Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who has recently been quite disconcerted with the arrest of the suspended Gorakhpur ‘doctor’ Kafeel Khan, has taken to Twitter to congratulate all the ‘justice-loving’ people and Congress workers for securing his release.

Kafeel Khan was arrested and slapped with NSA for making provocative comments during his speech on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on December 12, 2019.

She exulted over the Allahabad High Court’s order to set aside the detention of Kafeel Khan under the National Security Act (NSA) and ordering his release. Taking a jibe at the Yogi government she hoped that it would honour the Allahabad High Court’s ruling and release Kafeel Khan without any impediment.

आज इलाहाबाद हाई कोर्ट ने #drkafeelkhan के ऊपर से रासुका हटाकर उनकी तत्काल रिहाई का आदेश दिया।



आशा है कि यूपी सरकार डॉ कफील खान को बिना किसी विद्वेष के अविलंब रिहा करेगी।



डॉ कफील खान की रिहाई के प्रयासों में लगे तमाम न्याय पसंद लोगों व उप्र कांग्रेस के कार्यकर्ताओं को मुबारकबाद — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) September 1, 2020

Priyanka Gandhi writes to CM Yogi Adityanath to ‘ensure justice’ for Dr Kafeel Khan

It is pertinent to note here that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had in July, written to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Aditynath urging him to ‘ensure justice’ for Dr Kafeel Khan. Perturbed over Kafeel’s arrest, in her letter, Vadra mentioned that Khan had already languished for more than 450 days in prison. She opined that he had ‘selflessly’ served the people in the most difficult circumstances. Vadra expressed hope that Yogi Adityanath would show his sensitivity in this case.

Gorakhpur’s Kafeel Khan arrested for his hate speech during anti-CAA ‘stir’ at AMU

- Advertisement -

For the uninitiated, Dr Kafeel Khan, on whose release the Congress leader is seen exuberating, was slapped with the National Security Act (NSA) a month and a half after he was arrested in Mumbai on January 30 for making a provocative speech in the Aligarh Muslim University campus on December 12th, 2019, inciting people against the government and CAA. Almost immediately after his hateful and inciting speech, on the night of December 15, Delhi’s Jamia Nagar and AMU had seen violent riots breaking out.

Kafeel Khan accused in a case involving the deaths of several children in Gorakhpur

Moreover, the ‘doctor’ who according to the Congress scion had ‘selflessly’ served people, was one of the accused in a case involving the deaths of several children due to disruption in the supply of oxygen at a Gorakhpur hospital in August 2017. He had taken to social media to spread false news that he had been given a ‘clean chit’ in the 2017 case in a departmental inquiry. The Uttar Pradesh government had in October initiated a fresh inquiry against him for spreading misinformation in the media and forcibly entering a hospital and trying to treat patients during his suspension period.