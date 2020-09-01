YouTuber Heer Khan received videos from Pakistan, was connected to several extremist groups

Investigation in YouTuber ‘Heer Khan’ case have revealed more Pakistani connections. According to Prayagraj Police, she was connected to several extremist groups and often received videos from Pakistan. She claimed that she used to get provoked by those videos and started making their own videos. During interrogation, Heer Khan named a friend from Kanpur who used to upload her videos on YouTube. She only recorded the videos and used to send them to her friend. Intelligence agencies are tracking the said friend.

Connection with extremist groups in several countries

Police found out that she had connections with extremist groups in India and in other countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh. There is a possibility that her friend might be a sleeper cell of some terrorist organization. On Monday, ATS, IB, State Intelligence, and Police questioned her to understand the background of her videos and her connection to the extremists.

Police do not trust Heer’s mother

Heer Khan’s mother claimed in an interview to a news channel that Inzamam-ul-Haq is Heer’s uncle. She also claimed that Heer is a fan of Prime Minister and President. She believes in all religions. However, Police said that they do not trust any statement made by her mother as it seems she is saying all this in an attempt to save her. The security agencies will continue questioning Heer on Tuesday.

Heer Khan insults Hindu gods and goddesses

Earlier in August, Khan’s videos had gone viral wherein she was spewing hate on Hindu gods and goddesses by referring to Goddess Sita as ‘r*ndi’ (prostitute) and Ayodhya as a whorehouse. Later this video was taken down.