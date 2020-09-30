Wednesday, September 30, 2020
Home News Reports Hathras victim cremated late night by her father in presence of police, administration promises...
CrimeEditor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Hathras victim cremated late night by her father in presence of police, administration promises speedy justice

19-year-old girl in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday, 29th September, after a brutal attack by four men on 14th September 2020.

OpIndia Staff
Hathras victim cremated at her village by her father.
66

The Hathras gangrape victim was cremated late last night in her village. As per information received by OpIndia, the last rites were performed by her father and other family members.

As per reports, the victim’s mortal remains were taken to her native village in Boolgarhi in Hathras where the horrendous incident took place a fortnight ago. The SP, DM and Joint Magistrate, all accompanied the family. The administration has promised speedy justice to the victim.

Some media reports claimed that the cremation took place without the family’s approval. However, the victim’s father accompanied the police to the cremation ground where the rites were performed. As per police, the situation in the village is calm but security forces are deployed.

Hathras gang-rape

19-year-old girl in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday, 29th September, after a brutal attack by four men on 14th September 2020. On 14th September, the girl had gone to field with her mother to gather fodder where the four men tried to strangulate her. Based on his written complaint police registered an FIR on September 14 under IPS sections 307 and ST/SC Act. The official confirmed that then, Satyendra, the girl’s brother had just named one accused- Sandeep behind the alleged crime.

Sandeep was arrested on 19th September. The girl was critically injured and not in a position to give a statement. On 22nd September, she gave her statement wherein she said she was raped by Sandeep and three other men. Police swung into action and arrested three men named by the victim. Following the disclosure IPC section 376 D (charges for gang-rape) was included in the FIR, confirmed the Hathras police official.

On 28th September, she was shifted from Aligarh’s Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital. Unfortunately, she could not survive and passed away a day later.

Hathras police deny social media reports of brutal gang-rape

After the death of the victim, IPC section 302 (punishment for murder) has also been invoked, said that police, furthering that under the SC/ST Act, the victim’s family has been given monetary compensation of Rs 10 lakh.

Dispelling the news which has been doing the rounds on social media, the police said that the girl’s tongue was not cut off by the perpetrators. When she was strangulated her tongue came between her teeth and that’s how it got injured.

In another byte, IG Piyush Mordiya said that during the medical examination of the victim, there were no signs of rape. He furthered that as suggested by the doctors, the details have been sent to the forensic science lab in Agra for further examination. The results of which are expected any time soon confirmed the IG.

The station house officer (SHO) of Chandpa police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district, under whose jurisdiction a 19-year-old Dalit woman was brutally gang-raped nearly a fortnight ago, has been transferred to the district police lines for his “failure to promptly act” on the case.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termshathras gangrape victim cremated, hathras gangrape victim cremated against family wishes
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Hathras victim cremated late night by her father in presence of police, administration promises speedy justice

OpIndia Staff -
Some media reports claimed that the cremation took place without the family's approval. However, the victim's father accompanied the police to the cremation ground where the rites were performed.
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

Delhi Riots Conspiracy Chargesheet Part 1: Yogendra Yadav, Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, seeds of anarchy laid on 5th and the violence on 13th Dec

Nupur J Sharma -
7 months after the gruesome riots, the Delhi police has filed the first chargesheet detailing the conspiracy that was hatched to unleash violence in the streets of Delhi.
Read more

From “Khoon ki Dalali” to “where is proof”: How opposition parties questioned India’s 2016 Surgical Strikes in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The elite commandos of Parachute regiment on the intervening night of September 29-30 carried out an attack with clinical precision deep inside the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, destroying 7 terror launch pads

Propaganda War: The undue influence of the Chinese govt over Indian media is a matter of deep concern and requires urgent intervention

Media K Bhattacharjee -
Chinese Communist Party has sought to influence individual journalists and media organisations in its bid to alter global perception about China.

Hathras gang rape victim succumbs in Delhi hospital, police denies social media reports that victim’s eyes were gouged and tongue cut

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rs. 10 lakh will be given as compensation to the victim's family.

PM Modi tears into Congress and others for opposing farm bills, shows how they opposed everything from Ram Mandir to Rafale

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi said that the people opposing the Farm Bill are doing so because the new reforms will finish the source of their black money.

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Maal is cigarette and hash are its different brands’, Deepika Padukone makes bizarre claims when confronted with ‘drug’ chats: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Deepika Padukone and others were apprised in advance as to what needed to be said during the interrogation, claimed NCB
Read more
Media

Sanatana Dharma vs Bollywood on Republic Bharat: Arnab Goswami goes to war

K Bhattacharjee -
Arnab Goswami has been at the forefront of the campaign against the drag racket in Bollywood and has not pulled any punches.
Read more
Crime

All you need to know about the Hathras gang rape case

OpIndia Staff -
Dispelling the news on social media, the Hathras police said that victim’s tongue was not cut off but injured.
Read more
News Reports

Amnesty International, which had links to British govt and Islamist orgs shuts shop in India after it says the govt froze all its accounts:...

OpIndia Staff -
The government of India has stated that Amnesty has been receiving foreign funding and donations despite not registering under FCRA.
Read more
Entertainment

After Sushant Singh Rajput, another budding Bollywood actor from Bihar found dead, family alleges Mumbai police not cooperating

OpIndia Staff -
Akshat Utkarsh, hailing from Sikanderpur in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Mumbai.
Read more
News Reports

The Life and Crimes of Amnesty International: Its links to Radical Islam and British government

K Bhattacharjee -
Amnesty International is one of those NGOs that have a shadowy past and have been trying desperately to meddle with the internal affairs of India.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Hathras victim cremated late night by her father in presence of police, administration promises speedy justice

OpIndia Staff -
Some media reports claimed that the cremation took place without the family's approval. However, the victim's father accompanied the police to the cremation ground where the rites were performed.
Read more
News Reports

MP Forest Department initiates Elephant Adoption Scheme at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve for adoption of old and retired elephants

OpIndia Staff -
Week-long Hathi Mahotsav began in the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve on Monday this week during which the elephants in the Reserve will be given a break and will be served.
Read more
Media

Denmark Ambassador to India calls out The Hindu for spreading fake news regarding comment by Danish PM over COVID-19 in India

OpIndia Staff -
Ambassador of Denmark to India, Freddy Svane, has called a report by The Hindu "twisted news".
Read more
Politics

Watch: TMC leaders and cadres in West Bengal protest Farm Bills with DJ, dance, gun and blood

OpIndia Staff -
With the Durga puja fever setting in TMC cadres were seen dancing and singing as they protested against the farmers bills
Read more
Crime

All you need to know about the Hathras gang rape case

OpIndia Staff -
Dispelling the news on social media, the Hathras police said that victim’s tongue was not cut off but injured.
Read more
News Reports

‘The law applies equally to all and it shall apply to Amnesty International as well,’ MHA gives the dubious NGO a royal dressing down....

OpIndia Staff -
Amnesty International had accused the central govt of a witch-hunt against it blaiming them for its decision to wrap up
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

Delhi Riots Conspiracy Chargesheet Part 1: Yogendra Yadav, Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, seeds of anarchy laid on 5th and the violence on 13th Dec

Nupur J Sharma -
7 months after the gruesome riots, the Delhi police has filed the first chargesheet detailing the conspiracy that was hatched to unleash violence in the streets of Delhi.
Read more
Fact-Check

Fact Check: Was Amnesty International forced to shut its operations in India due to its report on the Delhi Riots?

OpIndia Staff -
Amnesty International, one of the shadiest non-governmental organisations, was forced to shut down its operations in India on Tuesday
Read more
News Reports

India-China standoff: MEA spokesperson rejects Chinese stand on Line of Actual Control. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava has stated that the comments by the Chinese Foreign Ministry on the existence of 'only one LAC' ran counter to the bilateral agreements between the two sides.
Read more
Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did a Muslim lawyer represent Bhagat Singh and a ‘Brahmin RSS’ man fought for the British against him?

OpIndia Staff -
Many social media posts and forwards are claiming that a 'Brahmin' RSS lawyer had fought for the British against Bhagat Singh.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

244,181FansLike
456,848FollowersFollow
17,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com