Anchor of entertainment show Reliable Sources, Brian Stelter, posted a tweet recently downplaying the threats of violence posed by the left liberals and journalists on social media over the expected Supreme Court nomination by US President Donald Trump to fill the vacancy left behind by Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. This will be the third nomination by Trump to the Supreme Court after Justice Gorsuch and Justice Kavanaugh.

Stelter shared a Tweet taking a dig at Fox News host Tucker Carlson‘s show on the threats of violence by the Left.

Just another normal night over on “Tucker Carlson Tonight…”



The banner says “THE LEFT THREATENS VIOLENCE OVER COURT NOMINATION.” — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 22, 2020

In his tweet, Stelter trivialised the threats of violence by left liberals despite the fact that the country had recently witnessed horrific nationwide riots by Left organisations in the name of protests against the death of George Floyd.

Carlson in his show called out the Left liberals for their extreme and unjustified reactions on the death of Ginsburg and the subsequent announcement by Donald Trump that he would name his nominee for the Supreme Court. Carlson said that the Left liberals were placing an attributing undue significance to her dying wish.

Ginsburg’s dying wish, according to liberals, was that she should not be replaced until the next President is elected. What Carlson was trying to highlight was that even if Ginsburg was the greatest of the judges, her last words or wish cannot substitute a constitutional procedure. The President is constitutionally empowered to make a nomination to fill the vacancy in the Supreme Court.

Carlson also raised questions on the claims that Ginsburg had a last wish about the filling of the vacant Supreme Court seat saying that it was a pathetic wish if it was true at all. He flashed the social media posts of various Left liberals including scholars and journalists who threatened to start a riot or burn the whole country down if President Trump followed the constitutional procedure and made a nomination to fill the Supreme Court seat.

Some of the tweets by Democrats threatened to protest at the house of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Some people actually gathered outside McConnell’s house to protest following the tweets. According to Carlson, the protesters then surrounded the house of Senator Lindsey Graham to make their point.

In the immediate aftermath of Ginsburg’s death, liberals had threatened to riot and ‘burn the whole thing down’ if Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump had their way. They had also threatened to ‘shut down’ the country. The threats came on the face of continued riots that have been underway ever since the death of George Floyd. Under such circumstances, Brian Stelter pretending that Tucker Carlson is exaggerating the threat posed by left-wing violence comes across as a desperate attempt to save face for Democrats.