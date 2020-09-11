Friday, September 11, 2020
Maharashtra: Shiv Sena asks cable TV operators to stop airing Republic Bharat channel because it is insulting Uddhav Thackeray

The Shiv Cable Sena, which mentions Sanjay Raut as their guide and advisor, has asked main cable operators like Den, Hathaway, Seven Star, CIty Cable, GTPL and many others to stop broadcasting Republic Bharat. It does not ask or request them, the letter says that the cable operators are informed that they will have to stop broadcasting Arnab Goswami's channel with an immediate effect.

Shiv Sena wants a ban on Republic TV
Continuing its act of threatening and intimidating journalists and media networks, the Shiv Sena on Thursday has asked the local cable operators in Maharashtra to ban Republic media network or face consequences.

In a letter issued on Thursday, the Shiv Cable Sena, an affiliate to Shiv Sena, has asked the cable TV operators to ban Republic Media network in the state. The Shiv Sena has also issued veiled threats to the cable operators to ban the Arnab Goswami-led media network or face consequences.

The crackdown on Republic TV by Shiv Sena comes at the backdrop of Republic TV’s relentless coverage into Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case and the recent controversial demolition drive carried out Sena-led BMC against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut.

Shiv Cable Sena’s letter to cable operators in Maharashtra

The letter by Shiv Sena to the main cable operators Hathaway, Den, In Cable, GTPL, Seven Star, City cables any many others states that Republic has violated journalistic ethics and guidelines by repeatedly using non-respectful language for CM Uddhav Thackeray, home minister and holding a ‘parallel court’ in Arnab Goswami’s newsroom.

The Shiv Cable Sena mentions Sanjay Raut as their ‘chief guide’.

Shiv Sena’s order is a violation of freedom of speech, says Republic TV.

Following the attempts by Shiv Sena to crackdown on their freedom of speech, the Republic Media Network has issued a statement saying that the Shiv Cable Sena which is part of the Shiv Sena wing issued an order under the “guidance from Sanjay Raut”. The order issues an open threat to cable operators across Maharashtra to ban Republic Bharat or face consequences, the Republic TV added.

“To use ruling party machinery and systems of intimidation to try and block a news channel from reaching its viewers is a brazen violation under Article 19(1) (a) of the Constitution of India. This outright attempt to block Republic Bharat is an onslaught on a free press and reflects an Emergency mindset which is an anachronism in our times and an antonym to this great democracy.”

The media network also said that they will fight tooth and nail to defend their right to report and right to reach the viewers in every home. The media network added that they wanted to shut the Republic’s questions and wants to block Republic’s reportage.

However, they cannot block Republic TV as the people of India are with us, the media network said in its statement.

Shiv Sena continues to target Republic TV

The continued threats and intimidation by the ruling Shiv Sena against Republic TV and its chief Arnab Goswami comes amidst its extensive coverage into the lapses of Maharashtra government on various issues including the way it handled the suicide case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Palghar Hindu Lynching case.

Following its extensive coverage on critical issues, the media network is being hounded by the state government. Just a few days back, Shiv Sena had moved two breach of privilege motions against Arnab Goswami, accusing him of attempting to malign the image of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

On Wednesday, Republic had reported that in a massive crackdown against the right to report, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra had arrested and jailed the reporting team of Republic TV for carrying out an investigative assignment in Karjat in Raigad. The Shiv Sena-led government had allegedly arrested Republic TV team had jailed them without letting them avail legal recourse.

