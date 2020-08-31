Abusive YouTuber ‘Heer Khan’, who is under police custody for making derogatory comments against Hindu Gods and Goddesses, has strong Pakistan connections. As per police, during the interrogation, a lot has been revealed so far, including her presence and participation in anti-CAA protests. Now, her strong connection with Pakistan has been reveal and confirmed by her mother.

Revelations by Heer Khan’s mother

From the religious point of view, Pakistan cricketer Inzamam-ul-Haq is quite famous for his fanatic views. He was seen multiple times offering Namaz on the cricket grounds. According to her mother, Asma Haroon, they have a lot of relatives in Pakistan. She claimed that she, as well as Heer Khan, stays in contact with these relatives. She added that former Pakistan Cricket Team captain Inzamam-ul-Haq is believed to be his uncle from the maternal side.

Asma added that Inzmaam’s ancestors lived in India, but they migrated to Pakistan after independence. The interactions with Inzamam were reduced after he became a cricketer. He called them last time a few years ago, when Heer’s father died. She said though they have many relatives in Pakistan, they never went out of the country. Police and other security agencies will question Heer’s mother as well.

Two years of venom spewing

It had been revealed that Heer Khan was making anti-Hindu and anti-national videos from the last two years. The video that caused the controversy had indecent comments about Mata Sita and Ayodhya. Her previous YouTube channel was banned, and she made a new one in January this year. Heer Khan alias Sana Khan made derogatory remarks on Hindu Gods and Goddesses, after which she was arrested on 26th August. The initial investigation has stunned the police. To ensure they get a chance to dig deeper into her connections with Islamist countries and anti-national elements, police have registered a case against her under several sections, including 153B of sedition, sections 295A, 298, 505 (1B), 505 (2B), and 124A. The court granted permission for 5-day police custody starting from 30th August.

Police sent her electronic gadgets for forensic examination

Police have sent her electronic gadgets for forensic examination. There are concerns about who was funding her YouTube channel. Despite a financially weak background, she has a good quality laptop and mobile phone. Police believe that she might be a small pawn and is being used in a bigger conspiracy. Police have found out that she was regularly talking to people from several Islamic countries, including Pakistan.

Heer has not revealed much during the initial interrogation, but she did tell police that she was in contact with several people from different cities, including some maulanas. The forensic experts will recover the data from her laptop and mobile phone that she might have deleted when she learned about the cases filed against her. Police are also tracing several people who she had claimed to be in contact with.