Even as the entire country is on the festive mood on the occasion of the historic Bhoomi Pujan of the holy Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, the Islamists in the country have continued their usual act of spewing venom against the Hindus on an auspicious day.

Suffering a huge meltdown on social media platforms, Islamists not only rejected the idea of constructing a Ram Mandir at the historic site but also discredited the Supreme Court judgement on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case to claim that site at which Ram Mandir is being built will always be ‘Babri Masjid’ to them, ignoring the reality that they failed to prove it at the court.

In rejecting the Hindu’s claim to the site, the Islamists only assert the Islamist ideology of demolishing religious sites of other faiths and establishing an Islamist regime, where no other faith has any place. However, most Islamists never say it publicly. They share their bigotry under the garb of democratic rights and freedom of expression that is granted to them only in non-Islamic nations.

Asaduddin Owaisi, an elected Member of Parliament, who often preaches about respect for Indian democracy, secularism and constitutional values, yet again exposed his Islamist tendencies on Twitter on Wednesday to claim that disputed structure existed in the past and it will exist in the future as well.

In an indirect threat to the Hindus of the country, Asaduddin Owaisi hinted at reconstruction of Babri Masjid in the future.

Image Source: Asaduddin Owaisi

Islamist troll masquerading as an ‘intellectual’ – Rana Ayyub also went on to lament that it was not the India she knew.

Image Source: Rana Ayyub

Arfa Khanum Sherwani of the far-left website ‘The Wire’, also cried on Twitter to ask whether this was the country her ancestors fought for and she does not recognise the country anymore. Many Twitter users pointed it out to her that her ancestors may have fought for Pakistan and she should consider shifting there.

Image Source: Arfa Khanum Sherwani

Audrey Truschke, who claims to be a historian and often fantasies about Islamist bigot Aurangzeb as a benevolent, loving person, also suffered a huge meltdown on Wednesday. Truschke said that the Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be a monument that will be a foundation for Hindurashtra and it will represent hate, bigotry and extrajudicial violence.

Image Source: Audrey Truschke

Former Rajya Sabha MP Shahid Siddiqui attacked his ‘secular-liberal friends’, who according to him tried to ride the Hindutva bandwagon on construction of Ram Mandir. He claimed that his ‘secular-liberal’ friends will suffer at the hands of monster that they created by siding with them. He said secular India was dead.

Image Source: Shahid Siddique

All India Muslim Personal Law Board threatens Hindus

Earlier, we had reported regarding how the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) had issued a threat against the construction of Ram Mandir by asserting to undo the alleged ‘injustice’ that was meted out to them by the country’s judiciary in the Ram Mandir case.

The controversial Islamic body also said that the demolished Islamic structure ‘Babri Masjid’ will remain a mosque for them till eternity.

Image Source: AIMPLB

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the controversial Islamic body not only issued menacing threat over the construction of the temple but hinted at converting back the temple into a Mosque in the future. Comparing the demolished structure to Turkey’s newly converted Mosque ‘Hagia Sophia’, the Muslim Personal Board said, “Babri Masjid was and will always be a Masjid”.

The AIMPLB further said that the Supreme Court has given its verdict but has embarrassed justice. The AIMPLB called Ram Mandir movement as one based on oppression, coercion, intimidation, embezzlement, usurpation and calumny. It added that the movement was purely political and had nothing to do with religion and religious teachings.