Senior Advocate Monika Arora, one of the authors of the the book ‘Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story’ has filed a complaint with the Consular, Passport and Visa Division of Ministry of External Affairs against the left wing Scottish historian William Dalrymple for violating Visa conditions and deliberately engaging in activities that interfere with India’s internal affairs.

In her complaint, Supreme Court advocate Monika Arora has accused Scottish national William Dalrymple of interfering in country’s internal affairs by putting out public statements, interviews that concern India’s democratic and political processes.

William Dalrymple is a Scottish national who holds an Indian Business Visa. He regularly visits India, stays for long durations and resides mostly in Delhi, says the complaint. It added further that any foreign national must adhere to activities permitted under that specific visa.

“It has been observed however that Mr Dalrymple has been deliberately engaging in activities that interfere with India’s internal affairs,” the complainant Monika Arora alleged in her complaint.

Citing instances of deporation of various foreign nationals who were deported, blacklisted, cancelled or asked to leave India for involving in anti-CAA protests, Monika Arora in her complaint said that Dalrymple has been actively canvassing against the CAA, peddling half-truths, commenting against the Indian Government and making snide remarks against Indian citizens.

Monika Arora has listed several instances where Darlymple’s statements and articles have been against India’s integrity, sovereignty and displayed a blatant bias against a democratically elected government.

Monika Arora’s letter has urged the ministry for a thorough investigation into Dalrymple’s violation of visa rules, and strict action against him. The complaint states that if found guilty, William Darlymple’s Indian visa must be revoked, future entry prohibited and his named blacklisted as per the rules of government of India.

William Dalrymple was behind the withdrawal of ‘Delhi Riots’ book

Arora said that the Scottish national had admitted to be one of the key instigators behind the withdrawal of the book “Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story” and had pressurized, blackmailed and intimidated the publisher Bloomsbury India to withdraw her book.

In the complaint, Monika Arora asked the External affairs ministry regarding on what mandate did Dalrymple has as a foreigner to trample on her freedom of speech and expression granted to her as an Indian citizen under the Constitution of India.

“In the past, it was been found that Mr. Dalrymple has regularly penned articles on the Hon’ble Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi, wrongly alluding to him having been implicated in the 2002 Gujarat riots, which is wholly untrue in light of extensive court proceedings that have concluded to the contrary,” the complaint noted.

The Scottish self-proclaimed historian William Dalrymple, joining hands with Islamists and left-liberal lobby, had pressurized the publishing house Bloomsbury to withdraw the book titled ‘Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story’.

“I’m extremely grateful to @DalrympleWill for his efforts in putting a stop to this shameful bit of state propaganda. It could not have happened without him”, Islamist Aatish Taseer had revealed later.

Complaint filed against left-wing media outlets, Islamists

Earlier, Senior Advocate Monika Arora had filed a complaint with the Delhi Police Commissioner against Bloomsbury India and several leftist Islamists over the abrupt withdrawal of the book by the Publication house.

A police complaint was filed against Bloomsbury India, leftist portals The Quint and Newslaundry, and far-left ‘activists’- Saket Gokhale, Arfa Sherwani, Nandini Sunder, Aatish Tasser, William Dalrymple, Meena Kandasamy for the offence of criminal breach of trust, cheating, mischief, misappropriation of property under Sections 403, 405, 406, 409, 415, 420, 425, 426 of IPC.

In the complaint, the authors of the book accused the named parties of maliciously receiving, retaining and propagating stolen copy of the manuscript of the to be published book ‘Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story’.

Days after Bloomsbury India had decided to withdraw the publication of the book ‘Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story’, the publishing house had allegedly leaked the manuscript of the book on WhatsApp and had also shared it with a few media organisations.

Bloomsbury India had suddenly decided to withdraw the publication of the book ‘Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story’ after being bullied by the left-liberals and Islamists on social media.