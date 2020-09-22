Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Home News Reports India and China issue joint statement following 6th round of Senior Commanders' meeting,...
News Reports
Updated:

India and China issue joint statement following 6th round of Senior Commanders’ meeting, agree to stop sending more troops to frontline

The two sides agreed to uphold the consensus reached between the leaders of the two countries and strengthen communication between the two sides on the ground.

OpIndia Staff
Formidable India over bellicose China: Why are India-China relations not really as they should be
Image source: Asia Times
5

India and China have issued a joint statement in the aftermath of the 6th rounds of Senior Commanders’ meeting between the two countries. The two sides agreed to uphold the consensus reached between the leaders of the two countries and strengthen communication between the two sides on the ground. India and China also agreed to stop sending more troops to the front line.

India-China joint statement (Source: Sidhant Sibal, correspondent for WION)

The statement further added, “The two sides also agreed to hold the 7th round of Military Commander-Level Meeting as soon as possible, take practical measures to properly solve problems on the ground, and jointly safeguard tranquillity and peace in the border area.” The statement said that the two sides had “candid and in-depth exchange of views”.

Clashes between the two countries have occurred along the Line of Actual Control raising fears of serious conflict breaking out between the two countries. Only recently, the Indian Army had made major breakthroughs and occupied six new heights along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh. This was after India had acted proactively to occupy heights in regions on the Southern Bank of the Pangong Tso lake and strengthened their positions. Talks between the two countries have been ongoing but without any major headway.

- Advertisement -

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsIndia CHina talks
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Casting director of Rhea Chakraborty’s debut film ‘Jalebi’ among 10 Bollywood personalities to have died in the past few months. Read the details here

OpIndia Staff -
A post containing the list of recent deaths of Bollywood celebs and the alleged reasons behind their deaths is being widely shared.
Read more
News Reports

‘Are your breasts real? Can I touch?’ Actress Sherlyn Chopra accuses KWAN talent agency co-founder of sexual misconduct

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actress Sherlyn Chopra on Tuesday took to Twitter to call out sexual misconduct of KWAN talent agency co-founder Anirban Blah.
Read more

Nikhil Dwivedi, filmmaker and director of talent agency owned by Salman Khan, claims latter did not buy stakes in KWAN. Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Uniworld Big Talent (UBT) owned by Salman Khan, holds major stakes in Big Bang Media Venture, the holding company which owns KWAN.

Delhi riots: Tahir Hussain and Ishrat Jahan among five others accused of receiving Rs 1.61 crores to instigate riots, ‘manage’ anti-CAA protests

Crime OpIndia Staff -
The police have stated that Ishrat Jahan had used a part of the cash she received to purchase weapons for the riots.

Mumbai Police made actress Payal Ghosh wait till 2 AM, did not file sexual assault complaint against Anurag Kashyap: Reports

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The BMC declared her society a containment zone to prevent the actress from filing a complaint.

ANI Editor rubbishes viral claim of the same person acting as a customer during demonetisation and farmer supporting agriculture Bills

Social Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Congress social media co-ordinator Vinay Kumar Dokania in a tweet alleged that a farmer interviewed by ANI over farm bills was the same man who praised demonetisation and Digital India in 2016

Recently Popular

Law

‘Whoever doesn’t want to watch the show, can go and read a novel, or turn off the TV’: Justice Chandrachud on Sudarshan News ‘UPSC...

OpIndia Staff -
"Read a novel, or turn off the TV", justice Chandrachud stated that if anyone doesn't like the content of the Sudarshan News show, they can choose not to watch it.
Read more
Fact-Check

Fact Check: Is India going under lockdown once again from September 25?

OpIndia Staff -
PIB has debunked rumours on social media about the reimposition of lockdown from September 25 in the wake of Coronavirus surge.
Read more
News Reports

NCB summons KWAN Agency CEO. Did you know Anurag Kashyap aide and film producer Madhu Mantena co-founded KWAN as well as Phantom films

OpIndia Staff -
Interestingly, until now, all the big Bollywood names which have emerged in the NCB's probe have links with KWAN Agency
Read more
News Reports

An eyewitness tells media that Disha Salian was gang-raped by 4 men in the party held on the eve of her death: Here are...

OpIndia Staff -
An eyewitness has told News Nation that Disha Salian was gang-raped by 4 men in the party which she attended on the eve of her death on June 8.
Read more
News Reports

‘Maal you have?’ Deepika Padukone’s name emerges in the Bollywood drug abuse probe as NCB investigation intensifies

OpIndia Staff -
In a sensational revelation, Bollywood's top actress Deepika Padukone's name has emerged in the latest drug abuse probe carried out by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai Police made actress Payal Ghosh wait till 2 AM, did not file sexual assault complaint against Anurag Kashyap: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The BMC declared her society a containment zone to prevent the actress from filing a complaint.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

India and China issue joint statement following 6th round of Senior Commanders’ meeting, agree to stop sending more troops to frontline

OpIndia Staff -
India and China have issued a joint statement in the aftermath of the 6th rounds of Senior Commanders' meeting between the two countries.
Read more
News Reports

Casting director of Rhea Chakraborty’s debut film ‘Jalebi’ among 10 Bollywood personalities to have died in the past few months. Read the details here

OpIndia Staff -
A post containing the list of recent deaths of Bollywood celebs and the alleged reasons behind their deaths is being widely shared.
Read more
News Reports

‘Are your breasts real? Can I touch?’ Actress Sherlyn Chopra accuses KWAN talent agency co-founder of sexual misconduct

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actress Sherlyn Chopra on Tuesday took to Twitter to call out sexual misconduct of KWAN talent agency co-founder Anirban Blah.
Read more
Entertainment

Dia Mirza denies allegations of drug abuse, seeks legal action

OpIndia Staff -
Diz Mirza "strongly refuted" and "categorically" denied the "false" and "baseless" allegations levelled with mala fide intentions.
Read more
News Reports

Nikhil Dwivedi, filmmaker and director of talent agency owned by Salman Khan, claims latter did not buy stakes in KWAN. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Uniworld Big Talent (UBT) owned by Salman Khan, holds major stakes in Big Bang Media Venture, the holding company which owns KWAN.
Read more
Media

NDTV journalist of ‘chhota mota bomb blast’ fame is incensed at speech he finds uncomfortable: Read how

OpIndia Staff -
During one of his shows on NDTV, Sreenivasan Jain had claimed that terrorist Ishrat Jahan wanted to do a 'chota-mota' bomb blast.
Read more
News Reports

Suspended AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh admits on TV that he broke Deputy Chairman’s mic

OpIndia Staff -
AAP leader Sanjay Singh, along with other opposition MPs, had created a ruckus in the Rajya Sabha after the passage of the Farm Bills.
Read more
Crime

Delhi riots: Tahir Hussain and Ishrat Jahan among five others accused of receiving Rs 1.61 crores to instigate riots, ‘manage’ anti-CAA protests

OpIndia Staff -
The police have stated that Ishrat Jahan had used a part of the cash she received to purchase weapons for the riots.
Read more
Crime

Uttar Pradesh: Man rips open pregnant wife’s stomach with a sickle to check the gender of foetus

OpIndia Staff -
Man in UP arrested after he cut open his wife's stomach, allegedly suspecting that she is going to give birth to another girl.
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai Police made actress Payal Ghosh wait till 2 AM, did not file sexual assault complaint against Anurag Kashyap: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The BMC declared her society a containment zone to prevent the actress from filing a complaint.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

244,181FansLike
454,646FollowersFollow
16,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com