The investigation in the Delhi anti-Hindu riots cases is leading to the exposure of more sinister elements with each passing day. In a recent development in the probe, an accused who was named in the charge sheet filed by the Delhi police in the northeast Delhi riots has named three Khalistani movement supporters and the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI.

As per reports, the accused named Athar Khan, who was arrested by the Delhi police on July 12, has been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act along with Tahir Hussain, Safoora Zargar, Asif Iqbal Tanha, Khalid Saifi and others. He made the disclosure about the involvement of the ISI and the three Khalistani supporters in his disclosure statement included in the charge sheet filed by the police.

According to reports, Khan said that one of his acquaintances named Rizwan Siddiqui had told him in February about meeting Khalistani movement supporters Bagicha Singh and Lavpreet Singh at Shaheen Bagh. Bagicha Singh and Lavpreet Singh used to allegedly work on the mission against India. Khan told that Bagicha Singh and Lavpreet Singh claimed that they had the support of the ISI. They also said that the ISI had asked Khalistan supporters to support the anti-CAA and anti-NRC protests and help people fight against the government of India.

Khalistani Supporter gave a speech against the government

Khan said that Rizwan Siddiqui had told his that these Khalistan supporters had promised to support them in the riots and they also promised to send one of their men to the protest site. He added that a person named Jabarjang Singh, who claimed to be sent by Bagicha Singh, had reached the Chand Bagh protest site around 10 days later and gave a speech against the government.

Recently, some WhatsApp chats relating to the anti-Hindu Delhi riots have emerged suggesting that the violence was a cleverly planned conspiracy.