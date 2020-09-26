Sunday, September 27, 2020
Donald Trump formally announces Amy Coney Barrett as his Supreme Court nominee to fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat

Amy Coney Barrett is a conservative Catholic and has been at the target of Democrats and liberals for her views on a number of issues dear to them including abortion, gun-ownership and gay marriage.

Putting all speculations to rest, US President Donald Trump has finally announced Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court seat vacated by the demise of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg. Barrett. who is a circuit judge in the Court of Appeals, will now have to undergo the confirmation process at the Senate to be finally appointed as a justice of the Supreme Court.

Earlier, the US Circuit Judge was spotted leaving for the White House with her family.

Barrett is said to be the favourite of the legal conservatives. After the death of Ginsburg, Trump had said that he would announce his nominee to the Supreme Court much against the wishes of the Democrats and liberals. Amy Coney Barrett was nominated to the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals in 2017 by Trump. She had also made it to the list of finalists who were considered by Trump for fill the vacancy in the Supreme Court left by Justice Anthony Kennedy.

Amy Coney Barrett is a conservative Catholic and has been at the target of Democrats and liberals for her views on a number of issues dear to them including abortion, gun-ownership, gay marriage and precedent. The speculations of her nomination to the Supreme Court had created so much stir among the liberals that they had openly called for riots and burning down the country if Trump made a nomination contrary to what they claimed was the dying wish of Ginsburg.

Republicans are believed to have the numbers in the Senate to confirm Amy Coney Barrett as the third Supreme Court justice Donald Trump has picked in his first term as President. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had made it very clear soon after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death that the US President’s nominee will receive a vote at the floor of the Senate. With only weeks remaining for the November presidential elections, the confirmation process is expected to witness a lot of fireworks.

