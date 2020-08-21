Friday, August 21, 2020
Home News Reports Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party leader attempts suicide, accuses former CM Mulayam Singh Yadav’s grandson...
News Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party leader attempts suicide, accuses former CM Mulayam Singh Yadav’s grandson Tej Pratap Singh Yadav of harassing him

According to Samajwadi Party leader Harvir Prajapati, Tej Pratap Yadav has been intimidating him and forcing him to leave the party and join BJP

OpIndia Staff
Samajwadi Party leader attempts suicide, accuses Tej Pratap Yadav
1

The former state secretary of Samajwadi Party’s backward class cell, Harvir Singh Prajapati of Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh attempted committing suicide by consuming poison on Thursday. Before consuming poison, the Samajwadi Party leader, in his Facebook post accused Uttar Pradesh’s former Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav’s grandson and former Mainpuri MP Tej Pratap Singh Yadav of mentally harassing him.

SP leader Harvir Singh Prajapati’s Facebook post

In the post, Prajapati wrote that Tej Pratap Singh Yadav, along with Chaudhary Rajesh Khatik and Vishwanath Prajapati should be held responsible for his suicide. He alleged that Tej Pratap has been harassing him for the past two weeks. Tej Pratap Yadav, according to Prajapati, has been intimidating him and forcing him to leave the party and join BJP. Prajapati wrote that Yadav threatened him that if he does not resign from the party, he will implicate him in a false rape case.

Harvir Prajapati threatened of similar consequences like Samajwadi Party minister Gayatri Prajapati

Prajapati further wrote that Tej Pratap has been intimidating his children as well. He further alleged that in order to frame him in a case similar to that of former UP minister Gayatri Prajapati, Tej Pratap Singh Yadav hired two girls and send them to him. He alleged that the two girls spoke to him on video calls and the conversations were recorded. Now those videos and photos were being used to trap him.

For the uninitiated, Uttar Pradesh’s former minister and SP leader Gayatri Prajapati was accused of gang-raping a woman and her minor daughter in 2017. He is also accused in a mining scam. Prajapati was arrested along with his aides based on an order by the Supreme Court. The victim had in 2014 claimed that Prajapati had invited her to Lucknow on the pretext of providing her with a job and a house to live in. But much to her horror, Prajapati allegedly raped her along with his accomplices. She had claimed that the rapists even filmed the horrifying act and continued to blackmail her.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, Harvir Singh Prajapati continued to allege that the girls were threatening him to do what Tej Pratap Singh Yadav, Chaudhary Rajesh Khatik and Vishwanath Prajapati have been asking him to do, otherwise, he would be framed in a false rape case.

Prajapati wrote that he is feeling ashamed to face his family members, that is why he is ending his life.

As soon as the Prajapati’s relatives and friends saw his Facebook post, they rushed to his rescue. The SP leader was immediately taken to the hospital. He is said to be out of danger.

SP expelled the Harvir Singh Prajapati after his Facebook post against Tej Pratap Yadav

The Samajwadi Party’s state unit has expelled Harvir Singh Prajapati after learning about the incident.

Samajwadi Party’s state unit’s press note

It a press release, the party’s district president wrote that the state unit has taken cognizance of Harvir Prajapati’s defaming Facebook post against Tej Pratap Singh Yadav and in lieu of that he is being expelled from the party with immediate effect.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

Who are Mukesh and Sudhanshu Bansal, arrested for donating money to AAP through shell companies? Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Police has arrested two businessmen, one Mukesh and another Sudhanshu Bansal, for transferring money to AAP through shell companies.
Read more
News Reports

Weeks after converting Hagia Sophia, Turkey converts the 4th-century Byzantine built Chora monastery to a mosque

OpIndia Staff -
The Chora church was converted into a mosque by the Ottomans in 1511. In 1945, Turkey'c council of ministers had passed a decree to convert it into a museum.
Read more

The saga of humiliation: Here are 10 cases for which Supreme Court reprimanded Prashant Bhushan in the last decade

Law OpIndia Staff -
Conduct of Prashant Bhushan has led the SC to express grave concern over and over again but the senior advocate is remorseless

‘Will hold Muharram events despite coronavirus, arrest if you can’: Shia cleric Kalbe Jawad dares Lucknow authorities

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Maulana Jawad, the cleric who is 'mutawwali' of Imambara Ghufranmaab, also said that he will hold religious events despite the restrictions and police are free to arrest him.

Democratizing Temple administration: Throwing the baby out with the bathwater

Culture and History saipriyac -
In the ongoing discussion about state entrenchment in Hindu Temples, we come face to face with the question of what the alternative system would be

From Java, Philippines, Bali, Cambodia, Borneo to Burma: Understanding Ganesha from an iconographical perspective

Culture and History Monidipa Bose Dey -
Ganesha, also popularly referred to as Vighnesvara, is the god who presides over obstacles, by both placing them in the way and also removing them

Recently Popular

News Reports

Mahesh Bhatt plants a paid article praising himself after finding himself at the centre of nepotism debate in Bollywood

OpIndia Staff -
To counter allegations of nepotism, Mahesh Bhatt plants paid article praising himself saying he gave opportunity to many newcomers
Read more
Crime

Agra: Lady doctor brutally murdered for rejecting senior’s marriage proposal, arrested accused confesses to the crime

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Yogita's body was found from the fields in Bamrauli Katra area under Dauki police station of Agra.
Read more
News Reports

‘Be a good wife’: 14-year-old Christian girl Maria Shahbaz, abducted and converted to Islam, to be returned to her abductor, rules Lahore HC

OpIndia Staff -
The Lahore High Court has ruled in favour of a Muslim perpetrator who abducted, forcibly converted and married an underage Christian girl.
Read more
News Reports

Here is why #BabyPenguin is trending on Twitter, and why Aaditya Thackeray is called so by some

OpIndia Staff -
Yuva Sena registered complaint against twitter user for calling Aaditya Thackeray "Baby Penguin" and Uddhav Thackeray "Aurangzeb"
Read more
News Reports

Rajdeep, who had wanted Sushant’s family to ‘mourn quietly’, accuses their lawyer of holding a media trial, gets a ‘befitting reply’

OpIndia Staff -
Vikas Singh, lawyer representing Sushant Singh Rajput's father, walks out of an interview on India Today by Rajdeep Sardesai.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan Minister boasts of having such a precise bomb that it will target India all the way to Assam, but without harming the Muslims

OpIndia Staff -
The Pakistan minister admits that the Indian Army is far superior to the Pakistan Army in conventional warfare
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party leader attempts suicide, accuses former CM Mulayam Singh Yadav’s grandson Tej Pratap Singh Yadav of harassing him

OpIndia Staff -
Samajwadi Party state unit has expelled the leader after learning about his Facebook post defaming Tej Pratap Yadav.
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai: 4 policemen suspended for beating a man to death while enforcing lockdown, SIT formed

OpIndia Staff -
Even after almost 5 months since Raju Velu's death, no arrests had been made so far in the case by the Mumbai Police.
Read more
Politics

Who are Mukesh and Sudhanshu Bansal, arrested for donating money to AAP through shell companies? Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Police has arrested two businessmen, one Mukesh and another Sudhanshu Bansal, for transferring money to AAP through shell companies.
Read more
News Reports

Supreme Court dismisses petition seeking inquiry against former Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi

OpIndia Staff -
Justice Arun Mishra termed the PIL against Ranjan Gogoi as "infructuous', asked why it was not filed in the last two years
Read more
News Reports

Supreme Court grants permission for religious functions at 3 Jain Temples in Mumbai during ‘Paryushana’

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier last week, the Shri Parshwatilak Shwetambar Murtipujak Jain Trust had approached the top court seeking permission to keep Jain Temples open during the Paryushana festival which commenced on August 15.
Read more
News Reports

Weeks after converting Hagia Sophia, Turkey converts the 4th-century Byzantine built Chora monastery to a mosque

OpIndia Staff -
The Chora church was converted into a mosque by the Ottomans in 1511. In 1945, Turkey'c council of ministers had passed a decree to convert it into a museum.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan-backed Islamist groups planning to assassinate select Hindu leaders to ‘avenge’ Ram Mandir construction: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Intel reports suggest Pakistan backed Islamic fundamentalist terror outfits are planning the assassination of select Hindu leaders.
Read more
Entertainment

Netflix movie sparks outrage for sexualising children, streaming platform says it ‘cannot comment’ on whether it supports pedophilia or not

OpIndia Staff -
Netflix apologised for the 'inappropriate artwork' for the movie and said that they have updated the pictures and description.
Read more
Law

The saga of humiliation: Here are 10 cases for which Supreme Court reprimanded Prashant Bhushan in the last decade

OpIndia Staff -
Conduct of Prashant Bhushan has led the SC to express grave concern over and over again but the senior advocate is remorseless
Read more
News Reports

Over 800 dignitaries and lawyers write to CJI raising concern over the conduct of ‘pressure groups’ in the Prashant Bhushan matter: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Over 700 lawyers have written a letter to the CJI, expressing concern over certain lobbying groups to tarnish the image of the judiciary when their political ends are not met.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

241,293FansLike
434,581FollowersFollow
308,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com