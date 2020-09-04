Friday, September 4, 2020
Home News Reports Chennai: 10 acres of Temple land restored by Collector after encroachment by local mosque...
News Reports
Updated:

Chennai: 10 acres of Temple land restored by Collector after encroachment by local mosque committee, mystery over pond continues to persist

The Collector had delivered a ruling whereby the land was restored to the Taluk Board, which was shown to have ownership of the land as per records dating to 1910.

OpIndia Staff
Chennai temple land restored by Collector
Madras High Court (Image Credit: LiveLaw)
6

Ten acres of land belonging to the Arulmigu Sundara Varadharaja Perumal temple at Virugambakkam locality in Chennai has been recovered by the Collector from a local mosque committee, Swarajya has reported. The recovery was made after two decades of struggle by devotees and temple activists, the report said.

However, the Collector has not responded to a plea to retrieve the pond belonging to the same Temple that could have occupied 2.5 acres. The report says that the pond desilted in 1997 but vested interests made an attempt to take over the pond and the adjoining land, amounting to approximately 14 acres. The land was donated by the Sunguvar Brahmin community.

The report says that the local mosque committee managed to register 3 acres of the occupied land under its name with help from government staff. Soon, Hindu Munnani and temple activists got involved in the matter. A PIL was filed by Temple Worshippers Society President T R Ramesh in the matter and the Madras High Court accepted his arguments and cancelled the registration. The verdict was upheld by the Supreme Court.

The Collector was also asked to investigate the matter. However, representatives of the Mosque Committee did not appear when summoned and the investigation did not yield any fruitful results even after two years. Temple activist Jebamani Mohanraj petitioned the High Court to retrieve the Temple’s pond, unaware of these development.

- Advertisement -

The judge hearing the matter happened to be the same who had given the earlier ordered an investigation into the Temple land issue. Subsequently, the Collector was directed to immediately complete his investigation and determine whether a pond existed there. Since then, the matter is dragging on in the Courts.

The Collector had delivered a ruling whereby the land was restored to the Taluk Board, which was shown to have ownership of the land as per records dating to 1910. Although the ruling does not restore the land to the Temple, it is seen as upholding the ownership of the temple. However, no ruling has been passed with regards to the pond. Swarajya reported that Mohanraj has again petitioned the Madras high Court over the matter.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsArulmigu Sundara Varadharaja Perumal temple
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Government and Policy

How National Education Policy 2020, approved by Modi govt, has conceptualized a new paradigm of higher education in India

Dr. Dinamani -
This paradigm shift through NEP has been propelled by the need to remove some of the existing anomalies in the Indian Education system
Read more
News Reports

While Indian Government maintains a strong stance against Rohingyas, ‘Rohingya Football Club’ comes up in Hyderabad and elsewhere

OpIndia Staff -
Rohingya Football Club, Rohingya Football Academy and Rfohingya FC Kishanbagh are three teams of Rohingyas in Hyderabad.
Read more

BJP worker dies while in police custody: Here is what BJP alleges, what the family wants and how the police defending itself

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
After BJP worker Anupkumar Roy died in police custody in West Bengal, family and BJP has accused TMC of using police to kill rivals

OpIndia Vs Facebook: Reducing page reach from 20 lakhs to 2 lakhs, taking months to respond to emails

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
After sending 22 emails (yes, 22 emails), most of which were to remind that our previous mails were not addressed, they sent us some of our posts from December 2019 and told us that our page did not follow the image policy.

Delhi riot accused Asif Iqbal Tanha, who wanted turn India into an ‘Islamic country’, denied bail in Delhi Riots case: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Days after confessing that he wanted to turn India into an 'Islamic' country, Delhi riots accused Asif Iqbal Tanha has been denied bail

Fake news and Left bias: Essay by assessor is testament to not just her bias, but also that of IFCN and websites it certifies

Media Nupur J Sharma -
Kanchan Kaur in the employee of IFCN (International Fact-Checking Network) who decides which website gets the IFCN certification in India and which portal does not.

Recently Popular

Social Media

‘Nasal voice’, ‘short height’ and much more: Read why netizens are unhappy over Saif Ali Khan playing Raavan in Prabhas-starrer Adipurush

OpIndia Staff -
Saif Ali Khan to play the role of Lankesh Raavan in Prabhas-starrer Adipurush, the next venture by Tanhaji director Om Raut.
Read more
News Reports

Akshay Kumar announces launch of action game FAU-G in support of Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative

OpIndia Staff -
Akshay Kumar has announced the launch of an action game, FAU-G, voicing his support for the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.
Read more
News Reports

Horrifying visuals of businessman Swapnil Walke stabbed in Goa go viral, two arrested, third accused Sheikh Mustafa on the run

OpIndia Staff -
South Goa based jeweler identified as Swapnil Walke was stabbed by a group of thieves on Wednesday in the broad daylight
Read more
News Reports

‘Mumbai feels like Pakistan occupied Kashmir’: Kangana Ranaut hits out after Sanjay Raut’s rant against her on Sena mouthpiece Saamana

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had asked actress Kangana Ranaut to not to travel back to Mumbai after she had expressed fear stating that that the city police force was more threatening to her than the 'movie mafia'.
Read more
News Reports

Atheist Republic founder Armin Navabi tears up the Quran and spits on it, tweets video with #DesecrateTheQuran

OpIndia Staff -
Former Muslim-turned-atheist, secular activist and Iranian Canadian author Armin Navabi on Tuesday came up with a new controversial social media campaign called 'DesecrateTheQuran'.
Read more
News Reports

Unacademy distances itself from its educator Varun Awasthi who provoked students to pick up AK-47 against govt, claims ‘appropriate action’ taken against him

OpIndia Staff -
Unacademy educator Varun Awasthi has apologised for his video where he had asked students to pick up AK-47 against Modi govt
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Chennai: 10 acres of Temple land restored by Collector after encroachment by local mosque committee, mystery over pond continues to persist

OpIndia Staff -
Ten acres of land belonging to the Arulmigu Sundara Varadharaja Perumal temple at Virugambakkam locality in Chennai has been recovered
Read more
News Reports

Court grants bail to radical Islamist and Newslaundry ‘journalist’ Sharjeel Usmani based on ‘good academic record’

OpIndia Staff -
Granting bail to AMU student Sharjeel Usmani, an Aigharh court said that he has good academic record and written many articles
Read more
News Reports

Supreme Court dismisses review petition filed against previous order of allowing Centre to conduct NEET-JEE exams in September

OpIndia Staff -
Ministers from 6 non-BJP ruled states had filed the review petition against the August 17 verdict that allowed the centre to conduct NEET-JEE exams.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi: Doctor and 2 of his aides arrested for forging Coronavirus test reports, have duped 75 people so far

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi doctor with degree from Russia arrested with 2 others for running COVID test report forgery racket. Was imitating logos of known diagnostic labs.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh says Kangana Ranaut ‘has no right’ to stay in Mumbai, Shiv Sena MLA threatens to ‘break her mouth’

OpIndia Staff -
Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik has threatened to 'break Kangana's mouth' of she comes to Mumbai.
Read more
News Reports

Supreme Court once again rejects interim bail plea of 1984 Sikh Genocide convict Sajjan Kumar

OpIndia Staff -
"This is not a small case, we are not granting you bail at all", the Suepre Court said while rejecting bail plea of Sajjan Kumar
Read more
News Reports

Akshay Kumar announces launch of action game FAU-G in support of Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative

OpIndia Staff -
Akshay Kumar has announced the launch of an action game, FAU-G, voicing his support for the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.
Read more
Government and Policy

How National Education Policy 2020, approved by Modi govt, has conceptualized a new paradigm of higher education in India

Dr. Dinamani -
This paradigm shift through NEP has been propelled by the need to remove some of the existing anomalies in the Indian Education system
Read more
News Reports

Assam: One Rafiqul Ali desecrates a 16th century Vaishnava Satra in Barpeta, burns the Holi Guru Ashan

Dibakar Dutta -
On seeing fire and smoke rising from the Satra, locals rushed to the spot and nabbed Rafiqul Ali. He was then handed over to the police.
Read more
News Reports

While Indian Government maintains a strong stance against Rohingyas, ‘Rohingya Football Club’ comes up in Hyderabad and elsewhere

OpIndia Staff -
Rohingya Football Club, Rohingya Football Academy and Rfohingya FC Kishanbagh are three teams of Rohingyas in Hyderabad.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

242,661FansLike
444,693FollowersFollow
318,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com