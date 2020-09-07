Monday, September 7, 2020
Swords drawn as BMC raids Kangana Ranaut’s office premises, “My dream of becoming a producer might break,” she tweets

Shiv Sena is the majority party in the BMC.

OpIndia Staff
Kangana Vs Shiv Sena fight escalates as BMC raids her office in Mumbai
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Monday took to Twitter to share videos of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials raiding her office premises alleging that the corporation officials will be tearing down her property tomorrow.

She said she built this office after putting in hard work of 15 years and she had always dreamt of having her own office. “But looks like that dream of mine will come to an end.

She further stated that BMC officials have forcefully taken over her office and are measuring up things and harassing her neighbours. “What that madam has done you all will now have to pay for it,” the BMC official told the neighbour, she said. Kangana further informed that the BMC might be demolishing her property tomorrow.

She asserted that she has all the papers in order and she has done nothing illegal on her property. “BMC should send a structure plan to show the illegal construction with a notice, today they raided my place and without any notice tomorrow they demolishing entire structure,” she tweeted.

Shiv Sena is the majority party in the BMC.

Kangana vs Shiv Sena

Kangana Ranaut and Shiv Sena locked horns after the Bollywood actress called out Bollywood mafia and expressed that she sometimes fear for life. She had recently called out the anti-India posters like Azadi which were spotted in Mumbai and said how these things make Mumbai appear like Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK), the part of India illegally occupied by Kashmir. Following this, Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut called her a ‘haramkhor‘ girl and other Shiv Sena leaders asked her not to go back to Mumbai if she does not feel safe.

After the perceived threat to her life, the Home Ministry today gave her a Y grade security cover. Hours later, the BMC officials raided her office.

