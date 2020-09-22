Coronavirus: Daily new cases show a perceptible decline as India registers highest ever recovery at over 1 lakh cases

On Monday, India registered highest ever recovery at over 1 lakh cases against confirmed new cases of little below 75,000.

Coronavirus cases in India

In fact, if trends continue, India seems to have bent the curve.

Graph courtesy: worldometers.info

As one can see, since past few days, the daily recoveries are higher than daily new cases of coronavirus, thereby, the graph of active cases of coronavirus has curved.

As per data shared by Professor Shamika Ravi, the growth rate of active coronavirus cases in India has fallen to -0.3% for the first time. The negative growth rate is at a 7 day average and hence reduces the weekend effect of reduced testing.

#DailyUpdate #COVID19India

And this happened! The growth rate of active cases (last 7 days, so no weekend effect) fell to -0.3%

Negative growth for the first time. pic.twitter.com/0Bd4pbvfEl — Prof Shamika Ravi (@ShamikaRavi) September 22, 2020

7-day moving average of daily confirmed cases shows a perceptible decline.

7 Day moving average:

Daily confirmed cases = perceptible decline

Daily recovered = continued upward trend

Daily active = continue decline

Daily deaths = stabilising around ~1150 pic.twitter.com/esT5br48SI — Prof Shamika Ravi (@ShamikaRavi) September 22, 2020

India has currently registered a recovery of over 80%.

Daily active cases are also showing a continued decline along with a consistent upward trend in daily recoveries.

Nearly all major hotspot states show a perceptible decline in daily NEW cases over last week. pic.twitter.com/NUi2xO625e — Prof Shamika Ravi (@ShamikaRavi) September 22, 2020

She further explained that nearly all major hotspot states in India have shown a considerable decline in daily new cases over last week.

While it is too soon to celebrate, if the trend continues, we can take a sigh of relief that the worst is behind us.

Chinese coronavirus pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic that originated in Wuhan province of China has till now infected over 3 crore people worldwide and resulted in deaths of almost 10 lakh people. United States of America has been worst affected with highest positive cases recorded, followed by India and Brazil.