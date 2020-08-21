The former state secretary of Samajwadi Party’s backward class cell, Harvir Singh Prajapati of Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh attempted committing suicide by consuming poison on Thursday. Before consuming poison, the Samajwadi Party leader, in his Facebook post accused Uttar Pradesh’s former Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav’s grandson and former Mainpuri MP Tej Pratap Singh Yadav of mentally harassing him.

SP leader Harvir Singh Prajapati’s Facebook post

In the post, Prajapati wrote that Tej Pratap Singh Yadav, along with Chaudhary Rajesh Khatik and Vishwanath Prajapati should be held responsible for his suicide. He alleged that Tej Pratap has been harassing him for the past two weeks. Tej Pratap Yadav, according to Prajapati, has been intimidating him and forcing him to leave the party and join BJP. Prajapati wrote that Yadav threatened him that if he does not resign from the party, he will implicate him in a false rape case.

Harvir Prajapati threatened of similar consequences like Samajwadi Party minister Gayatri Prajapati

Prajapati further wrote that Tej Pratap has been intimidating his children as well. He further alleged that in order to frame him in a case similar to that of former UP minister Gayatri Prajapati, Tej Pratap Singh Yadav hired two girls and send them to him. He alleged that the two girls spoke to him on video calls and the conversations were recorded. Now those videos and photos were being used to trap him.

For the uninitiated, Uttar Pradesh’s former minister and SP leader Gayatri Prajapati was accused of gang-raping a woman and her minor daughter in 2017. He is also accused in a mining scam. Prajapati was arrested along with his aides based on an order by the Supreme Court. The victim had in 2014 claimed that Prajapati had invited her to Lucknow on the pretext of providing her with a job and a house to live in. But much to her horror, Prajapati allegedly raped her along with his accomplices. She had claimed that the rapists even filmed the horrifying act and continued to blackmail her.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, Harvir Singh Prajapati continued to allege that the girls were threatening him to do what Tej Pratap Singh Yadav, Chaudhary Rajesh Khatik and Vishwanath Prajapati have been asking him to do, otherwise, he would be framed in a false rape case.

Prajapati wrote that he is feeling ashamed to face his family members, that is why he is ending his life.

As soon as the Prajapati’s relatives and friends saw his Facebook post, they rushed to his rescue. The SP leader was immediately taken to the hospital. He is said to be out of danger.

SP expelled the Harvir Singh Prajapati after his Facebook post against Tej Pratap Yadav

The Samajwadi Party’s state unit has expelled Harvir Singh Prajapati after learning about the incident.

Samajwadi Party’s state unit’s press note

It a press release, the party’s district president wrote that the state unit has taken cognizance of Harvir Prajapati’s defaming Facebook post against Tej Pratap Singh Yadav and in lieu of that he is being expelled from the party with immediate effect.