members

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The original Keshavnath Temple was destroyed by Aurangzeb and the Shahi Idgah Mosque was built on its plinth.

Senior lawyer K Parasaran who fought Ram Mandir case is not on Twitter, colleagues clarify after fake account gets followers

Social Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
One of those heroes who rose to the challenge and was instrumental in the reclamation of Ram Janmabhoomi is 93-year-old K Parasaran, who successfully led the legal fight of Hindus

Palghar case: Maharashtra govt to file status report, SC asks for inquiry report against cops who handed over Sadhus to mob

Law OpIndia Staff -
SC asked the Maharashtra govt to file a status report in connection with the brutal lynching of two Hindu sadhus and their driver in Palghar on April 16.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Twitter user arrested by Maharashtra police for criticising the Uddhav Thackeray govt on social media

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police arrested Twitter user Sunaina Holey for posting against Maharashtra CM and his son, to be presented in court today
Read more
News Reports

Here is why #BabyPenguin is trending on Twitter, and why Aaditya Thackeray is called so by some

OpIndia Staff -
Yuva Sena registered complaint against twitter user for calling Aaditya Thackeray "Baby Penguin" and Uddhav Thackeray "Aurangzeb"
Read more
Social Media

While most Bollywood actors and cricketers chose not to welcome Ram Mandir, here are the ones who did not shy away

OpIndia Staff -
Only a few actors and sportspersons celebrated Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan and shared wishes on social media.
Read more
Opinions

Muslims chose to stay back in India: An analysis of the mythical, unsubstantiated trope that is used to make Hindus feel guilty

Nupur J Sharma -
Muslims who stayed back in India after the partition, did not primarily do so out of their innate love for mother India
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan borrows $1 Billion from its all-weather ally China to repay $1 Billion Saudi Arabia loan to avoid default on international debt obligations

OpIndia Staff -
China tightens its grip over Pakistan, gives $1 billion loan to repay Saudi Arabia's $1 billion loan, grants 90% of $6.8 billion railway project
Read more
News Reports

TV actor Sameer Sharma found hanging from the kitchen ceiling, case of accidental death registered

OpIndia Staff -
After body of Sameer Sharma was recovered from his house, a case of accidental death has been registered by the Malad police
Read more

Latest News

Crime

Uttar Pradesh: Hindu activists block highway, demand arrest of Md Arif, Shadab and others for communal posts on Facebook on Bhoomi Pujan

OpIndia Staff -
The Hindu activists demanded that immediate action must be taken aginst the Muslim youths for their communal posts
Read more
Political History of India

The KGB ties of Indira Gandhi: How India became a puppet of USSR during the Cold War

Nivan Sadh -
Mitrokhin Archives are considered to be the most sensational coutner-intelligence documents that have blown the whistle on several countries.
Read more
News Reports

Eid in Balochistan: Another Eid and another protest by Baloch people seeking release of their loved ones abducted by Pakistani military

Hakeem Baloch -
For the last 10 years on every Eid, families of Baloch missing persons have been protesting on the first days of Eid seeking their return
Read more
News Reports

Sunaina Holey, arrested by Mumbai police a day after getting bail in the same ‘offence’, released after lawyer raises alarm: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Vivekananda Gupta, lawyer of Sunaina Holey, has dubbed the arrest by the Maharashtra Police illegal.
Read more
News Reports

Rajiv Gandhi did not want Ram Mandir dispute to be settled, withdrew support after Chandra Shekhar had resolved the age-old issue: Claims upcoming book

OpIndia Staff -
Rajiv Gandhi did not want Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid dispute to be resolved as he did not want Chandra Shekhar to take credit for the same
Read more
Opinions

Hindus, the last standing major pagan culture in the world: Hagia Sophia, AIMPLB and why secularism is a scam

Abhishek Banerjee -
While Muslim majority Turkey wants to intervene in Kashmir, AIMPLB talks about the Hagia Sophia even as it wags its finger at the Supreme Court
Read more
News Reports

Kerala nun rape case: Rape-accused Bishop Franco granted bail again by Kottayam trial court

OpIndia Staff -
The court will now hear the case on August 13, 2020, when the charge-sheet will be read out in the court.
Read more
Government and Policy

Modi govt abolishes textile board with ‘activists’ and ‘experts’ pontificating, to get work done through institutes like NIFT instead

Nupur J Sharma -
The Handloom Board was an ornamental board that had activist and experts who essentially pontificated without doing any real ground work
Read more
News Reports

Bollywood: Rapper Badshah questioned by Mumbai police crime branch over fake follower scam

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, there are over 170 high-profile stars who have allegedly paid to gain fake followers on social media.
Read more
News Reports

Centre defends media’s right to report Tablighi Jamaat case in SC, says Jamiat petition demanding gag order based on non-accredit fact-check portals

OpIndia Staff -
Islamists and their sympathisers had collectively rushed to shield the Tablighi Jamaat super spreaders of Coronavirus
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

239,250FansLike
423,818FollowersFollow
292,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com