Monday, September 21, 2020
Delhi Riots: Some rioters had checked the ownership of vehicles through e-Vaahan portal before setting them on fire

As per the TOI report, the Delhi police conducted fund-flow analysis via software that helped in establishing transaction patterns of the accused in funding and organizing riots. Moreover, the cops also used facial recognition software to analyse CCTV footage and identify as many as 2,655 people.

Advanced tools like fund-flow analysis, IPDR and facial reconstruction are being used to nab Delhi rioters
Delhi Riots, image via Twitter
The Delhi Police have revealed that the rioters had first checked the e-Vaahan website before setting vehicles on fire. A recent Times of India report has revealed that the cops have been using high-end technology, advanced techniques, and scientific tools to uncover the intricacies of the complex and sensitive Delhi Anti-Hindu riots.

e-Vahan access analysis

As per the TOI report, the extensive investigations into the Delhi Riots cases have revealed that the rioters determined the names of the vehicle owners before setting the vehicles on fire. As such, the cops used the database from the e-Vaahan website to ascertain the identity of rioters who checked ownership details of vehicles, amidst violence in riot-torn areas of Delhi. “The number from which messages were sent on the rioting day were obtained from the government database,” a source conceded.

Rioters avoided calls and text messages to escape surveillance

The Delhi Police used Internet Protocol Detail Records to nab the accused who communicated via calls and chats on Whatsapp and Telegram. Using the technology, the cops could unearth the communication between two individuals through VoIP. This technology is extensively used during the investigation process in the West. The tool helped the police apprehend the rioters who were deliberately avoiding text messages and calls to escape surveillance.

Delhi Police recovers 945 video clips, identifies 2655 people

As per the TOI report, the Delhi police conducted fund-flow analysis via a software that helped in establishing transaction patterns of the accused in funding and organizing riots. Moreover, the cops also used facial recognition software to analyse CCTV footage and identify as many as 2,655 people. It proved useful in the murder case of one Shahbaz, a resident of Karawal Nagar. An investigator revealed, “We also used software for facial reconstruction of burnt bodies by superimposing skulls on the photograph of victims.”

A police officer informed that they obtained a total of 945 video clips through CCTV, smartphones, media houses, and other sources. “The photographs extracted from them were matched with multiple databases, including the Delhi Police criminal dossiers and other databases maintained by the government, he added”

Mobile forensics helped the Delhi police recover voice recording and incriminating evidence through the cloning of smartphones.

Use of geolocation analysis by Delhi Police

The Delhi Police conducted geolocation analysis and used Google Maps on smartphones to ascertain the location and movement of the accused at the time of violence in riot-affected Northeast Delhi. This technology proved useful in apprehending the murderers of Rahul Solanki. Speaking on the development, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava clarified, “The cases are sub-judice, so details can’t be shared. But I do agree that our investigation to a large extent is based on scientific tools and methods.”

