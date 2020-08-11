Tuesday, August 11, 2020
Home News Reports Uttar Pradesh: Shots fired at lawyer who had filed petition against illegal mosque, Atiq...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Shots fired at lawyer who had filed petition against illegal mosque, Atiq Ahmad gang suspected of involvement

As per reports, it is being said that Prayagraj city's Atiq Ahmad gang is behind the shooting. However, SSP Abhishek Dixit said that it had not been confirmed yet.

OpIndia Staff
Lawyer Abhishek Shukla was attacked, fired at by miscreants in Prayagraj on Sunday.
Abhishek Shukla, who filed a petition against illegal mosque, attacked in Prayagraj, image via News 18 Hindi
4

On Sunday 9th August in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, some miscreants fired shots at Abhishek Shukla, a lawyer Allahabad High Court and joint secretary of the Bar Association. He narrowly survived the attack. As per the reports, he was assaulted and looted as well. Shukla was admitted in SRN hospital for treatment of the injuries. As per the doctors, his condition is stable, and he is out of danger.

The incident took place at Jagriti crossroad in Rajrooppur area. On learning about the incident, the advocates reached the spot and encircled the police post in the area. There are reports of arguments between the policemen and the angry advocates. They demanded the arrest of the accused and warned that they will start protests if the police do not take immediate action.

Atiq Ahmad gang might be behind the attack

As per reports, it is being said that Prayagraj city’s Atiq Ahmad gang is behind the shooting. However, SSP Abhishek Dixit said that it had not been confirmed yet. The police have registered a case based on the information they got and search operation is on to find the accused.

How did the incident happen?

Abhishek Shukla, who lives at his Nimsarai residence, was standing with his colleagues near Jagriti crossroad in Rajarooppur at around 9:15 PM on Sunday. Four miscreants arrived there on the bike and fired at him. He narrowly escaped the firing, and after that, the attackers started assaulting him. They looted his gold chain and locket. Some people ran to save Shukla. The attackers escaped on seeing the crowd approaching them.

- Advertisement -

ADG Prem Prakash said that the miscreants opened fire at advocate Abhishek Shukla, but he escaped narrowly. He was beaten up and looted by the attackers.

News clipping on the attack

Shukla had filed a petition against illegal mosque at HC premises

The Hindu Legal Council has released a press statement in which they said that Abhishek suffered three shots on his hands and feet. It added that Shukla had filed a petition against the construction of an illegal mosque in Allahbad High Court premises. The case is currently pending in the Supreme Court. Though it is not confirmed yet, the statement has alleged that his petition against the mosque may have been the reason behind the attack as he was in the crosshairs of many radical elements.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsPrayagraj news, Lawyer attacked, Uttar Pradesh news
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

Not satire: Shashi Tharoor and Barkha Dutt hold a serious discussion over PM Modi’s “communal” beard

OpIndia Staff -
In all seriousness Shashi Tharoor and Barkha Dutt are discussing the length of PM Modi's beard and how it looks 'communal'.
Read more
Political History of India

The international links of Indian Communists: How India’s communists betrayed the nation

Nivan Sadh -
The Communist Party of India is one of the most controversial political parties in the country. Founded in 1925, CPI is alleged to have been directly involved in several anti-national activities since its inception.
Read more

People who think govt control of temples will rid them of inter-jati conflict assume that a pro-Hindu govt will always be in power

Opinions Guest Author -
Viewing it through the single lenses of govt control, though, does not do justice to the various other aspects of society within which these temples are situated

DU Professor Apoorvanand mastermind behind the Delhi riots conspiracy, says Delhi riots accused Gulfisha

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
DU Professor Apoorvanand had already warned the students that riots would ensue and asked them to be prepared with stones, bottles, acid, knives and dry chilli powder

After requesting CBI inquiry in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Rhea Chakraborty objects to the same, invokes Bihar elections

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rhea Chakraborty insinuates that Sushant's death was being isolated and blown out of proportion in wake of elections in Bihar

Indians, how they get ‘secularism’ so horribly wrong and how the atmosphere changed after Islam and Christianity entered India

Opinions Maria Wirth -
Indians are generally highly intelligent. Yet when it comes to secularism, most intellectuals, media and politicians get the concept wrong, so wrong that it looks as if Indians were purposely fed wrong information.

Recently Popular

Social Media

Who really is Binod? Read how one Youtube comment triggered a bizarre meme fest

OpIndia Staff -
The name 'Binod', which has now become the talk of the town and trending on Twitter, originated from a YouTube channel 'Slayy Point'
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Maulvi rapes child reading Quran in mosque in Sindh province, caught on CCTV

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim Cleric in Sindh province in Pakistan on the run after video of hem raping a child inside a mosque emerges, case registered
Read more
News Reports

Rhea Chakraborty leaks WhatsApp conversation to accuse that Sushant Singh Rajput considered his sister Priyanka as ‘pure evil’

OpIndia Staff -
Rhea Chakraborty tries to prove that Sushant Singh Rajput did not like his family, releases chat messages with him
Read more
News Reports

Reports claim Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Disha Salian’s post-mortem report says she was found nude after her death, Mumbai police deny the reports

OpIndia Staff -
According to the post-mortem report of Disha Salian, her body was found nude, which was not revealed by the police so far
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law gives a befitting reply to toxic journalism of Shekhar Gupta’s portal

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law Vishal Kirti on Sunday slammed Shekhar Gupta and his portal for toxic journalism.
Read more
News Reports

“Delete the video or there will be negative consequences,” Chinese embassy threatens India based strategic affairs portal over a critical video on Xi Jinping

OpIndia Staff -
Chinese authorities were irked with the portrayal of Xi Jinping in a 'negative light' by Indian portal 'Strat News Global run by Nitin A Gokhale
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Shots fired at lawyer who had filed petition against illegal mosque, Atiq Ahmad gang suspected of involvement

OpIndia Staff -
Advocate who filed petition against illegal mosque construction attacked in Prayagraj, shots fired.
Read more
Media

Not satire: Shashi Tharoor and Barkha Dutt hold a serious discussion over PM Modi’s “communal” beard

OpIndia Staff -
In all seriousness Shashi Tharoor and Barkha Dutt are discussing the length of PM Modi's beard and how it looks 'communal'.
Read more
Politics

Naach na jaane aangan tedha: Now Shashi Tharoor refuses to accept Rahul Gandhi could lose one more poll

OpIndia Staff -
Shashi Tharoor quoted a Twitter poll with just 7,716 votes, ran by a Congress functionary, to claim Congress should be voted to power
Read more
Crime

Chhattisgarh: Masarsa teacher arrested for raping a 9 year old girl in Raipur

OpIndia Staff -
A Maulana, Mohammed Arshad Rehmani, has been arrested in Raipur, Chhattisgarh for the alleged rape of a minor.
Read more
Politics

Pilot flies back to home turf? After weeks of political drama, Sachin Pilot says Ashok Gehlot is his leader

OpIndia Staff -
Rebel Congress MLA Sachin Pilot has bent the knee before Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and accepted him as his leader.
Read more
News Reports

‘Hardly anyone guessed that the cosmos might be far older but the Hindus did,’ American astronomer Carl Sagan was fascinated by the Hindu view...

OpIndia Staff -
"The Hindu beliefs are kind of premonition of modern astronomical ideas," Carl Sagan reiterated.
Read more
News Reports

Rajasthan battles policemen suicides: 6 suicides in 2 months, most recent being that of constable Yogindra Singh

OpIndia Staff -
The series of last two months cases in Rajasthan where policemen died of suicide, started with SHO Vishnu Dutt Vishnoi's death
Read more
Political History of India

The international links of Indian Communists: How India’s communists betrayed the nation

Nivan Sadh -
The Communist Party of India is one of the most controversial political parties in the country. Founded in 1925, CPI is alleged to have been directly involved in several anti-national activities since its inception.
Read more
News Reports

Controversy in Pakistan after actress Saba Qamar shoots song in a Mosque, officers sacked

OpIndia Staff -
Actors issue apology in Pakistan for shooting for a song in a Lahore mosque.
Read more
News Reports

Supreme Court refuses to accept ‘regret’ of Prashant Bhushan for 2009 contempt case, says proceedings will go on

OpIndia Staff -
While Tejpal offered an apology for publishing the interview in 2009, Bhushan said that his allegations were not referring to the financial status of the judges or their families but the lack of propriety.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

239,751FansLike
426,061FollowersFollow
294,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com