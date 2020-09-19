Saturday, September 19, 2020
Bihar: Hindu group attacked by Mohammed Nirala, Sarfaraz and others as Vishwakarma idol procession passes through Muslim colony

The Bajrang Dal activist confirmed that three Muslim youths namely, Mohammed Nirala, Danish and Sarfaraz were the main accused who started the brawl.

Lord Vishwakarma idol immersion procession attacked by Muslims in Motihari, Bihar
An irate Muslim mob attacked a group of 10-15 Hindu devotees when a Vishwakarma idol immersion procession was passing through a Muslim dominated locality in Motihari, Bihar. In an incident that took place on September 18, in the Tarnia village, Motihari block, Bihar, Muslim goons attacked the Hindu group with lathis and bamboos. Several people were injured and the Lord Vishwakarma idol was also reportedly damaged in the ensuing.

To know more about the incident, OpIndia got in touch with the President of Chatia Subdivision of Bajrang Dal, Golu Khelani. He confirmed that around 4 pm on Friday (September 18) evening, some Hindu youths were going to immerse the idol of Lord Vishwakarma. When the procession approached a locality which was predominantly Muslim dominated, the driver of the vehicle carrying the idol stopped and alerted the Hindu youths. He was reluctant to pass through the Muslim locality. The Hindu group was also threatened by the Muslim goons to not enter their locality with the idol. But the Hindu youths did not take the warnings seriously.

Driver of the vehicle carrying the idol brutally assaulted

As soon as they entered the locality, the Muslim goons started raining lathis and sticks at the Hindus. The vehicle in which the idol was being carried was stopped and attacked. The agitated Muslim goons pulled out the Dalit driver, Sukhari Ram, snatched the keys from him and mercilessly assaulted him. The goons then climbed the vehicle and damaged the Lord Vishwakarma idol placed in it.

Many Hindus were injured in the clash. The Bajrang Dal activist confirmed that three Muslim youths namely, Mohammed Nirala, Danish and Sarfaraz were the main accused who started the brawl.

Golu Khelani said that when he approached the police with a complaint, at first, they were reluctant to register a case against the Muslim goons. Later, the police filed an FIR against both the Hindu and Muslim groups, despite the fact that the Hindus were not at fault, said the Bajrang Dal activist.

Following the incident, the situation in the area remains tensed.

Bihar has witnessed similar incidents in the past

Earlier, on January 1, 2020, tension had gripped Ashok Rajpath in Patna, Bihar after violent clashes broke out between two groups during the Saraswati idol immersion procession. The students of Patna College and the people of Lalbagh pelted stones, fired at each other and hurled bombs which led to chaos in the surrounding areas. The brawl, which lasted for over two hours left several injured including inspector Manoj Kumar and a constable of Pirbahore police station.

Last year too, a violent confrontation broke out between two communities when an idol immersion procession was passing in front of the Dalalji ki Masjid in Alamganj in Patna, leaving over a dozen policemen injured.

