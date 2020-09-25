Friday, September 25, 2020
Home News Reports Cardinal Angelo Becciu, one of the most powerful in the Vatican, resigns amidst financial...
News Reports
Updated:

Cardinal Angelo Becciu, one of the most powerful in the Vatican, resigns amidst financial scandal allegations

"The Holy Father accepted the resignation from the office of Prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints and from the rights connected to the Cardinalate, presented by His Eminence Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu," a one-line statement late on Thursday said.

OpIndia Staff
Cardinal Angelo Becciu has resigned fro post
Cardinal Angelo Becciu/ Image Source: Vaticannews
25

Cardinal Angelo Becciu, one of the most powerful Vatican cardinals, has resigned on Thursday from the saint-making office and also renounced his rights as a cardinal amid a financial scandal that has reportedly implicated him indirectly.

According to the reports, Becciu, who was one of the most powerful in the Vatican’s secretariat of state, has been implicated in a financial scandal involving the Holy See’s investment in a London real estate deal that resulted in a loss of millions of euros for the Vatican.

Reportedly, Cardinal Becciu had caught up in a real estate scandal, which has now led to his resignation from the powerful position in the Vatican Church. The cardinal has also given up his right to take part in an eventual conclave to elect a pope. The resignation is being said as one of the most mysterious episodes to hit the Vatican in years.

“The Holy Father accepted the resignation from the office of Prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints and from the rights connected to the Cardinalate, presented by His Eminence Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu,” a one-line statement late on Thursday said.

- Advertisement -

The last cardinal to give up that right of electing a pope was Cardinal Theodore McCarrick of USA, who had resigned over a sex scandal in 2018.

Becciu has worked for the last six years as the Substitute for General Affairs, a role akin to the secretary of state, one of the most powerful positions in the Vatican chief of staff. The 72-year-old was elevated as Cardinal in 2018 and also had responsibility for the department that oversees beatifications and sainthoods.

Meanwhile, the Vatican prosecutor has placed several Vatican officials under investigation. However, it is yet to start a probe to unearth Becciu’s role in the scandal. Becciu has defended the original investment and denied any wrongdoing.

Vatican financial scandal

In October 2019, we had reported on the alleged financial scandal linked to the Vatican. The scandal had surfaced after an investigation was launched to know how $200 million worth of charity funds parked in Swiss Bank accounts ended up financing a luxury property development in London’s upscale Chelsea district that generated large profits for a company that managed the investment for the Holy See.

The project to construct 49 luxury apartments at 60 Sloane Avenue was under the scanner of the Church officials after funds worth $200 million held in Swiss bank accounts controlled by the Secretariat of State was transferred to a Luxembourg investment fund called Athena Capital. The Vatican is said to be engaged in the project since 2014.

After suspecting financial irregularities, an investigation was launched by Vatican police and raids were conducted at the offices of the Holy See’s Secretariat of State and its Financial Information Authority or AIF. 

At that the time of investment, Cardinal Becciu was the in charge of the administrative duties of the Secretary of State, the second-ranking official from 2011-18 and reported on a daily basis to Pope Benedict and later Pope Francis.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsVatican News, Vatican City case, Cardinal resigns
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Delhi Riots: WhatsApp chats acquired by OpIndia show how some anti-CAA protestors were aware that violence was planned, discussed ‘de-escalation’

OpIndia Staff -
The WhatsApp chats accesses by OpIndia show that some individuals were aware that some anti-CAA groups had fanned the violence and they now need to de-escalate.
Read more
News Reports

Illegal Christian Cross and Jesus statue removed from government land following High Court order in Karnataka: Details

OpIndia Staff -
District administration removed a Christian Cross and a statue of Jesus Christ, which was illegally put up, on Susai Paliya Hill in Chikkaballapur in Karnataka.
Read more

India Today editors’ tussle with Republic TV is ruining their own credibility, one tweet at a time: Read how

Media OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Kanwal and Rajdeep's sly, targeted tweets against Republic TV are only helping to take their own credibilities further down, and exposing their own hypocrisy.

Separated from her family, kidnapped, converted to Islam and sold for an Ox: Story of Daphia who finally found her family in India

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
An old woman in Pakistan who was separated from her family during the partition, was abducted and converted to Islam, has finally united with her family in India over a phone call.

India Today journalists whine about media coverage on Deepika summons by NCB only to tail her car giving live updates from Goa

Media OpIndia Staff -
The leftists claimed that the summon sent to Deepika Padukone was timed to distract the nation from the farmers protest

Parliament sees its most productive session: Here is a summary of all the 25 Bills passed by the Modi government in Lok Sabha

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A total of 25 bills were passed during the just concluded monsoon session of the parliament some of which are very significant bills

Recently Popular

News Reports

KWAN representative told me that I need to attend Karan Johar Parties to make a comeback to movies: Suchitra Krishnamoorthi

OpIndia Staff -
One of the main things is that you need to be seen at Karan Johar's parties, KWAN representative had told Suchitra Krishnamoorthi
Read more
News Reports

Chief of Chief Minister’s Medical Assistance Cell in Maharashtra breaks down while describing the coronavirus situation in the state

OpIndia Staff -
In the video, the chief of medical assistant cell in Maharashtra says that he has lost all hopes and that court is the only ray of hope now
Read more
News Reports

Parliament sees its most productive session: Here is a summary of all the 25 Bills passed by the Modi government in Lok Sabha

OpIndia Staff -
A total of 25 bills were passed during the just concluded monsoon session of the parliament some of which are very significant bills
Read more
Media

India Today editors’ tussle with Republic TV is ruining their own credibility, one tweet at a time: Read how

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Kanwal and Rajdeep's sly, targeted tweets against Republic TV are only helping to take their own credibilities further down, and exposing their own hypocrisy.
Read more
News Reports

ABP journalist manhandles and slaps psephologist Pradeep Bhandari

OpIndia Staff -
Pradeep Bhandari was in Mumbai near the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) covering the bollywood drug abuse scandal.
Read more
Media

India Today journalists whine about media coverage on Deepika summons by NCB only to tail her car giving live updates from Goa

OpIndia Staff -
The leftists claimed that the summon sent to Deepika Padukone was timed to distract the nation from the farmers protest
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Cardinal Angelo Becciu, one of the most powerful in the Vatican, resigns amidst financial scandal allegations

OpIndia Staff -
Becciu, who was one of the most powerful in the Vatican’s secretariat of state, has been implicated in a financial scandal involving the Holy See's investment in a London real estate deal that resulted in loss of millions of Euros for the Vatican
Read more
Fact-Check

Fact Check: No, Sunil Gavaskar didn’t make sexist against Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma during an IPL game

OpIndia Staff -
Sunil Gavaskar was referring to a video of Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma playing cricket,, didn't make any sexist comment
Read more
News Reports

Triple Talaq case petitioner Ishrat Jahan files police complaint after in-laws allegedly tried to rape, harass and assault her

OpIndia Staff -
Ishrat Jahan has lodged a complaint against her husband and brother-in-law at the Golbari police station in Howrah, West Bengal.
Read more
News Reports

Legendary singer SP Balasubramanyam passes away at 74 after battling Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Legendary singer SP Balasubramanyam, who had tested positive for Covid-19, passed away today at the age of 74.
Read more
News Reports

Election Commission announces three-phase Bihar assembly election, counting to take place on 10th November

OpIndia Staff -
The voting for Bihar election assembly will take place on 28 October, 3 November and 7 November
Read more
News Reports

NIA arrests Sayed Saddiq Ali, key conspirator in Bengaluru violence, recover sharp weapons, rods etc during raids: Report

Jhankar Mohta -
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the investigation into the Bengaluru violence on September 24
Read more
News Reports

NCB raids Karan Johar close aide and Dharma Production Executive Kshitij Ravi Prakash’s house, seizes drugs

OpIndia Staff -
The latest name to join the NCB's list is Kshitij Ravi Prakash, who is said to be a close aide of filmmaker Karan Johar.
Read more
News Reports

North Korea leader Kim Jong Un apologises over the killing of the South Korean official: Seoul

OpIndia Staff -
South Korea had earlier alleged North Korea of killed its official and set his body on fire while he was trying to allegedly defect to the North Korea.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, admitted in LNJP for Coronavirus, shifted to private hospital Max Saket after getting dengue

OpIndia Staff -
Deputy CM of Delhi, Manish Sisodia has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of private hospital Max Saket after he tested positive for Dengue.
Read more
Crime

Uttar Pradesh: Hindu girl beheaded after she refused to convert to Islam, husband Ejaz and friend Shoaib Akhtar nabbed

OpIndia Staff -
23-year-old Hindu woman has been brutally murdered by two Muslim youth after she refused to convert to Islam after marriage.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

244,181FansLike
455,420FollowersFollow
16,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com