In a shocking threat, Maulana Sajid Rashidi – the President of All India Imam Association has threatened that in the future, the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya will be demolished and another disputed structure will be build.

According to the reports, a day after Prime Minister Modi performed the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony for the construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, the Islamic cleric Maulana Sajid Rashidi has now warned Hindus of demolishing the Ram Mandir and reconstructing a disputed structure at the same spot.

The controversial Islamic cleric also went on to claim that Prime Minister Modi has ‘violated the constitution’ by visiting Ayodhya temple event. He went on to claim that the land in which the temple is being built belonged to the disputed structure, which according to him was demolished by forces similar to German dictator Adolf Hitler’s forces.

However, the Maulana did not clarify what kind of ‘constitution’ was followed when the original temple at the site was destroyed to erect a disputed structure. He also did not acknowledge the fact that he has used the word constitution and has also openly defied a Supreme Court verdict in the same statement.

Islam says a mosque will always be a mosque. It can’t be broken to build something else. We believe it was, and always will be a mosque. Mosque wasn’t built after demolishing temple but now maybe temple will be demolished to build mosque: Sajid Rashidi, Pres, All India Imam Assn pic.twitter.com/DzlbYQ3qdm — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2020

Issuing a direct threat to Hindus of the country, Maulana Sajid Rashidi said that someday, people (Muslims) who believe in justice will replace the temple with a disputed structure.

“Islam says a mosque structure will always be a mosque. It can’t be broken to build something else. We believe it was, and always will be a mosque. Mosque wasn’t built after demolishing temple but now maybe temple will be demolished to build a mosque,” said Sajid Rashidi.

AIPMLB issues a similar menacing threat

On Tuesday, the eve of the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan event, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) had issued a threat against the construction of Ram Mandir by asserting to undo the alleged ‘injustice’ that was meted out to them by the country’s judiciary in the Ram Mandir case.

The controversial Islamic body also said that the demolished disputed structure will remain a mosque for them till eternity.

Image Source: AIMPLB

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the controversial Islamic body not only issued menacing threat over the construction of the temple but hinted at converting back the temple into a disputed structure in the future. Comparing the demolished structure to Turkey’s newly converted Mosque ‘Hagia Sophia’, the Muslim Personal Board said, “Babri Masjid was and will always be a Masjid”.

The AIMPLB further said that the Supreme Court has given its verdict but has embarrassed justice. The AIMPLB called Ram Mandir movement as one based on oppression, coercion, intimidation, embezzlement, usurpation and calumny. It added that the movement was purely political and had nothing to do with religion and religious teachings.

Islamists suffer a meltdown over Bhoomi Pujan ceremony

Not just AIMPLB, but also several Islamists on Wednesday suffered a huge meltdown on social media platforms and continued to spew venom against the Hindus on an auspicious day.

The Islamists not only rejected the idea of constructing a Ram Mandir at the historic site but also discredited the Supreme Court judgement on the Ram Janmabhoomi case to claim that site at which Ram Mandir is being built will always be a disputed structure they called masjid to them, ignoring the reality that they failed to prove it at the court.

In rejecting the Hindu’s claim to the site, the Islamists only assert the Islamist ideology of demolishing religious sites of other faiths and establishing an Islamist regime, where no other faith has any place. However, most Islamists never say it publicly. They share their bigotry under the garb of democratic rights and freedom of expression that is granted to them only in non-Islamic nations.