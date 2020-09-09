Amidst the threats from the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is all set to land in Mumbai on Wednesday.

In a daring act, the three-time national award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut had decided to land in Mumbai on September 9 even after Shiv Sena leaders, especially the likes of Sanjay Raut had threatened her not to come to Mumbai. Despite receiving threats, Kangana had earlier announced that she will land in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Himachal Pradesh: Actor Kangana Ranaut leaves from Bhanwla village in Mandi District for Chandigarh.



From Chandigarh, she will be leaving for Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/un6YrNvbnG — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2020

Kangana Ranaut left her residence at Bhanwla village in Mandi District for Chandigarh on Wednesday morning. She will be leaving for Chandigarh from where she will catch a flight to Mumbai at 12.15 pm. As per COVID-19 protocols, she also got herself tested for coronavirus and has tested negative.

Face-off between Kangana Ranaut and Maharashtra govt

The faceoff between the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and Kangana was triggered after the latter had compared Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir in the wake of Azaadi graffiti seen on the streets of the city, and the subsequent inaction of the Mumbai Police.

Since then, the ‘Queen’ actress has been subjected to threats of violence, and even derogatory words by Shiv Sena leaders. Sanjay Raut had called her ‘haramkhor ladki’ while Pratap Sarnaik had threatened to ‘break her mouth’. Even Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh had joined the Shiv Sena-led government in bullying Kangana Ranaut and he was caught pushing social media users to publicly shame the actress.

In addition to the abusive tirade against Kangana, the Maharashtra government had also decided to launch a probe into the alleged consumption of drugs by actor Kangana Ranaut. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government will investigate Kangana for allegedly taking drugs.

BMC officials raided Kangana’s office premises

Besides ad-hominem attacks, even the state apparatus has been pushed into taking punitive action against the actor for her remarks that were at odds with the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. The distraught actor had shared videos on Twitter, alleging that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials had raided her office premises and threatened to demolish her property.

She further stated that BMC officials have forcefully taken over her office and are measuring up things and harassing her neighbors. “What that madam has done you all will now have to pay for it,” the BMC official told the neighbor, she said. Kangana further informed that the BMC might be demolishing her property tomorrow.

Amid the ongoing confrontation with Shiv Sena leaders, Kangana Ranaut has been given Y category security. VIPs who enjoy Y category security in India have a security detail consisting of 11 personnel, including commandos.