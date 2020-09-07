Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Monday took to Twitter to share videos of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials raiding her office premises alleging that the corporation officials will be tearing down her property tomorrow.

ये मुंबई में मणिकर्णिका फ़िल्म्ज़ का ऑफ़िस है, जिसे मैंने पंद्रह साल मेहनत कर के कमाया है, मेरा ज़िंदगी में एक ही सपना था मैं जब भी फ़िल्म निर्माता बनूँ मेरा अपना खुद का ऑफ़िस हो, मगर लगता है ये सपना टूटने का वक़्त आ गया है, आज वहाँ अचानक @mybmc के कुछ लोग आए हैं 🙂 pic.twitter.com/C7zGe8ZyGe — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 7, 2020

She said she built this office after putting in hard work of 15 years and she had always dreamt of having her own office. “But looks like that dream of mine will come to an end.

They have forcefully taken over my office measuring everything, also harassing my neighbors when they retorted @mybmc officials used language like ,” वो जो मैडम है उसकी करतूत का परिणाम सबको भरना होगा” I am informed tomorrow they are demolishing my property 🙂 pic.twitter.com/efUOGJDve1 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 7, 2020

She further stated that BMC officials have forcefully taken over her office and are measuring up things and harassing her neighbours. “What that madam has done you all will now have to pay for it,” the BMC official told the neighbour, she said. Kangana further informed that the BMC might be demolishing her property tomorrow.

I have all the papers, BMC permissions nothing has been done illegal in my property, BMC should send a structure plan to show the illegal construction with a notice, today they raided my place and without any notice tomorrow they demolishing entire structure 🙂 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 7, 2020

She asserted that she has all the papers in order and she has done nothing illegal on her property. “BMC should send a structure plan to show the illegal construction with a notice, today they raided my place and without any notice tomorrow they demolishing entire structure,” she tweeted.

Shiv Sena is the majority party in the BMC.

Kangana vs Shiv Sena

Kangana Ranaut and Shiv Sena locked horns after the Bollywood actress called out Bollywood mafia and expressed that she sometimes fear for life. She had recently called out the anti-India posters like Azadi which were spotted in Mumbai and said how these things make Mumbai appear like Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK), the part of India illegally occupied by Kashmir. Following this, Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut called her a ‘haramkhor‘ girl and other Shiv Sena leaders asked her not to go back to Mumbai if she does not feel safe.

After the perceived threat to her life, the Home Ministry today gave her a Y grade security cover. Hours later, the BMC officials raided her office.