Wednesday, September 9, 2020
Home News Reports Kangana vs Shiv Sena: Amid threats from ruling party, the bollywood actress to reach...
Editor's picksEntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

Kangana vs Shiv Sena: Amid threats from ruling party, the bollywood actress to reach Mumbai

Amid the ongoing confrontation with Shiv Sena leaders, Kangana Ranaut has been given Y category security. VIPs who enjoy Y category security in India have a security detail consisting of 11 personnel, including commandos.

OpIndia Staff
Kangana Ranaut/ Image Source: Economic Times
54

Amidst the threats from the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is all set to land in Mumbai on Wednesday.

In a daring act, the three-time national award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut had decided to land in Mumbai on September 9 even after Shiv Sena leaders, especially the likes of Sanjay Raut had threatened her not to come to Mumbai. Despite receiving threats, Kangana had earlier announced that she will land in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Kangana Ranaut left her residence at Bhanwla village in Mandi District for Chandigarh on Wednesday morning. She will be leaving for Chandigarh from where she will catch a flight to Mumbai at 12.15 pm. As per COVID-19 protocols, she also got herself tested for coronavirus and has tested negative.

Face-off between Kangana Ranaut and Maharashtra govt

The faceoff between the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and Kangana was triggered after the latter had compared Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir in the wake of Azaadi graffiti seen on the streets of the city, and the subsequent inaction of the Mumbai Police.

- Advertisement -

Since then, the ‘Queen’ actress has been subjected to threats of violence, and even derogatory words by Shiv Sena leaders. Sanjay Raut had called her ‘haramkhor ladki’ while Pratap Sarnaik had threatened to ‘break her mouth’. Even Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh had joined the Shiv Sena-led government in bullying Kangana Ranaut and he was caught pushing social media users to publicly shame the actress.

In addition to the abusive tirade against Kangana, the Maharashtra government had also decided to launch a probe into the alleged consumption of drugs by actor Kangana Ranaut. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government will investigate Kangana for allegedly taking drugs.

BMC officials raided Kangana’s office premises

Besides ad-hominem attacks, even the state apparatus has been pushed into taking punitive action against the actor for her remarks that were at odds with the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. The distraught actor had shared videos on Twitter, alleging that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials had raided her office premises and threatened to demolish her property.

She further stated that BMC officials have forcefully taken over her office and are measuring up things and harassing her neighbors. “What that madam has done you all will now have to pay for it,” the BMC official told the neighbor, she said. Kangana further informed that the BMC might be demolishing her property tomorrow.

Amid the ongoing confrontation with Shiv Sena leaders, Kangana Ranaut has been given Y category security. VIPs who enjoy Y category security in India have a security detail consisting of 11 personnel, including commandos.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termskangana ranaut mumbai
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Kangana vs Shiv Sena: Amid threats from ruling party, the bollywood actress to reach Mumbai

OpIndia Staff -
The three-time national award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut had decided to land in Mumbai on September 9 even after Shiv Sena leaders, especially the likes of Sanjay Raut had threatened her not to come to Mumbai.
Read more
News Reports

This 10-year-old tweet by Rhea Chakraborty proves as an eerie prophecy: Here is what she had said

OpIndia Staff -
Prime accused Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested by the NCB for her alleged links to the purported drug cartel
Read more

Justice V. Parthiban makes landmark observations, says ‘bursting of crackers is an integral part of Diwali festival’: Read details

Law Narasimhan Vijayaraghavan -
Justice V. Parthiban, Madras High Court has caught the bull by the horns and concluded that Mr A. Balaji was unfairly and unjustly denied the benefit of employment for bursting crackers on Diwali

Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal Khan says his family kept him locked up for a year, forcefully gave psychiatric drugs

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Faisal Khan said that his family kept him under house arrest for a year and forcefully gave him medication.

Rhea Chakraborty arrested: NCB takes her into custody in drug links case

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Showik Chakrabarty, the brother of Rhea Chakraborty is already under Narcotics Control Bureau's custody

Another Love Jihad case in Kanpur: Fateh Khan uses fake ID of ‘Aryan Malhotra’, sexually exploits minor girl

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The accused had allegedly been sexually exploiting the minor and hae been pressurising her to convert into Islam.

Recently Popular

News Reports

War of words continues: India Today’s Rahul Kanwal refers to Arnab Goswami as Nazi leader Joseph Goebbels, Republic says ‘take a chill pill’

OpIndia Staff -
India Today’s Rahul Kanwal called Arnab Goswami as Nazi leader Joseph Goebbels, referred to his channel is 'banana republic'.
Read more
Media

It’s time to stop blaming Arnab Goswami and analyse how the pioneers of TV media have contributed to this fall

S. Sudhir Kumar -
Most of this written content has one underlying theme – It is Arnab Goswami who is responsible for the fall of the English TV media!
Read more
News Reports

Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal Khan says his family kept him locked up for a year, forcefully gave psychiatric drugs

OpIndia Staff -
Faisal Khan said that his family kept him under house arrest for a year and forcefully gave him medication.
Read more
News Reports

25 Bollywood celebrities named by Rhea and Showik in their interrogation by NCB for involvement in drug dealing: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The NCB has so far arrested 9 people in the drug case, including Rhea and her brother Showik.
Read more
Opinions

Neo-Atheists, Atheists, militant Atheism and everything in between: Caged by Abrahamic Monotheism

Nupur J Sharma -
If the current episode has proved anything, it is that there is no essential difference between Charvakas and neo-atheists.
Read more
News Reports

This 10-year-old tweet by Rhea Chakraborty proves as an eerie prophecy: Here is what she had said

OpIndia Staff -
Prime accused Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested by the NCB for her alleged links to the purported drug cartel
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Kangana vs Shiv Sena: Amid threats from ruling party, the bollywood actress to reach Mumbai

OpIndia Staff -
The three-time national award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut had decided to land in Mumbai on September 9 even after Shiv Sena leaders, especially the likes of Sanjay Raut had threatened her not to come to Mumbai.
Read more
Politics

Joe’s Gone Mad: Joe Biden falsely claims Donald Trump, and not Democrat voters, is making calls to defund the Police

OpIndia Staff -
Joe Biden false claimed on Tuesday rgar US President Donald Trump is making a call to defund the Police in the United States.
Read more
News Reports

‘Unforgivable sin’, after Pakistan, Iran’s supreme leader condemns Charlie Hebdo for deciding to reprint Prophet Mohammad cartoons

OpIndia Staff -
The French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo had announced that it will republish cartoons of prophet Mohammed
Read more
Politics

Sri Lanka: Parliamentary Group of ruling party approves proposal to ban cow slaughter

OpIndia Staff -
There will not be ban on the import of the meat in the interests of the meat-eating people, Sri Lanka PM Rajapaksa said.
Read more
News Reports

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres links Coronavirus crisis to patriarchy, condemns nationalism and populism

OpIndia Staff -
Antonio Guterres also appears intent on using the crisis to implement broad based revolutionary policies to completely restructure human society
Read more
News Reports

Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife’s sister Farah Khan Ali, whose husband was once caught with drugs, extends support to Rhea Chakraborty

OpIndia Staff -
Despite not even knowing Rhea, Farah Khan's sentiments were so flared up with the news of her arrest that she took to Twitter to vent her anger against Times Now's Navika Kumar.
Read more
News Reports

Former ICICI Bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar’s husband arrested by ED in PMLA case

OpIndia Staff -
Deepak Kochhar was under probe by the CBI and ED for alleged quid-pro-quo deals with Videocon's Venugopal Dhoot.
Read more
News Reports

‘Let me be’, Adhyayan Suman says after Maharashtra Home Minister drags him into Maha govt vs Kangana standoff

OpIndia Staff -
Adhyayan Suman requested on social media not to use his 2016 interview against Kangana Ranaut amidst the ongoing controversy.
Read more
News Reports

25 Bollywood celebrities named by Rhea and Showik in their interrogation by NCB for involvement in drug dealing: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The NCB has so far arrested 9 people in the drug case, including Rhea and her brother Showik.
Read more
News Reports

This 10-year-old tweet by Rhea Chakraborty proves as an eerie prophecy: Here is what she had said

OpIndia Staff -
Prime accused Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested by the NCB for her alleged links to the purported drug cartel
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

243,272FansLike
447,155FollowersFollow
320,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com