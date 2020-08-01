Saturday, August 1, 2020
Home Opinions Women-led Self Help Groups: Frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19
Editor's picksOpinions
Updated:

Women-led Self Help Groups: Frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the SHGs have done phenomenal work in lending a hand by not just stitching masks and preparing sanitizers, but also in ensuring livelihood to the most marginalized groups. The work done by the SHGs during the pandemic is worthy of being a template for optimal community-led response in times of crisis.

Guest Author

Also Read

Guest Authorhttp://myvoice.opindia.com/
Women-led Self Help Groups: Frontline Workers in the fight against COVID-19
1

Recently, Prime Minister Modi held a discussion with different banking and NBFC stakeholders. The focus of the discussion revolved around the crucial role financial and banking system play in supporting India’s growth. Among other issues, PM Modi emphasized that banks and NBFCs should encourage the small entrepreneurs, SHGs and farmers to take loans. The mention of SHGs by PM Modi holds significance here.

In the last few years, this women-led movement has become an institution for women empowerment and economic prosperity of rural India. Despite the sheer size of SHGs and the impact, they have on rural economies, their contributions have not been highlighted well. But, these SHGs have shown how they can be a substantial force of rural growth and an important movement to address bigger challenges facing the community through their phenomenal work during COVID pandemic. 

The Self-Help Group movement has helped millions of women of rural India break free from subdued life and become financially independent ever since its inception in 1992. Their phenomenal growth from a small group of 225 to 6.3 million SHGs comprising 69 million women today is a testament to their success. These SHGs have played a crucial role in the social and economic empowerment among rural women and have fostered the spirit of entrepreneurship and financial independence. They have further played a crucial role in instilling among rural women a social and political consciousness thereby gaining a voice which is now heard across all groups of the society.

The impact of this community has been well demonstrated in recent months, ever since the pandemic began its spread. In the fight against this deadly disease, the SHGs have taken up the tasks of providing assistance in numerous ways and alleviated the sufferings of many in their communities. 

SHGs have launched a number of initiatives at the local level since March this year. When the pandemic began, the Indian manufacturers were not able to meet the demand for masks and other protective materials. The SHGs stepped in to fill this demand. As per a report by the ministry of rural development, more than 132 lakh masks were produced by 14,522 SHGs involving 65,936 members in 399 districts (across 24 states) from March 15th to March 30th. In April, 20,000 SHGs managed to produce more than 19 million masks across 27 states (which is in about 90% of India’s districts). By May, this increased to over two lakh women SHGs producing more than 10 crore masks. The masks produced by SHGs were distributed among ASHA workers, ANM and hospital workers and other front line COVID warriors at free of cost. 

Their efforts also included 1 lakh litres of sanitizer and 50,000 litres of handwash; with sanitiser production increasing to 3 lakh litres by May. Again, to meet the demand for PPE kits, the SHGs swung into action. Over 4000 women belonging to SHGs produced more than 2 lakh PPE kits across 12 states from March to May. 

SHGs went on to play a key role in tackling the problems caused due to the restriction of mobility and the loss of livelihoods, especially of the migrant population.The largest of them, – the Kudumbashree network of Kerala comprising  4.4 million womenacross 300,000 SHGs,have been instrumental in running 1300 community kitchens in their state’s panchayats and municipalities. Their efforts continued to assist the stranded and the vulnerable; whilst also delivering food to the quarantined and the bedridden. Kudumbshree spear headed the government’s ‘Break the Chain’ campaign by educating people on social distancing and washing of hands at regular intervals through posters, phone messages and weekly meetings. These women SHGs also started a floating supermarket (in a boat) for delivering essential supplies to the Kainakary residents in Alappuzha.

The SHGs also stepped in to spread awareness on COVID-19 and busting the myths that came along with the disease. The Jeevikas of Bihar conducted door-to-door awareness drives on social distancing, good health, and hygiene. Jeevikas belonging to 1.4 lakh SHGs provided food supplies to the elderly and the quarantined. They used the Mobile-Vaani platform to make public voice messages on safety measures around COVID-19.

Through their vast network of WhatsApp groups, comprising of 190,000 WhatsApp groups with 2.2 million members, the SHGs proactively worked towards countering misinformation about COVID-19.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the SHGs have done phenomenal work in lending a hand by not just stitching masks and preparing sanitizers, but also in ensuring livelihood to the most marginalized groups. The work done by the SHGs during the pandemic is worthy of being a template for optimal community-led response in times of crisis. 

(The article is written by Akriti Tyagi, who is a lawyer by education but a writer by disposition. Keen on all things historical, cultural and social. An avid traveller and a voracious reader)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Guest Authorhttp://myvoice.opindia.com/

Trending now

Opinions

Women-led Self Help Groups: Frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19

Guest Author -
The mention of SHGs by PM Modi holds significance here since in the last few years, this women-led movement has become an institution for women empowerment and economic prosperity of rural India
Read more
Editor's picks

Ayodhya Diaries: When Nehru tried to impose his ‘Aurangzeb diktat’, an ICS officer KK Nair refused to budge

OpIndia Staff -
Ram Janmabhoomi movement spearheaded by KK Nair was later continued by the likes of LK Advani, Ashok Kumar, Kalyan Singh, Vinay Katiyar, and Uma Bharti.
Read more

If Bakra Eid was a Hindu festival: 10 images that tell the tale of how ‘liberal’ media and celebs would have reacted

Satire THE SKIN DOCTOR -
Today is the Islamic festival of Bakra Eid where thousands of cattle, goats and buffaloes specifically are slaughtered by pious Muslims as an offering to Allah

‘This house is on sale due to fear of members of a particular community’: Posters come up on houses of Hindus in riot-affected areas...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Hindus in riot-affected areas in Delhi are living under a constant fear of being persecuted by members belonging to a particular community

BMC allows sacrifice of 150 buffaloes per day for Eid, Muslim organisation fumes, to move HC for permission to slaughter 5,000 buffaloes

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
BMC issued such a notification to restrict the slaughter of buffaloes ahead of the Eid after Bombay high court issued a direction to the civic body on the same.

American Organisation to protest against ‘Hindu Fascists’ at New York during Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Mandir, supports ‘liberation of Kashmir’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
South Asia Solidarity Initiative (SASI), a far-left group, has called for people to join them in their bid to disrupt what it called a 'vile spectacle of fascism'.

Recently Popular

Social Media

Kangana Ranaut mocks Swara Bhasker over ‘protesting’ for free while Deepika Padukone allegedly got Rs 5 crores for JNU appearance

OpIndia Staff -
Taking to Twitter, Kangana Ranaut ridiculed Swara Bhasker for doing PR work at leftist protests 'for free', while other actresses like Deepika Padukone allegedly charged huge money for the same.
Read more
News Reports

Ex-RAW officer alleges Deepika Padukone went to JNU on instructions of Pakistan’s Aneel Mussarat, was paid Rs 5 crore for same

OpIndia Staff -
Former RAW officer NK Sood on his Youtube Channel, he alleged that Deepika Padukone has connections with Aneel Mussarat. He claimed that Padukone visited JNU on instructions of Mussarat.
Read more
News Reports

“I am the bigger don, I know how to easily manipulate smaller goons,” actress Rhea Chakraborty’s video saying she controlled her boyfriend goes viral:...

OpIndia Staff -
"I can easily control him," Rhea Chakraborty is heard saying in an undated video that has gone viral on social media
Read more
News Reports

Tamil poet Piraisoodan says A R Rahman’s mother had asked him to remove Tilak before entering their house

OpIndia Staff -
When poet Piraisoodan went to Rahman's house on invitation, Rahman’s mother asked him to remove his Vibuthi and Kumkum
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput’s party was attended by a politician’s son a night before his alleged suicide, they had a heated argument: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The alleged suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput took a completely new turn after his father filed an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty and others
Read more
News Reports

Ahead of Eid, actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil turns ‘Dara Hua Musalman’, wants to be ‘free’

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil on Wednesday took to Instagram to express fear of not being afraid to post anything on social media against the 'people in power' as it may ruin his career.
Read more

Latest News

Opinions

Women-led Self Help Groups: Frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19

Guest Author -
The mention of SHGs by PM Modi holds significance here since in the last few years, this women-led movement has become an institution for women empowerment and economic prosperity of rural India
Read more
Editor's picks

Ayodhya Diaries: When Nehru tried to impose his ‘Aurangzeb diktat’, an ICS officer KK Nair refused to budge

OpIndia Staff -
Ram Janmabhoomi movement spearheaded by KK Nair was later continued by the likes of LK Advani, Ashok Kumar, Kalyan Singh, Vinay Katiyar, and Uma Bharti.
Read more
Politics

Former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh dies at the age of 64

OpIndia Staff -
Amar Singh dies after prolonged illness. He was receiving treatment at a hospital in Singapore. His daughters and wife were by his side.
Read more
News Reports

Incentive scheme for mobile phone & component manufacturing a huge success, production of ₹11.50 lakh crore and export of ₹7 lakh crore expected in...

OpIndia Staff -
22 mobile phone and component manufacturing companies have filed applications under the PLI Scheme, to bring ₹11,000 crore investment
Read more
Media

Hypocrisy in the time of pandemic: How NDTV shames Hindus during a temple festival but did the opposite during Eid

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV, like the rest of the mainstream media, regularly attacks Hindu traditions and festivals while giving others a free pass.
Read more
News Reports

Aaditya Thackeray meets Mumbai Police Commissioner, reports say Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was discussed

OpIndia Staff -
According to reports, a politician's son had attended a party at Sushant Singh Rajput's residence, a night before his alleged suicide
Read more
News Reports

Kashmir: Residents heave a sigh of relief as 3 remote villages near LoC get electricity for the first time after 73 years

OpIndia Staff -
Keran, Mundian, and Patruu villages near LoC in Kashmir get electricity after completion of a electrification project
Read more
News Reports

Bihar Police fails to receive Sushant Singh Rajput postmortem report from Cooper Hospital, Rhea Chakraborty goes underground: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Bihar Police has reportedly acquired crucial evidence in connection with the alleged suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput.
Read more
News Reports

J&K govt refutes lies peddled by Rahul Gandhi and NDTV, says Saiffudin Soz not under arrest or detention, visited Delhi twice in October and...

OpIndia Staff -
While Saifuddin Soz claims that he is under house arrest, J&K govt denies it, he was seen visiting Delhi & roaming freely on Srinagar streets
Read more
Satire

If Bakra Eid was a Hindu festival: 10 images that tell the tale of how ‘liberal’ media and celebs would have reacted

THE SKIN DOCTOR -
Today is the Islamic festival of Bakra Eid where thousands of cattle, goats and buffaloes specifically are slaughtered by pious Muslims as an offering to Allah
Read more

Connect with us

238,388FansLike
419,178FollowersFollow
286,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com