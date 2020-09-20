In a shocking act, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien on Sunday brazenly attempted to heckle the Deputy Chairman of the Upper House of Parliament Harivansh Narayan Singh on the floor of the Parliament during the discussion on a bill.

Derek O’Brien on Sunday, entered the well and climbed the dais of the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman in an attempt to halt the proceedings of the house. The Trinamool MP also tried to tear the rule book of the house on the floor of Rajya Sabha.

Self proclaimed flag bearer of democracy attempting to tear Rule book in Rajya Sabha.



Shameful @derekobrienmp !

On Sunday, Rajya Sabha discussed and debated the farm bills – Farmers’ and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, that was earlier introduced by the Modi government in both the house of the parliament.

As the discussion progressed, DMK member Tiruchi Siva proposed an amendment to one of the bills. The amendments to the bill moved by the DMK bill were put to motion by the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha that was rejected by the members of the house in a voice vote.

Derek O’Brien, who was sitting in the front row of the Rajya Sabha, soon stormed into the well of the house and started showing the rule book to the Deputy Chairman. As Harivansh Singh continued with the proceedings of the house, an angry Derek O’Brien lost his cool and attempted to climb the dais to heckle the Deputy Chairman.

The Marshals of the house stopped the aggressive Trinamool MP, who kept on storming into the well and shouting against the Deputy Chairman.

Rajya Sabha passes the Bill

Rajya Sabha passed the Farmers’ and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 through voice vote. The House has now been adjourned.

Modi government defends farm reforms, introduces bills in parliament

Earlier in the day, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar defended the Bills in Rajya Sabha and asserted that MSP mechanism will continue and will not be impacted by the two legislations.

Union Minister Tomar had also assured that these new legislations would not encroach upon the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) Acts of the states.

“These two bills will ensure that farmers get better prices for their produce. They will not be subject to the regulations of mandis and they will be free to sell their products to anyone. They will also not have to pay any taxes,” Tomar said.

“These bills will increase competition and promote private investment which will help in the development of farm infrastructure and generate employment,” Tomar added.