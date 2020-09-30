In a strange incident, a Bangalore Mirror ‘journalist’ who was apparently offended by OpIndia’s coverage of the anti-Hindu Delhi riots has launched a non-stop rant against OpIndia Editor Nupur J Sharma. She has spammed Sharma’s emails and DMs with her rants.

The self-proclaimed journalist named Madhusree Gowswami has been sending emails and messages on Twitter to the OpIndia Editor complaining about various OpIndia reports. A lot of her emails were ignored or deleted thinking that it was some bot sending spams. Her Twitter and LinkedIn profiles show that she works with the Bangalore Mirror and had earlier worked with Deccan Herald.

Screenshot of her LinkedIn and Twitter Profiles

She sent a message on Twitter calling the OpIndia Editor ‘dog’ for a report on the Babri verdict.

She had earlier sent lengthy emails regarding OpIndia reports on anti-Hindu Northeast Delhi riots questioning OpIndia’s credibility. In one of the mails, she even gave a list of the names she claimed to be the victims of the Delhi riots to sound convincing.

Though we are not sure why she sent the list containing names of riot victims, as OpIndia had extensively covered all aspects of the riots, even published a book about it. Maybe she wanted to prove that she is not a bot and can perform comprehensive tasks like a normal human.

Screenshot of her Email

When her claims were finally responded to by OpIndia, she gave sermons on professionalism and journalism, spectacularly ignoring the irony that she is spamming an editor’s emails and DMs with ad hominem attacks and random rants. Even more painful is the irony that she cited habitual fake news peddler ‘The Wire’ to support her argument.

She also claimed that the Delhi Riots were neither anti-Hindu or anti-Muslim, they were ‘just riots’. Yes, ‘just riots’, like some people suddenly woke up one fine morning and decided they are bored and went on doing riots, killing policemen, burning cars, chopping limbs and storing stones, Molotov cocktails on rooftops because they were ‘just rioting’.

We acknowledge and respect the fact that this Madhusree is entitled to her personal views. What we don’t understand here is why a Bengaluru Mirror ‘journalist’ is venting her frustrations over emails and DMs to the editor of a digital portal.

Screenshot of Email Conversation

Also, despite having written numerous lengthy emails to OpIndia and spamming the Email and Twitter Inbox of the OpIndia editor, Goswami said that she did not want to engage in a conversation, calling the OpIndia editor as ‘fanatic’. Why would a sane person send lengthy emails, DMs repeatedly and then claim they don’t want a conversation is beyond our comprehension.

OpIndia has covered the anti-Hindu Delhi riots in great detail in the form of news reports and a book on the Delhi police charge sheet exposing how the riots were executed in a planned manner.