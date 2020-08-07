The Uttar Pradesh police have arrested three persons in Bahraich, linked to radical Islamist outfits Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) for their communally charged posts on social media on the day of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan event. As per reports, one of them is a doctor.

Accused were caught posting communal posts on social media

Additional Superintendent of Police Kunwar Gyananjay said that the police had received information on August 5 (Wednesday) that some people were sitting at one Dr Aleem’s clinic and forwarding messages on WhatsApp and tweeting comments which were against communal harmony and national integrity. When the police reached the spot they found that Dr Aleem along with two others named Kamruddin and Sahibe Alam were posting anti-national and hateful posts on Twitter. All three were arrested.

Uttar Pradesh police probing links of accused to PFI ans SDPI

The police informed that Sahibe Alam was the former office-bearer of PFI and currently working as media in charge of SDPI. The police furthered that the other two were also members of SDPI’s WhatsApp group. The police are now probing Dr Aleem and Kamruddin’s links to the radical Islamist outfits.

On the historic day of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan, Islamists suffered a meltdown

On the historic day of the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan, while most of the people were busy celebrating the beginning of a new era, there were many Islamists who had a complete meltdown on social media. While, perturbed radical fundamentalists trended hashtags like #ReturnBabriLandToMuslims, #5AugustBlackDay and #BabriZindaHai calling the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Janmabhoomi construction site death of secularism, Maulana Sajid Rashidi from the All India Imam Association threatened that in the future, the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya will be demolished and another disputed structure will be built.