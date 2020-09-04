The BRD Medical College and Hospital Children’s death case accused Dr Kafeel Khan, who recently came out of jail on an order of the Allahabad High Court, thanked Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav and Communist Party in a press conference for lending their support to him.

Khan was arrested from Mumbai for allegedly making inflammatory remarks during the anti-CAA protests in the Aligarh Muslim University. In a press conference held by him in Jaipur Pink City Press Club today, he said that his family advised him to move to Rajasthan as there was Congress government in the state and therefore he would be safe there. “We were assured of a safe stay in Jaipur by Priyanka Ji who spoke to my mother and wife and said the UP government may slap other charges against me. We feel safe here in Rajasthan”, he said.

Khan alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government falsely implicated him and urged the CM Yogi to revoke his suspension. He said that he would challenge his suspension in the High Court if not revoked. Dr Khan was suspended after allegations of medical negligence was levelled against him in 2017 after 72 infants had died in BRD medical college in Gorakhpur due to lack of oxygen supply, and was arrested on that charge. Two years later, after a probe by UP police, the charges of negligence and corruption were dropped, but he was still charged with running a private practice and two other accusations. He was released in 2018 after spending 9 months in jail, and he still continues to be suspended from his job.

Priyanka Gandhi had Celebrated his Release

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to Twitter to express her pleasure on the release of Dr Kafeel Khan. Vadra had also written to CM Yogi Adityanath to ensure that justice is done in Khan’s case. Speculations are ripe that Khan could be the Muslim face of Congress in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections.