Monday, August 24, 2020
Home News Reports In 2018, at the height of #MeToo movement in India, many women had accused...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

In 2018, at the height of #MeToo movement in India, many women had accused William Dalrymple of making them feel uncomfortable by ‘creepy behaviour’

In October 2018, multiple women took to social media platforms and called out their sexual predators across industries like media, advertising, academia, film industry and even the comedy circuit which prides itself in being the 'liberal' voice of India.

OpIndia Staff
William with ladies
William Dalrymple at Jaipur Lit Fest reception (image courtesy: @lassiwithlavina on Twitter)
135

William Dalrymple, the so-called historian, along with his ‘liberal’ authors’ gang, bullied Bloomsbury, an international publishing house to drop the book “Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story” by Adv Monika Arora that was set to release next month. During the height of #MeToo movement in India, many women accused Dalrymple of making them feel uncomfortable with ‘creepy behaviour’.

In October 2018, Scroll employee Karnika Kohli put out a cryptic tweet asking whether everyone will remain silent over William Dalrymple.

Karnika Kohli’s tweet

Women who felt uncomfortable around him or while talking to him over the social media platforms took the hint, and a few came forward to tell their stories.

The most detailed version of his behaviour towards young women was posted by one Preetha. She said that he sent her a random friend request on Facebook, which being his fan, she did not find alarming. However, he started to compliment her a lot which made her feel uncomfortable. He also asked her out for dinner and drinks. When she told him she would think about going out for dinner with him, “he replied with many winks and kiss smileys,” she said. She said that she should have snapped when he randomly asked her for dinner and call him out for being creepy.

- Advertisement -

To her post, many people said that it should have been taken as normal as it is not wrong for someone to ask a woman out for dinner or drinks that forced Preetha to write a long note. She said, “It is disheartening not at all shocking that men are questioning my intentions instead of Dalrymple’s in this case although other women have shared that they have heard of/had similar encounters with him.”

She further added that refusing to admit his actions are not similar to the actions of a new male colleague as a new colleague will have a reason to know her better than William did not have. After telling him that she was his fan, his actions felt like “he is exerting his power, unlike the colleague.”

Another user MissKandpal concurred what Preetha had to say. She said she was asked to meet over dinner as well.

MissKandpal’s tweet

Author and political analyst Shubhrastha also pointed out unsolicited messages from Dalrymple and said her cold reply might have saved her from such dinner requests.

Shubhrastha’s tweet

Dalrymple is supposed to be married and living in India with his wife and three kids.

#MeToo movement in India

In October 2018, multiple women took to social media platforms and called out their sexual predators across industries like media, advertising, academia, film industry and even the comedy circuit which prides itself in being the ‘liberal’ voice of India. Various personalities like Vinod Dua, Mahesh Murthy, Sajid Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and many, many others were accused of sexual abuse.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termswilliam dalrymple metoo, willim dalrymple sexual harassment
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Sonia Gandhi to continue to be Congress president, CWC concludes after seven hour marathon session. Here is how it unfolded

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leadership (read the Gandhis) have again started the resignation drama where their loyalists are urging them to stay on.
Read more
News Reports

In 2018, at the height of #MeToo movement in India, many women had accused William Dalrymple of making them feel uncomfortable by ‘creepy behaviour’

OpIndia Staff -
Did You Know: Women accused William Dalrymple of making them feel uncomfortable by ‘creepy behaviour’
Read more

Delusional and wrong every single time: Meet William Dalrymple, Leftist ‘historian’ who promotes ‘Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb’ with missionary zeal

Specials K Bhattacharjee -
William Dalrymple is being credited for convincing Bloomsbury India to withdraw the book on the Delhi Riots.

Zero loss Kapil Sibal: Targets Rahul Gandhi after media reports, retracts after Rahul Gandhi ‘personally assures’ there was no need to outrage

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The tweet by Kapil Sibal castigating the Gandhi scion had attracted resentment from several Congress loyalists

For how long will Muslims remain slave of Congress’ ‘janeudhari’ leadership: Asaduddin Owaisi rubs salt on Ghulam Nabi Azad’s wounds

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Asaduddin Owaisi gave a nudge to Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and other Muslim leaders in Congress and asked them for long will they continue to be slaves of the party's 'janeudhari' leadership.

3 possible explanations why Congress seems to be imploding and a war is brewing between the old and new guard

Politics Editorial Desk -
It should also be kept in mind that while old leaders like Sibal dissent, young and uncouth leaders like Hardik Patel support the Rahul Gandhi camp.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Ex-RAW officer alleges Deepika Padukone went to JNU on instructions of Pakistan’s Aneel Mussarat, was paid Rs 5 crore for same

OpIndia Staff -
Former RAW officer NK Sood on his Youtube Channel, he alleged that Deepika Padukone has connections with Aneel Mussarat. He claimed that Padukone visited JNU on instructions of Mussarat.
Read more
News Reports

Zakir Naik says Hindus are less than 60% of Indian population, Muslims can win if they follow his advice

OpIndia Staff -
Zakir Naik in a recent video on YouTube has made extremely controversial and dangerous remarks on the internal matters of India.
Read more
News Reports

Left historian William Dalrymple was behind the withdrawal of book on Delhi riots by Bloomsbury, informs Islamist Aatish Taseer

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier William Dalrymple had announced on Twitter that he is working to stop the publication of the book by Bloomsbury
Read more
News Reports

PM Modi shares videos of precious moments feeding peacocks, wins the internet

OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Modi on Sunday took to Instagram to share various images and videos of himself feeding the peacocks in his leisure time.
Read more
News Reports

Those Ganpati idols deserved ‘sthapana’ and ‘visarjan’: How Divy Pandey in Bahrain immersed the idols broken by burqa-clad lady

Nirwa Mehta -
A week after burqa-clad lady in Bahrain broke the Ganpati idols in the supermarket in Bahrain, Divya Pandey, an Indian currently living in Bahrain has given them the 'visarjan' they deserved.
Read more
News Reports

Rajasthan: Shahrukh pretends to be Ravi to befriend Hindu girl, uses objectionable photos to blackmail her to convert to Islam

OpIndia Staff -
Shahrukh was handed over to the police by the locals after his blackmail was revealed, but police let him go, and now he is absconding
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Sonia Gandhi to continue to be Congress president, CWC concludes after seven hour marathon session. Here is how it unfolded

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leadership (read the Gandhis) have again started the resignation drama where their loyalists are urging them to stay on.
Read more
News Reports

In 2018, at the height of #MeToo movement in India, many women had accused William Dalrymple of making them feel uncomfortable by ‘creepy behaviour’

OpIndia Staff -
Did You Know: Women accused William Dalrymple of making them feel uncomfortable by ‘creepy behaviour’
Read more
Social Media

Congress trolls fume over communication fiasco, call NDTV ‘Godi media’: Read why

Anurag -
Angered at the 'colluding with BJP' claim, Congress supporters vent anger at NDTV, call it 'Godi media'.
Read more
Specials

Delusional and wrong every single time: Meet William Dalrymple, Leftist ‘historian’ who promotes ‘Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb’ with missionary zeal

K Bhattacharjee -
William Dalrymple is being credited for convincing Bloomsbury India to withdraw the book on the Delhi Riots.
Read more
News Reports

Zero loss Kapil Sibal: Targets Rahul Gandhi after media reports, retracts after Rahul Gandhi ‘personally assures’ there was no need to outrage

OpIndia Staff -
The tweet by Kapil Sibal castigating the Gandhi scion had attracted resentment from several Congress loyalists
Read more
Social Media

The Wire journalist Rohini Singh attacks ANI for story broken by NDTV, hails NDTV after realising they did it first

OpIndia Staff -
A political turmoil was set off within the Congress party after NDTV reported that Rahul Gandhi has accused the dissenters of conspiring with the BJP. Later the statement was denied.
Read more
News Reports

For how long will Muslims remain slave of Congress’ ‘janeudhari’ leadership: Asaduddin Owaisi rubs salt on Ghulam Nabi Azad’s wounds

OpIndia Staff -
Asaduddin Owaisi gave a nudge to Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and other Muslim leaders in Congress and asked them for long will they continue to be slaves of the party's 'janeudhari' leadership.
Read more
Politics

3 possible explanations why Congress seems to be imploding and a war is brewing between the old and new guard

Editorial Desk -
It should also be kept in mind that while old leaders like Sibal dissent, young and uncouth leaders like Hardik Patel support the Rahul Gandhi camp.
Read more
News Reports

ISIS terrorist Abu Yusuf influenced by Zakir Naik, wanted to retaliate against Ram Mandir construction. Here is what we know so far

OpIndia Staff -
ISIS terrorist Abu Yusuf wanted to retaliate against Ram Mandir construction, say reports.
Read more
Social Media

Fact-check: Did Bababhai Pathan from Ahmednagar ‘adopt’ two ‘orphan’ girls and married them off as per Hindu rituals?

OpIndia Staff -
The man, Bababhai Pathan is reportedly the rakhi brother of the brides' mother, and he had performed rituals of a maternal uncle at their wedding, as the mother doesn't have a biological brother.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

241,864FansLike
437,078FollowersFollow
310,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com