India and China have issued a joint statement in the aftermath of the 6th rounds of Senior Commanders’ meeting between the two countries. The two sides agreed to uphold the consensus reached between the leaders of the two countries and strengthen communication between the two sides on the ground. India and China also agreed to stop sending more troops to the front line.

India-China joint statement (Source: Sidhant Sibal, correspondent for WION)

The statement further added, “The two sides also agreed to hold the 7th round of Military Commander-Level Meeting as soon as possible, take practical measures to properly solve problems on the ground, and jointly safeguard tranquillity and peace in the border area.” The statement said that the two sides had “candid and in-depth exchange of views”.

Clashes between the two countries have occurred along the Line of Actual Control raising fears of serious conflict breaking out between the two countries. Only recently, the Indian Army had made major breakthroughs and occupied six new heights along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh. This was after India had acted proactively to occupy heights in regions on the Southern Bank of the Pangong Tso lake and strengthened their positions. Talks between the two countries have been ongoing but without any major headway.