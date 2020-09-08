Hours after China alleged India of transgressing the Line of Actual Control in southern bank of Pangong Tso lake region, the Indian Army has released a statement, categorically refuting the allegations levelled by the Chinese that Indian Army had breached the LAC.

In its statement, Indian Army had claimed that it was China’s PLA troops, who were trying to close-in on one of the Army’s forward positions along the LAC and when dissuaded by the Indian forces, they resorted to firing in the air, so as to intimidate the Indian Army personnel.

Breaking: Indian army issues statement on India China Face Off; This after China claimed shots were fired at LAC on monday

The Indian Army further added that it is committed to de-escalation and disengagement on the LAC while China continues to undertake activities that heat up the simmering tensions.

“At no stage has the Indian Army transgressed across the LAC or resorted to use of any aggressive means, including firing,” the statement issued by the Indian Army said.

The Indian Army further added, “It is the PLA that has been blatantly violating agreements and carrying out aggressive manoeuvres, while engagement at military, diplomatic and political level is in progress.”

The statement added that despite the grave provocation by Chinese troops, the Indian troops showed great restraint and behaved in a mature and responsible manner.

China accuses Indian forces of firing shots, crossing LAC

On Tuesday, China alleged that the Indian army ‘illegally’ crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and fired shots at Shenpao mountain near the south bank of Pangong Tso in Eastern Ladakh. The Communist-ruled country further claimed that the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) took ‘countermeasures’ to stabilise the situation.

Chinese State-owned newspaper Global Times tweeted, “The Indian army again illegally crossed the Line of Actual Control in Shenpao mountain near the south bank of Pangong Tso Lake on Monday, PLA Western Theater Command spokesperson revealed.”

It further added, “Chinese border defence troops were forced to take countermeasures to stabilize the situation after the Indian troops outrageously fired warning shots to PLA border patrol soldiers who were about to negotiate, said the spokesperson.