During the ‘Taal Thok Ke’ show on Zee News that was aired on Wednesday, BJP leader and spokesperson Sambit Patra took a dig at the opposition parties at the expense of Shaheen Bagh ‘Sherni’, Bilkis Bano. Bilkis, one of the ‘dadis’ of anti-CAA protest site Shaheen Bagh, has been named by the Time Magazine in its list of ‘100 Most Influential People of 2020’.

In response to a bizarre comment by Tanveer Ahmed about respecting the post of Prime Minister but not Narendra Modi, Sambit Patra stated, “I would like to congratulate you first. As you said, you respect the position of the designation of Prime Minister but not Narendra Modi. I would like to congratulate you and co-panelist Safoora Jahan.”

He emphasised, “Aap logo ko dadi hui hai. Aap log rakho na. Aap pradhan mantri ke khilaf khada bhi kar do dadi ko. Kisne mana kiya hai. (Congratulations on the emergence of a new dadi [referring to Bilkis Bano]. Keep her with you. I will suggest you to nominate her against PM Modi. Who has stopped you from doing so?)”

Sambit Patra hits out at Sonia Gandhi and Owaisi

While taking potshots at the Congress party with references of party supremo Sonia Gandhi as the ‘mummy’, Sambit Patra stated, “Mein toh keh raha hu mummy ko hata ke dadi ko lao. Aur Congress party sune. Mummy ko hatao dadi lao. Owaisi bhi hatey dadi laye. Dadi hui ke congratulations. (I am telling you to remove ‘mummy’ Sonia Gandhi and bring in Bilkis dadi. The Congress party must listen to it carefully. Owaisi too must get hold of dadi. Congratulations on the rise of Bilkis.)”

While taking a dig at the Shaheen Bagh ‘sherni’, the BJP leader asked, “She is superbly talented. She has featured in the list of top 100 people in the world. Do you think this is a small feat? A proposal must be placed by evening that only Bilkis dadi can compete with PM Narendra Modi. This is because she also does like the Prime Minister. Safoora Jahan is also sitting here. Ask her about the proposal.”

Shaheen Bagh Anti-CAA protests

The anti-CAA protests, especially at Shaheen Bagh, which began as a peaceful protest crossed all the boundaries as it turned out to be another typical left-wing managed anti-India event. Eventually, the Shaheen Bagh protest site had provided fodder and a shield for violent rioters who had, in February, targeted Hindus and gone on a rampage burning the capital, timing the bloodbath with US President Trump’s visit to Delhi.

Following the failure of violent protests perpetrated by the Muslim mobs on the streets of Delhi and Jamia Millia Islamia University, few women belonging to Muslim community sat on a protest at Shaheen Bagh, blocked a bus stop and a highway causing severe problems to the public of Delhi.

Shaheen Bagh protests, which were initially passed off as an organic protest in a bid to ‘save the constitution’ began to turn into a blatantly communal event. It was earlier reported that the Muslim mobs had shouted pro-Pakistan and Hinduphobic slogans like “Jinnah Wali Azadi”, demanding another partition of the country.