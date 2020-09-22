Coronavirus: Daily new cases show a perceptible decline as India registers highest ever recovery at over 1 lakh cases

On Monday, India registered highest ever recovery at over 1 lakh cases against confirmed new cases of little below 75,000.
In fact, if trends continue, India seems to have bent the curve.
As one can see, since past few days, the daily recoveries are higher than daily new cases of coronavirus, thereby, the graph of active cases of coronavirus has curved.
As per data shared by Professor Shamika Ravi, the growth rate of active coronavirus cases in India has fallen to -0.3% for the first time. The negative growth rate is at a 7 day average and hence reduces the weekend effect of reduced testing.
#DailyUpdate #COVID19India— Prof Shamika Ravi (@ShamikaRavi) September 22, 2020
And this happened! The growth rate of active cases (last 7 days, so no weekend effect) fell to -0.3%
Negative growth for the first time. pic.twitter.com/0Bd4pbvfEl
7-day moving average of daily confirmed cases shows a perceptible decline.
India has currently registered a recovery of over 80%.
7 Day moving average:— Prof Shamika Ravi (@ShamikaRavi) September 22, 2020
Daily confirmed cases = perceptible decline
Daily recovered = continued upward trend
Daily active = continue decline
Daily deaths = stabilising around ~1150 pic.twitter.com/esT5br48SI
Daily active cases are also showing a continued decline along with a consistent upward trend in daily recoveries.
Nearly all major hotspot states show a perceptible decline in daily NEW cases over last week. pic.twitter.com/NUi2xO625e— Prof Shamika Ravi (@ShamikaRavi) September 22, 2020
She further explained that nearly all major hotspot states in India have shown a considerable decline in daily new cases over last week.
While it is too soon to celebrate, if the trend continues, we can take a sigh of relief that the worst is behind us.
Chinese coronavirus pandemic
The coronavirus pandemic that originated in Wuhan province of China has till now infected over 3 crore people worldwide and resulted in deaths of almost 10 lakh people. United States of America has been worst affected with highest positive cases recorded, followed by India and Brazil.