On Monday, the Bhopal police have arrested one Salman Khan for animal cruelty after his video went viral on social media platforms on Sunday. His arrest comes a day after animal rights groups lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against Salman at the Shyamla hills police station.

The said clip, originally uploaded on Snack Video, showed Salman Khan petting a stray dog and lovingly lifting it in his arms. A few moments later, he suddenly threw the dog off the bridge into a lake and watched with glee and joy. The cruel video had an Indian rap song in the background to suggest that the act was ‘heroic’ in nature. Netizens demanded action against the accused and also pointed out that the incident took place near Van Vihar in Boat Club Road.

Reportedly, the accused was apprehended from Hanumanganj where he was sheltered in a friend’s house. He had been on the run ever since he found out that the police authorities were looking for him.