Activists belonging to various Hindus organisations took to the streets in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur-Kheri district, demanding the arrest of a few Muslim youths for their communally charged posts on Facebook on the day of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan event, reports Live Hindustan.

The protestors allegedly created a ruckus in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri’s Mohammadi town and blocked the Lakhimpur-Bareilly NH 370A after one Banne, Mohammad Arif, Mohammad Shadab, and three-four others, who had written the anti-religious post on Facebook on the day of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan event, escaped police custody.

Vehicles coming from Delhi and Bareilly got stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic for hours due to the massive protest. MLA Lokendra Pratap Singh, SDM Swati Shukla and CO Pradeep Yadav reached NH 370A to pacify the protestors and extra police force was deployed in Mohammadi town to gain control of the situation.

In what transpired one Sagar Kapoor, a resident of Bazar Ganj town falling in Muzaffarnagar municipal limits, had filed a complaint on 5 August, against one Mohammad Fayyaz Mansoori’s son Banne, for posting a communally charged posts on his Facebook page and also aginst Banne’s friends, including Mohammed Arif, Mohammed Shadab and three-four others for allegedly supporting Banne. Based on the complaint, the police had registered an FIR against the accused, but somehow the accused managed to escape police custody.

Enraged by this incident, the Hindus had taken to the streets, demanding immediate arrest of the accused.

OpIndia tried contacting Kheri police for more information on the incident, but could not get through.

Three linked to radical Islamist outfits PFI and SDPI arrested for sharing communal posts on Bhoomi Pujan Day

In a similar incident, earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh police had arrested three people associated with radical Islamist outfits Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) for their communally charged posts on social media on the day of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan event. As per reports, one of them is a doctor.