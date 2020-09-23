While the ex-wives of director-producer Anurag Kashyap are praising his modesty, honesty and truthfulness, a clip for Kashyap’s interview from 2017 has surfaced on social media in which he is admitting to molesting and abusing a child when he was a teenager. Kashyap alleged that when he was molesting the kid, he thought he could do it because the same was done to him when he was younger. Twitter user Rajeev Singh Rathore posted a thread in which he shared videos and posts showcasing how Anurag Kashyap’s hypocrisy has been visible throughout his statements in the past.

In this video he himself speaking about when he molested & abused a boy in the past during high school & caught just check out his thoughts 😳😱 Disgusting 😡 pic.twitter.com/20xz6GZRhE — Rajeev Singh Rathore (@TheHinduYoddha) September 21, 2020

In the interview, Kashyap said that when he was six years old, someone from his hometown molested him. At that time, he was not aware of what sexual assault was. In his later years, when he was in an English-medium boarding school, he learned about masturbation from his classmates. He said though the feeling was different, somehow, it did not feel right. During his junior years, the seniors used to abuse and harass him. He thought it was “normal,” and he can do the same to someone when he got promoted to a senior class. Accordingly, he harassed a junior student when he became senior. However, things got backfired and the kid’s parents accused him of sexual assault on their child.

Alcoholism and drug addiction

During the interview, he admitted that due to the immense pressure, losses and inability to say what he wanted to say in his films, he almost broke down. He became an alcoholic and started taking drugs. In a video shared by Rathore in his thread, Kashyap was seen making a joint during Live conversation.

Here is Anurag Kashyap is taking drugs live on camera without any fear of law as drugs are illegal but then Anurag Kashyap like people do not care about any law. pic.twitter.com/1LVN1v8Mzl — Rajeev Singh Rathore (@TheHinduYoddha) September 21, 2020

The torch bearer of Me Too moment did not support Payal Rohtagi

In the thread, Rathore Shared another video in which it was alleged he did not act on the complaint against his partner Vikas Behl and continued working with him. When actress Payal Rohtagi accused his friend Dibakar during Me Too movement, instead of support Rohtagi, he sided with Dibakar.

When Actress #PayalRohtagi accused #AnuragKashyap friend & director dibakar on #MeToo, he supported him & said “I dont see any controversy if women is sleeping with director then why she have a problem showing his stomach (kamar) by sexually instigating men”😡disgusting thoughts pic.twitter.com/5ejm1ZZbZC — Rajeev Singh Rathore (@TheHinduYoddha) September 22, 2020

Allegations on Anurag Kashyap

During the infamous Me Too movement, a woman alleged that Kashyap sat on his complaint against his partner Vikas Behl for two years who sexually assaulted her. It was only after the Me Too movement when he decided to dissolve Phantom in which Vikas and Kashyap were partners. Actress Payal Ghosh alleged that Anurag Kashyap sexually harassed her. From standing with the anti-CAA protesters to speaking ill about Prime Minister Narendra Modi to openly admitting calling Sushant Singh Rajput a problematic man, Kashyap’s name has been around controversies several times.