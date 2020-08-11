On Sunday 9th August in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, some miscreants fired shots at Abhishek Shukla, a lawyer Allahabad High Court and joint secretary of the Bar Association. He narrowly survived the attack. As per the reports, he was assaulted and looted as well. Shukla was admitted in SRN hospital for treatment of the injuries. As per the doctors, his condition is stable, and he is out of danger.

The incident took place at Jagriti crossroad in Rajrooppur area. On learning about the incident, the advocates reached the spot and encircled the police post in the area. There are reports of arguments between the policemen and the angry advocates. They demanded the arrest of the accused and warned that they will start protests if the police do not take immediate action.

Atiq Ahmad gang might be behind the attack

As per reports, it is being said that Prayagraj city’s Atiq Ahmad gang is behind the shooting. However, SSP Abhishek Dixit said that it had not been confirmed yet. The police have registered a case based on the information they got and search operation is on to find the accused.

How did the incident happen?

Abhishek Shukla, who lives at his Nimsarai residence, was standing with his colleagues near Jagriti crossroad in Rajarooppur at around 9:15 PM on Sunday. Four miscreants arrived there on the bike and fired at him. He narrowly escaped the firing, and after that, the attackers started assaulting him. They looted his gold chain and locket. Some people ran to save Shukla. The attackers escaped on seeing the crowd approaching them.

ADG Prem Prakash said that the miscreants opened fire at advocate Abhishek Shukla, but he escaped narrowly. He was beaten up and looted by the attackers.

News clipping on the attack

Shukla had filed a petition against illegal mosque at HC premises

The Hindu Legal Council has released a press statement in which they said that Abhishek suffered three shots on his hands and feet. It added that Shukla had filed a petition against the construction of an illegal mosque in Allahbad High Court premises. The case is currently pending in the Supreme Court. Though it is not confirmed yet, the statement has alleged that his petition against the mosque may have been the reason behind the attack as he was in the crosshairs of many radical elements.