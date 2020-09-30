Wednesday, September 30, 2020
Government issues guidelines for Unlock 5.0, cinema halls and entertainment parks to reopen from 15th October

Cinemas/theatres/multiplexes allowed to open from 15th October with up to 50% of their seating capacities in accordance with the SOPs to be issued by the Home Ministry

The Ministry of Home Affairs today issued Unlock 5.0 guidelines for opening up of more activities outside the containment zones. The guidelines which will be from October 15, 2020 have been framed based on the feedback from the States and the Union Territories.

Activities Permitted from October 15

  • Cinemas/theatres/multiplexes allowed to open from 15th October with up to 50% of their seating capacities in accordance with the SOPs to be issued by the Home Ministry.
  • Business to Business (B2B) Exhibitions will be allowed subject to the SOPs issued by the Department of Commerce.
  • Swimming pools will be allowed to open for the training of sportspersons for which the SOPs will be issued by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYA&S).
  • Entertainment parks and similar places will be permitted to be opened subject to the SOPs issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MHFW).

Schools and Coaching Institutions

States and UTs to decide for the reopening of schools and coaching institutions after October 15, 2020 in a graded manner after consultation with the respective school/institution management, based on their assessment of the situation and subject to the following conditions:

  • The preferred mode of teaching should be online or distance learning and it should be encouraged.
  • Where online classes are being conducted by the schools and some students prefer to attend online classes instead of physically attending the classes, they may be allowed to do so.
  • Students can attend schools/institutions only with the consent of parents in writing.
  • Attendance should not be enforced and it will depend completely on the consent of the parents.
  • States and UTs will prepare their own SOPs for health and safety precautions for the reopening of schools/institutions based on the SOPs that will be issued by Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, Government of India considering the local requirements.
  • Schools that will be allowed to open will mandatorily have to follow the SOPs issued by Education Departments of States and UTs.

Higher Educational Institutions

Regarding the timing of the opening of Colleges/ Higher Education Institutions, Department of Higher Education (DHE), Ministry of Education can take a decision in consultation with the Ministry of Home Affairs based on the assessment of the situation. However, online/distance learning should continue to be the preferred mode of teaching and should be encouraged. Higher Educational Institutions only for research scholars and post-graduate students in science and technology stream requiring laboratory/experimental works will be allowed to open from October 15, 2020 subject to the following conditions:

  • For Higher Educational Institutions funded by the Centre, the Head of the Institution will have to be satisfied that there is a genuine requirement for the research scholars and post-graduate students to in science and technology stream for laboratory/experimental work.
  • For all other Higher Educational Institutions, for example, State Universities, Private Universities, etc. the respective State or UT governments can take decision regarding opening them for research scholars and post-graduate students in science and technology stream requiring laboratory/experimental work.

Congregations and Gatherings

Social/ academic/sports/entertainment/cultural/ religious or political functions and other congregations which are allowed being permitted with a limit of 100 persons can now be allowed with more than 100 persons outside containment zones from October 15, 2020 subject to the following conditions:

  • In closed spaces, a gathering can be allowed up to 50% of the hall capacity with an upper limit of 200 persons with mandatory compliance with social distancing, wearing of masks, thermal scanning and use of hand wash and sanitisers.
  • In open spaces, gatherings can be allowed keeping in view the size of the ground in view and with strict observance of social distancing, mandatory wearing of masks, thermal scanning and hand wash and sanitiser.

Other Guidelines

  • International air travel of passengers not permitted except as permitted by the MHA.
  • Lockdown to continue in containment zones till October 31, 2020.
  • Taking into consideration the guidelines of the MHFW, containment zones will be demarcated by the District authorities at micro level with the objective of effectively breaking the chains of transmission. Only essential activities are to be allowed in containment zones with strict containment measures.
  • Strict perimeter control should be maintained in containment zones.
  • Containment zones will be notified on the websites of the respective District Collectors and the State and the UTs. The information will also be shared with the MHFW.
  • States/UTs will not enforce any local lockdown outside containment zones without prior consultation with the Centre.
  • No restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods and no separate permission or approval will be needed for such movement.
  • National Directives for Covid-19 management will continue to be followed throughout the country with a view to encourage social distancing. Shops will be required to maintain adequate physical distancing among customers. The MHA will monitor the effective implementation of the National Directives.
  • Vulnerable persons which are above the age of 65 years, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below 10 years of age are advised to stay at home except for meeting essential requirements and for health purposed.
  • Use of Aarogya Setu app is encouraged.

