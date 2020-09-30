The Hathras gangrape victim was cremated late last night in her village. As per information received by OpIndia, the last rites were performed by her father and other family members.

As per reports, the victim’s mortal remains were taken to her native village in Boolgarhi in Hathras where the horrendous incident took place a fortnight ago. The SP, DM and Joint Magistrate, all accompanied the family. The administration has promised speedy justice to the victim.

Some media reports claimed that the cremation took place without the family’s approval. However, the victim’s father accompanied the police to the cremation ground where the rites were performed. As per police, the situation in the village is calm but security forces are deployed.

Hathras gang-rape

19-year-old girl in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday, 29th September, after a brutal attack by four men on 14th September 2020. On 14th September, the girl had gone to field with her mother to gather fodder where the four men tried to strangulate her. Based on his written complaint police registered an FIR on September 14 under IPS sections 307 and ST/SC Act. The official confirmed that then, Satyendra, the girl’s brother had just named one accused- Sandeep behind the alleged crime.

Sandeep was arrested on 19th September. The girl was critically injured and not in a position to give a statement. On 22nd September, she gave her statement wherein she said she was raped by Sandeep and three other men. Police swung into action and arrested three men named by the victim. Following the disclosure IPC section 376 D (charges for gang-rape) was included in the FIR, confirmed the Hathras police official.

On 28th September, she was shifted from Aligarh’s Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital. Unfortunately, she could not survive and passed away a day later.

Hathras police deny social media reports of brutal gang-rape

After the death of the victim, IPC section 302 (punishment for murder) has also been invoked, said that police, furthering that under the SC/ST Act, the victim’s family has been given monetary compensation of Rs 10 lakh.

Dispelling the news which has been doing the rounds on social media, the police said that the girl’s tongue was not cut off by the perpetrators. When she was strangulated her tongue came between her teeth and that’s how it got injured.

In another byte, IG Piyush Mordiya said that during the medical examination of the victim, there were no signs of rape. He furthered that as suggested by the doctors, the details have been sent to the forensic science lab in Agra for further examination. The results of which are expected any time soon confirmed the IG.

The station house officer (SHO) of Chandpa police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district, under whose jurisdiction a 19-year-old Dalit woman was brutally gang-raped nearly a fortnight ago, has been transferred to the district police lines for his “failure to promptly act” on the case.