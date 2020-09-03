Thursday, September 3, 2020
Authors of ‘Delhi Riots’ book to register complaint against Bloomsbury, media house for leaking and propagating copies

Soon after Bloomsbury India had decided to withdraw the publication of the book 'Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story' after being bullied by the left-liberals and Islamists, pdf versions of the book were circulated on WhatsApp. Leftist portal The Quint had also claimed to have accessed a copy of the book.

OpIndia Staff
Days after there were reports that Bloomsbury India had allegedly leaked the manuscript of the yet-to-be-released book ‘Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story’ to some of the media outlets, the authors of the book have decided to register a complaint against the publishing house for leaking the manuscript.

On Thursday, senior advocate Monika Arora, who is one of the authors of the said book, will be registering a complaint against Bloomsbury Publishing Ltd and few other media portals for criminal breach of trust and also for receiving, propagating the manuscript of the book, which is yet to be published.

In the press release, Monika Arora, who is also the convenor of the Group of Intellectuals and Academicians (GIA), along with other authors of the book will be submitting a written complaint to the Delhi Police Commissioner on Thursday to take action not only against the publisher but also against few media organisation for deliberately publishing the contents of the book without any prior permission.

“We are going to submit a complaint against Bloomsbury Publishing India Pvt Ltd., few other media portals and activists for criminal intimidation, criminal breach of trust and for receiving, retaining and propagating stolen copy of the manuscript of the to be published book ‘Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story’,” read the press released by Group of Intellectuals and Academicians (GIA).

Bloomsbury leaks manuscript of ‘Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story’

Days after Bloomsbury India had decided to withdraw the publication of the book ‘Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story’ after being bullied by the left-liberals and Islamists, the publishing house had allegedly leaked the manuscript of the book on WhatsApp and had also shared it with a few media organisations.

Interestingly, before the manuscript was circulated on WhatsApp, the Left portal – ‘The Quint’ had got access to the manuscript. The Quint had even published a report, where it had tried to ‘fact-check’ the book. In its report, the Quint had also mentioned that the manuscript of the book has been accessed by them.

Image Source: The Qunit

Following the leak of the book, questions were raised against the Quint on how did it manage to access a confidential book manuscript in the first place when access to the manuscript was limited to the authors and the publication house. Even more curiously, the draft of this book was accessed by The Quint after the book had gone into publication with Garuda Prakashan.

The needle of suspicion, according to many, obviously points towards Bloomsbury, the publication house that bowed down to liberal pressure and dropped the book in breach of the contract it had signed with the authors.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

